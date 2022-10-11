ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Cat Country 102.9

My Open Apology to the Woman I Spooked in Midtown Billings Today

I don't think I've ever inadvertently scared anyone this badly before in my life. I don't think I looked scary today, at least not to those I've been around at the office today. However, I did come to realize that it was probably my fault that it happened, even though I was doing a kind service and letting others out the door of the restaurant I went to lunch at. So, to that woman, I'd like to apologize to you.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

20 Years of Standing up for Montana Families, Faith

It's crazy to think that an organization as powerful and respected as this has only been around for 20 years. The Montana Family Foundation is celebrating 20 years of service to families and people of faith in the state. They had a big banquet in Billings Thursday night, with another coming to Bozeman in early November.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Sure Sign of Fall. Billings Favorite Closes for the Season 10/15

Almost like clockwork, there are two sure-fire indicators in Billings that Fall is here and winter is fast approaching... Softie's shutters its widows until Spring. Beartooth Pass closed at the Wyoming/Montana border earlier this week (10/11) but remains open on the Montana side until Friday, 10/14. Softie's shared a post on social media this week announcing that Saturday, October 15th will be the last day of the season for the popular ice cream shop at 24th and Broadwater.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

A New Kind of Circus is Coming to Billings

If you don’t know the dark history of circus animals and the cruelty behind it, consider yourself blissfully ignorant. Back in 1943 Old Pitt was a circus elephant that was a part of a herd of elephants owned by John Robinson in Dillon, Montana. She was a part of...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Billings’ Tumbleweed Tour, SD2 Serious Situation, and Phone Call Skits

A couple of really good things happened this week. First, we were able to meet with and tour the Tumbleweed facility for kids. It was a real eye-opener. It's a beautiful facility but because of fire suppression deficiencies, they have to kick the kids out at 5 pm. So sad what these kids have to endure. The results of the programs available make a better investment into it well worth it. Stay tuned as we will need your help with some new ventures.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Spooky Fall Fun Going Down this Month in Billings

So many events to Choose from here in Billings, so take your pickens. Whiskey Witches and Wizards at Moss Mansion. October 8 (This weekend) This event is 21+. You get to tour the Moss Mansion dressed as you favorite Witch, Wizard or Warlock and enjoy tasty fall cocktails. You have to beware of the Witch Hunters throughout the Mansion and you must avoid them at all costs, or they will trap you forever. At the end of your tour there’s a fun costume contest for Best Witch Hat, and Best Costume. Go get your drink on with your witches! They also have non-alcoholic beverages.
BILLINGS, MT
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Montana

What do you usually order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's all this article is about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Best Places in Billings for Last Minute Fall Photos

Family photos are always so stressful. Taking selfies is easy and fun. You can snap a million different do-overs until you're happy with a perfect portrait of yourself doing something awesome. On the other hand, herding a family of six (and one dog!) to a fall photoshoot is typically a giant ball of stress. This portrait studio offers some great suggestions to make the photo session less crazy.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

The Gooey Goodness of Cinnamon Rolls: These are Billings’ Best

It is one of the best food items ever created in my opinion, and with today being National Cinnamon Roll Day, it makes me want one of the sweet, warm, and absolutely wonderful baked goods even more. Cinnamon rolls have been around for a long time, thought to have originated in Sweden, but gained popularity in the United States in the South. Billings loves them too; which is why there are some excellent places to get cinnamon rolls in the Magic City. These are your favorites from Facebook comments.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

