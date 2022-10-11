WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The trial of a Florida woman accused of dressing up as clown in 1990 and fatally shooting the wife of a man she later married has been postponed following the disclosure of a law enforcement file containing information about other clown-sighting leads at the time. Prosecutors informed defense attorneys for Sheila Keen Warren last Thursday that they had found a “clown sighting file.” Defense attorneys had been demanding the file but prosecutors had been saying they didn’t have it. The 25-page “clown sighting file” has the names, addresses or phone numbers of 40 other leads. Keen Warren has pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder charge.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO