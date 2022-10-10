Read full article on original website
Related
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the Fed's rate hike campaign is so extreme that recession risk is much higher than risk of the central bank 'waffling' on inflation
The Fed runs a higher risk of sparking a recession than falling behind on inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel. Markets are now expecting a fed-funds rate of 4.75% in May of next year. That could be overkill, as inflation will continue to fall, Siegel warned. The debate over whether the...
msn.com
Hot U.S. inflation is boosting market expectations for a 5% or higher fed-funds rate in a matter of months
With inflation showing no signs of letting up, expectations are building in financial markets for a 5% fed-funds rate by March that’s likely to bring more volatility across equities, bonds and currencies. Barclays sees the benchmark U.S. interest-rate target getting to 5% to 5.25% by February — from a...
The Fed will be more aggressive with rate hikes into early 2023 after September's inflation shock, Barclays says
The Federal Reserve could push up its benchmark interest rate past 5% in 2023, Barclays said Thursday as September's hotter-than-anticipated inflation report prompted it to change its projections for the central bank's policy moves. "We now expect more aggressive, front-loaded hikes by the Fed in the next few meetings," Jonathan...
Fed says unemployment may have to rise to tame soaring inflation as it issues warning that 'taking too little action' would be worse than another aggressive interest rate rise
Federal Reserve policymakers think that unemployment will likely have to rise before inflation comes down, notes from last month's two-day meeting showed on Wednesday. The minutes of the Sept. 20-21 meeting showed many Fed officials 'emphasized the cost of taking too little action to bring down inflation likely outweighed the cost of taking too much action.'
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOXBusiness
Fed interest rate hike: Other central banks raising rates
The Federal Reserve is set to announce another hefty interest rate hike on Wednesday as it battles to tame stubborn inflation that began as the U.S. emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic and accelerated following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. However, several other central banks across the globe are facing the same...
The Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates 'until the labor market cracks,' Bank of America says
The Federal Reserve will want to see the US labor market shedding jobs before it stops raising interest rates, Bank of America said Thursday. To fight inflation, policymakers are hiking rates "with the expressed purpose of rebalancing the labor market," the investment bank said. The Fed may not stop raising...
A $46 trillion wipeout in stocks and bonds won't stop until central banks around the world launch a coordinated pivot, Bank of America says
A $46 trillion wipe out in stocks and bonds over the past year has led to forced liquidations on Wall Street, according to Bank of America. The bank doesn't expect the bleeding to stop until the Fed launches a coordinated dovish pivot with other central banks. "Markets stop panicking when...
The Fed's Preferred Inflation Number Is Coming Friday: PCE Preview
An important inflation reading for the Federal Reserve is coming Friday, with the Bureau of Economic Analysis set to release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index data for August. What To Know: The PCE price index is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge. It's released on a monthly basis...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Larry Summers says the U.S. has to have a recession that takes unemployment to 6% to beat inflation
Summers served as Treasury secretary in the Clinton administration and was director of the National Economic Council under President Barack Obama. A U.S. recession and unemployment hitting 6% are what it will take for surging inflation to be brought under control in America, according to former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.
The Fed is dragging the US into a recession to cool surging prices. Most Americans expect inflation to die down on its own.
The Fed is pushing the US into a recession to cool inflation. It might not be necessary. Inflation expectations have been falling since the spring, signaling there's little chance of a 1980s-like price surge. Raising rates out of fear that expectations will rebound is "irresponsible," a former Fed economist said.
Stimulus Update: An Important Inflation Update Comes Out This Week
It's information you'll want to look out for. Inflation has been hurting consumers for well over a year. Later this week, we should get a big update on inflation levels. There's a reason so many consumers have been calling for stimulus checks this year. Inflation has been making it very difficult to keep up with standard living costs, and many people feel they need a lifeline to avoid depleting their savings and racking up scores of credit card debt just to stay afloat.
kitco.com
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
US producer price inflation eases to still-high 8.5%
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.5% in September from a year earlier, the third straight decline though costs remain at painfully high levels. Wednesday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that the producer price index — which measures price changes before they reach the consumer — rose 0.4% in September from August, after two months of declines. The September monthly increase was larger than expected and was pushed higher by a big increase in hotel room costs and higher prices for other services. Food costs also rose in September from August, after a slight drop the previous month. The cost of fresh and dry vegetables soared nearly 16% in September from August. The larger-than-expected monthly increase in overall wholesale prices suggests inflation pressures are still strong in the U.S. economy, with the Federal Reserve likely to continue its rapid pace of interest rate hikes at its next meeting in November.
Wall Street closes lower as the Fed pounds rate hike drum
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's major indexes closed lower on Thursday as concerns mounted ahead of closely watched monthly nonfarm payrolls numbers due on Friday that the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate stance will lead to a recession.
Biden says prices “too high” as inflation rises before midterms
WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said the consumer price index report released on Thursday shows some progress in the fight against higher prices but there is more work to do, according to a statement issued by the White House.
moneyweek.com
When will interest rates go up?
Interest rates are currently at their highest level since 2008 – but experts believe they could go a lot higher, potentially hitting 6% next year. In a bid to tackle soaring inflation, the Bank of England has raised interest rates seven times since December. Rates currently stand at 2.25%, after being hiked from 1.75% last month.
CNBC
Inflation expectations ease, while spending outlook tumbles, Fed consumer survey shows
Consumers expect the inflation rate a year from now to be 5.4%, the lowest number in a year and a decline from 5.75% in August, according to a New York Fed survey. Respondents also indicated that they see household spending growth of 6%. That's the lowest level since January and the biggest one-month decline ever.
Worsening inflation will pressure Fed to keep raising rates
Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households, wiping out pay gains and ensuring that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively
September inflation report likely to show core prices surged to fresh 40-year high
A high-stakes inflation report due Thursday is expected to show the fight to rein in soaring consumer prices has a long way to go. The Labor Department is releasing the highly anticipated consumer price index (CPI) report on Thursday morning, providing a fresh look at how hot inflation ran in September.
The latest inflation report was the worst-case scenario for Biden, the Fed, and the stock market
Inflation surged more than expected in September, raising new questions around the economy's future. The Fed's anti-inflation efforts haven't worked, fueling speculation on rising interest rates. The White House could suffer ahead of midterms while Fed tightening could continue to affect stocks. Some economic-data releases are hugely complicated, leaving experts...
Comments / 0