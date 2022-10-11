Read full article on original website
The Rock Says Roman Reigns Is Doing A ‘Pretty Good Job’ In WWE
During a recent appearance on the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast, The Rock commented on the changes within WWE recently, how Roman Reigns and The Usos are doing in WWE, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the changes within WWE...
Renee Paquette Discusses Possibly Doing Segments With Jon Moxley In AEW
Renee Paquette signed with All Elite Wrestling earlier this week. During the latest edition of her “The Sessions” podcast, Paquette commented on possibly working on-screen with her husband Jon Moxley, enjoying being able to work in a different space than Moxley, and more. You can check out some...
Rhea Ripley Says Goodbye To Rey Mysterio, Meet Dominik Mysterio
WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio will be doing an autograph signing at the Cricket Wireless store in Oklahoma City on Monday, October 17 at 10:00 AM local time. Following last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to say goodbye to Rey Mysterio after he left RAW to join the SmackDown brand:
Road Dogg Says CM Punk Using ‘Cult Of Personality’ Makes Zero Sense
During the latest edition of his “Oh You Didn’t Know” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James commented on CM Punk using Living Colour’s “Cult of Personality” as his official entrance theme song and why he doesn’t like it because it doesn’t define the personality of CM Punk. He said,
Rhea Ripley Returned To In-Ring Action at Saturday’s WWE House Show
Rhea Ripley hadn’t been seen in action since the June 6, 2022 episode of Raw, but that changed on Saturday night. Ripley suffered an injury when she defeated Alexa Bliss, Doudrop and Liv Morgan in a four-way to earn a shot at Bianca Belair’s Raw Women’s Championship at Money In The Bank that resulted in her being pulled and replaced by Carmella.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results For October 14, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Friday Night SmackDown results for October 14, 2022!. We kick things off with The New Day making their way to the ring. They prop themselves up as the longest reigning tag team champions in WWE history. They say the record will last forever. We head...
Kayla Braxton Wishes She Was Still Working With Renee Paquette
Kayla Braxton is pleased to see Renee Paquette back in the world of professional wrestling, but wishes that they were in the same company. Paquette debuted for AEW during this week’s episode of Dynamite, which marked the show’s debut in Canada. In a tweet, Braxton said she’s excited...
Dragon Lee & Dralistico Set To Face FTR, Date Unknown
Dragon Lee and Dralistico picked up a big win during a four-way tag team match at Saturday night’s TripleMania XXX: Mexico City event. The brothers faced off against Arez & Willie Mack, Myzteziz Jr. & Komander, and Latigo & Toxin, with the finish coming when Dralistico was able to overcome Toxin’s Double Underhook Piledriver.
The Undertaker & Chris Jericho Congratulate Matt Hardy, The Rock News
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker and Chris Jericho recently congratulated Matt Hardy on his thirty years in the wrestling business. You can check out several videos from both men below:. Warner Bros. Pictures posted the following video to promote The Rock’s upcoming Black Adam film:. You can keep...
Latest On Gable Steveson’s WWE Status
It was previously reported that plans to get Chad Gable on TV were delayed because he wasn’t progressing in training as well as WWE had hoped. It was later revealed that he made the move to training full-time at the WWE Performance Center after undergoing heart surgery. Dave Meltzer...
Rousey And Baszler Go Into Creative Business For Themselves Over Title
Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey share a common background thanks to their combat fighting experience. Recently, the two collaborated in another way – booking their own creative for a storyline in WWE. Two of the four UFC Horsewomen were on-screen together regularly during the Rousey-Natalya Women’s Title story arc....
Ronda Rousey Reacts To Bray Wyatt’s Return To WWE, Praises Triple H
During the latest livestream on her YouTube page, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey commented on Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE at this past Saturday night’s Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event. Rousey said,. “It was pretty awesome. I love the way Triple H has been doing things,...
Concern Over Charlie Haas After No-Showing Multiple Events
There is concern over the location of former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas after he missed multiple wrestling events. Haas appeared on WWE TV from 2000 to 2005 and would later return for another run from 2006 to 2007. In a statement, All-Star Wrestling Australia confirmed that Haas has missed two...
Report – Vince McMahon Didn’t Want Netflix Documentary To Be A ‘Puff Piece’
As we’ve been reporting here on eWn, Netflix is still moving forward with their docuseries about former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Netflix has been working on the documentary for nearly two years. It was said that Vince McMahon was adamant he didn’t want it to be a ‘puff piece’ about him, believing that would be “boring.” The working plan is to air four one-hour episodes.
News On Ronda Rousey, Xavier Woods, Shayna Baszler, NWA Powerrr, More
You can check out Ronda Rousey’s latest “Ronda on the Road” vlog below. This episode is titled, “New Feuds, New Beginnings”:. “With Charlotte Flair finally behind her, Ronda is rejuvenated and looking towards the future: getting whooped by Racquel Rodriguez and taking on the SmackDown women’s field. Too bad there are just a couple of women on the roster…”
Gabe Sapolsky Reportedly In Charge Of Extras On RAW & SmackDown
As we previously reported here on eWn, Gabe Sapolsky was brought back to WWE in September and is working on the creative team. Prior to his release from the company, he had been working in NXT as a consultant and producer. Now, per a report from WON, the EVOLVE founder has additional responsibilities upon his return.
The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett & Maria Kanellis) Make AEW Debut
The Kingdom have arrived in All Elite Wrestling. At the end of this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, the duo of Matt Taven and Mike Bennett (along with Maria Kanellis) came out to confront FTR. Kanellis cut a promo where she referred to her team as the real “top...
Kurt Angle Explains His Current Contract Status With WWE
Kurt Angle has explained the terms of his ongoing ‘nostalgia contract’ with WWE. Despite being released from the promotion in April 2020, Angle has made a handful of appearances for WWE in recent years. Kurt’s most recent appearance came on the August 29, 2022 episode of Monday Night...
Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Bray Wyatt On Tonight’s SmackDown
WWE will air a new episode of SmackDown tonight on FOX. The promotion has already announced a few matches for the show. Fightful Select has learned of some additional early plans for the event. Bray Wyatt is advertised to appear on the show. The report noted, “Wyatt is set to...
Jim Ross Discusses His Reaction To Eddie Guerrero’s Passing, More
During the latest edition of his “Grilling JR” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross commented on his reaction to Eddie Guerrero’s passing in 2005, what type of legacy Eddie left behind, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:
