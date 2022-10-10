ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the Fed's rate hike campaign is so extreme that recession risk is much higher than risk of the central bank 'waffling' on inflation

The Fed runs a higher risk of sparking a recession than falling behind on inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel. Markets are now expecting a fed-funds rate of 4.75% in May of next year. That could be overkill, as inflation will continue to fall, Siegel warned. The debate over whether the...
Daily Mail

Fed says unemployment may have to rise to tame soaring inflation as it issues warning that 'taking too little action' would be worse than another aggressive interest rate rise

Federal Reserve policymakers think that unemployment will likely have to rise before inflation comes down, notes from last month's two-day meeting showed on Wednesday. The minutes of the Sept. 20-21 meeting showed many Fed officials 'emphasized the cost of taking too little action to bring down inflation likely outweighed the cost of taking too much action.'
FOXBusiness

Fed interest rate hike: Other central banks raising rates

The Federal Reserve is set to announce another hefty interest rate hike on Wednesday as it battles to tame stubborn inflation that began as the U.S. emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic and accelerated following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. However, several other central banks across the globe are facing the same...
Benzinga

The Fed's Preferred Inflation Number Is Coming Friday: PCE Preview

An important inflation reading for the Federal Reserve is coming Friday, with the Bureau of Economic Analysis set to release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index data for August. What To Know: The PCE price index is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge. It's released on a monthly basis...
The Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: An Important Inflation Update Comes Out This Week

It's information you'll want to look out for. Inflation has been hurting consumers for well over a year. Later this week, we should get a big update on inflation levels. There's a reason so many consumers have been calling for stimulus checks this year. Inflation has been making it very difficult to keep up with standard living costs, and many people feel they need a lifeline to avoid depleting their savings and racking up scores of credit card debt just to stay afloat.
The Associated Press

US producer price inflation eases to still-high 8.5%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.5% in September from a year earlier, the third straight decline though costs remain at painfully high levels. Wednesday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that the producer price index — which measures price changes before they reach the consumer — rose 0.4% in September from August, after two months of declines. The September monthly increase was larger than expected and was pushed higher by a big increase in hotel room costs and higher prices for other services. Food costs also rose in September from August, after a slight drop the previous month. The cost of fresh and dry vegetables soared nearly 16% in September from August. The larger-than-expected monthly increase in overall wholesale prices suggests inflation pressures are still strong in the U.S. economy, with the Federal Reserve likely to continue its rapid pace of interest rate hikes at its next meeting in November.
moneyweek.com

When will interest rates go up?

Interest rates are currently at their highest level since 2008 – but experts believe they could go a lot higher, potentially hitting 6% next year. In a bid to tackle soaring inflation, the Bank of England has raised interest rates seven times since December. Rates currently stand at 2.25%, after being hiked from 1.75% last month.
Markets Insider

The latest inflation report was the worst-case scenario for Biden, the Fed, and the stock market

Inflation surged more than expected in September, raising new questions around the economy's future. The Fed's anti-inflation efforts haven't worked, fueling speculation on rising interest rates. The White House could suffer ahead of midterms while Fed tightening could continue to affect stocks. Some economic-data releases are hugely complicated, leaving experts...
