Morris, IL

wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter For Saturday, October 15th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Jayme Rury, 53, of Joliet for possession of a...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Friday, October 14th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 26-year-old Devin Hepner on a Grundy County warrant for...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
walls102.com

TRI-Dent finds over 200lbs of cannabis during I-80 traffic stop

PRINCETON – The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team seized over 200lbs of purported cannabis during a traffic stop on I-80 in Bureau County on Thursday. According to authorities, they stopped a truck for allegedly speeding, and during an investigation that involved a free air sniff from a Trident K9, and search was made of the vehicle. Agents allegedly located six black duffel bags that were carrying 240lbs of purported cannabis. Taken into custody was 23-year-old Renzo Andres Esteves of Witchita Falls, Texas. He was taken to the Bureau Count Jail pending a felony bond hearing on the charge of Possession of Cannabis with the Intent to Deliver, a Class X Felony.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man facing drug charges in LaSalle County

An Aurora man is under arrest for drug charges following an investigation by the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team (TRIDENT). Police arrested 24-year-old Dantryal D. Andrews, of Aurora, Thursday on a warrant for delivery of a controlled substance. TRIDENT alleges that Andrews sold one gram of cocaine to TRIDENT agents on two occasions. The investigation was focused in the Ottawa area.
AURORA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Three hurt in DeKalb County crash

Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Friday night on Perry Road, just east of University Road, south of DeKalb. A news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says a juvenile driver in one vehicle was airlifted to a hospital in Peoria. An eighty-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman from Shabbona, who were in the second vehicle, were taken to Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Nine arrested in Kankakee drug raid

KANKAKEE, Ill. (WCIA) – Authorities arrested nine people in Kankakee on Wednesday during a drug raid led by the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group (KAMEG). The nine people in custody include: Randolph Douglas, 29 Cory Trapp, 44 Jawan Smith, 24 Calvin Wright, 36 Leonard Green, 39 Takelia Dorsey, 34 Bobbi Prindle, 36 Elton Pendleton, 52 […]
KANKAKEE, IL
wcsjnews.com

House in Morris Suffers $25,000 in Damages

The Morris Fire Department responded to an electrical fire that occurred at a house in the 1200 block of Kierstad Street around 4:30 this morning. Morris Fire Chief Tracey Steffes said all five occupants of the house were able to escape and no injuries were reported. He also said the...
MORRIS, IL
starvedrock.media

Habitual Drunken Driver Arrested After Crash In Ottawa

It appears its time to take away the keys from one Ottawa woman. Forty-three-year-old Kristina Clark was booked in the La Salle County Jail Wednesday night for aggravated DUI involving an accident. Prosecutors say its Clark's 4th DUI charge. In fact a DUI case from last year in La Salle County is still unresolved.
OTTAWA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Kendall County Sheriff's Office investigating suspected arson in Boulder Hill

The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating a suspected arson fire in the 0-99 block of Marnel Road in Boulder Hill. The Oswego Fire Protection District was called to the split level home at around 12:30 on Thursday and found a small fire in the home's living space which was put out. Several more small fires throughout the home were also found and extinguished.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Ottawa Man Jailed For Allegedly Dealing Cocaine

While on probation, an Ottawa man is accused of dealing cocaine. Thirty-seven-year-old Glen Johnson was jailed Wednesday night on a charge of delivery of cocaine. He needs $50,000 to bond out of the La Salle County Jail. Johnson is on probation after pleading guilty last year in La Salle County...
OTTAWA, IL
napervillelocal.com

Man, 19, Killed In Single-Car Crash On Commons Road In Naperville

A 19-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old male passenger was critically hurt in a single-car crash that took place near the intersection of Commons Road and Conestoga in Naperville early Thursday. Police say the 19-year-old was driving a black 2016 Audi A6 east on Commons toward Conestoga “at a...
NAPERVILLE, IL
starvedrock.media

Head On Crash Injures Earlville Driver

A wreck south of DeKalb injured both drivers including one from Earlville. Deputies in DeKalb County were called about a crash on Route 23 Wednesday evening. Sixty-five-year-old Andreas Schulthess of DeKalb allegedly crossed the center line causing a head-on collision with a vehicle driven by 44-year-old Leah Huey of Earlville.
EARLVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Niles man charged after police find guns, cash and cannabis at residence

NILES, Ill. - A Niles man has been charged after police allegedly found guns, cannabis and cash at his residence earlier this week. Alexander J. Arroyo, 23, was charged with delivery of cannabis, possession of a firearm without a FOID and possession of ammunition without a FOID. On Monday, the...
NILES, IL

