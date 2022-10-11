Read full article on original website
Related
wcn247.com
Trial delayed in killer-clown case after new disclosure
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The trial of a Florida woman accused of dressing up as clown in 1990 and fatally shooting the wife of a man she later married has been postponed following the disclosure of a law enforcement file containing information about other clown-sighting leads at the time. Prosecutors informed defense attorneys for Sheila Keen Warren last Thursday that they had found a “clown sighting file.” Defense attorneys had been demanding the file but prosecutors had been saying they didn’t have it. The 25-page “clown sighting file” has the names, addresses or phone numbers of 40 other leads. Keen Warren has pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder charge.
wcn247.com
Luxurious Mountaintop Lodge is Most Expensive Home in North and South Carolina
LINVILLE RIDGE, N.C. - October 14, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) A magnificent mountaintop estate known as Lazy Bear Lodge in the distinguished Linville Ridge Country Club has entered the market for $29.75 million — the highest-priced home in North and South Carolina. Located at 1907 Flattop Cliffs Drive on 5.86 acres, the unique home sits on a ridgetop at an elevation of 5,000 feet with rocky outcroppings and 340-degree views of the surrounding peaks including Grandfather Mountain in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Offered furnished, the turnkey residence includes an extensive Western art collection spanning three centuries. Marketed exclusively by Marilyn Wright of Premier Sotheby's International Realty's Asheville office, the listing details can be viewed here.
Comments / 0