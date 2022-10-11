Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sweet and Shy With a Face You’ll Love! Bonsai Visits For Wet Nose
Today, Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter stopped up to the Townsquare Tower with Bonsai! A 7-year-young "border collie" that is shy and the absolute sweetest. After a few minutes of hiding, and plenty of pets, Bonsai was hopping around our studio enjoying his visit!. About Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. Yellowstone Valley...
My Open Apology to the Woman I Spooked in Midtown Billings Today
I don't think I've ever inadvertently scared anyone this badly before in my life. I don't think I looked scary today, at least not to those I've been around at the office today. However, I did come to realize that it was probably my fault that it happened, even though I was doing a kind service and letting others out the door of the restaurant I went to lunch at. So, to that woman, I'd like to apologize to you.
20 Years of Standing up for Montana Families, Faith
It's crazy to think that an organization as powerful and respected as this has only been around for 20 years. The Montana Family Foundation is celebrating 20 years of service to families and people of faith in the state. They had a big banquet in Billings Thursday night, with another coming to Bozeman in early November.
Billings Biggest Clean Up Project of the Year is Finally Here
The Billings Parks and Rec Department partnered with Montana State University- Billings Outdoor Adventure Leadership Program to bring us the 10th annual Refresh the Rims Project making it the biggest clean up even of the year!. 160 awesome people will be cleaning the Rims from 9:30am-11:30am this Saturday October 15.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Close encounter: Moose still roaming through Billings
The moose remains loose. It's now been four days since that bull moose was first spotted in the heart of Billings and he does not seem to be in a hurry to leave.
Moose still on the loose in Billings
The moose that was first spotted on Saturday is still wandering in Billings. MTN News spoke with Fish, Wildlife, and Parks Tuesday to speak about the situation.
Sure Sign of Fall. Billings Favorite Closes for the Season 10/15
Almost like clockwork, there are two sure-fire indicators in Billings that Fall is here and winter is fast approaching... Softie's shutters its widows until Spring. Beartooth Pass closed at the Wyoming/Montana border earlier this week (10/11) but remains open on the Montana side until Friday, 10/14. Softie's shared a post on social media this week announcing that Saturday, October 15th will be the last day of the season for the popular ice cream shop at 24th and Broadwater.
Billings friends, family remember Bozeman teacher
A Bozeman high school teacher passed away after he was hit by a truck while riding his bike to work last week. Kelly Fulton has close ties to Billings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Join the Fun. Billings’ Pack the Mall in Pink is Saturday 10/15
After a COVID-induced hiatus, the popular Pack the Mall in Pink event is back for 2022 at Rimrock Mall! The fundraiser is part fashion show, part celebration, and a wonderful experience for breast cancer survivors and supporters. Pack the Mall is Pink, in conjunction with Billings Clinic helps raise money...
A New Kind of Circus is Coming to Billings
If you don’t know the dark history of circus animals and the cruelty behind it, consider yourself blissfully ignorant. Back in 1943 Old Pitt was a circus elephant that was a part of a herd of elephants owned by John Robinson in Dillon, Montana. She was a part of...
Famous Violin, Amazing Artist Will Light the Stage at ABT Billings
Global talent Chee-Yun will hit the stage at the Alberta Bair Theater on Saturday (10/15). She’s a phenomenal artist and her talent is amazing. More about her in just a moment, but first let’s talk about her beautiful violin with a fascinating history. A 350-year-old violin. Chee-Yun has...
Billings’ Tumbleweed Tour, SD2 Serious Situation, and Phone Call Skits
A couple of really good things happened this week. First, we were able to meet with and tour the Tumbleweed facility for kids. It was a real eye-opener. It's a beautiful facility but because of fire suppression deficiencies, they have to kick the kids out at 5 pm. So sad what these kids have to endure. The results of the programs available make a better investment into it well worth it. Stay tuned as we will need your help with some new ventures.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spooky Fall Fun Going Down this Month in Billings
So many events to Choose from here in Billings, so take your pickens. Whiskey Witches and Wizards at Moss Mansion. October 8 (This weekend) This event is 21+. You get to tour the Moss Mansion dressed as you favorite Witch, Wizard or Warlock and enjoy tasty fall cocktails. You have to beware of the Witch Hunters throughout the Mansion and you must avoid them at all costs, or they will trap you forever. At the end of your tour there’s a fun costume contest for Best Witch Hat, and Best Costume. Go get your drink on with your witches! They also have non-alcoholic beverages.
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
What do you usually order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's all this article is about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Where in Billings is the Best For This Type of Health Food?
So October is national seafood month and think about it: Where do you go in Billings if you want great seafood?. I'm sorry but Long John Silver's and Red Lobster is not seafood, it's an attempt at seafood. Now for you north of town, fish and chips are not seafood....
LOOK: Billings’ Awesome Graffiti Alleys Are Free Urban Fun
I'll start by saying in no way do I condone illegal tagging or vandalism. Graffiti to unsuspecting houses and businesses is a very real problem in just about every neighborhood in Billings. Waking up to see your fence or wall tagged with ugly, wanna' be gang banger writing can be infuriating.
Best Places in Billings for Last Minute Fall Photos
Family photos are always so stressful. Taking selfies is easy and fun. You can snap a million different do-overs until you're happy with a perfect portrait of yourself doing something awesome. On the other hand, herding a family of six (and one dog!) to a fall photoshoot is typically a giant ball of stress. This portrait studio offers some great suggestions to make the photo session less crazy.
The Gooey Goodness of Cinnamon Rolls: These are Billings’ Best
It is one of the best food items ever created in my opinion, and with today being National Cinnamon Roll Day, it makes me want one of the sweet, warm, and absolutely wonderful baked goods even more. Cinnamon rolls have been around for a long time, thought to have originated in Sweden, but gained popularity in the United States in the South. Billings loves them too; which is why there are some excellent places to get cinnamon rolls in the Magic City. These are your favorites from Facebook comments.
Wide Open Stations? Billings Fire Puts on Open Houses In Person
This week, the Billings Fire Department is welcoming one and all back to the Fire Stations across Billings for Fire Prevention Week!. Grab the family, and visit your local fire station. These open houses have been virtual for the last few years, and now with COVID subsided, they are finally able to return to in-person events.
Cat Country 102.9
Billings, MT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0