The Rock Says Roman Reigns Is Doing A ‘Pretty Good Job’ In WWE
During a recent appearance on the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast, The Rock commented on the changes within WWE recently, how Roman Reigns and The Usos are doing in WWE, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the changes within WWE...
Cameron Grimes Becomes A Homeowner – Details
Cameron Grimes is a new homeowner. On Wednesday, the WWE NXT Superstar posted the following on his Instagram account:. Today is the greatest moment of my life so far. In sixth grade my father and I moved into my grandmothers home and from then until I graduated High school I shared a 100 sqft room with my father. I then moved to Burlington NC to continue to chase my dream. Through that process I slept on every couch that I could possibly sleep on until I ran out of couches! Then I moved into our training facility and slept on the floor hiding the fact that I was living there. I then started to make it in wrestling and then could afford to rent a place to live and have been renting for the past 7 years.
Renee Paquette Discusses Possibly Doing Segments With Jon Moxley In AEW
Renee Paquette signed with All Elite Wrestling earlier this week. During the latest edition of her “The Sessions” podcast, Paquette commented on possibly working on-screen with her husband Jon Moxley, enjoying being able to work in a different space than Moxley, and more. You can check out some...
Rhea Ripley Says Goodbye To Rey Mysterio, Meet Dominik Mysterio
WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio will be doing an autograph signing at the Cricket Wireless store in Oklahoma City on Monday, October 17 at 10:00 AM local time. Following last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to say goodbye to Rey Mysterio after he left RAW to join the SmackDown brand:
Rhea Ripley Returned To In-Ring Action at Saturday’s WWE House Show
Rhea Ripley hadn’t been seen in action since the June 6, 2022 episode of Raw, but that changed on Saturday night. Ripley suffered an injury when she defeated Alexa Bliss, Doudrop and Liv Morgan in a four-way to earn a shot at Bianca Belair’s Raw Women’s Championship at Money In The Bank that resulted in her being pulled and replaced by Carmella.
Road Dogg Says CM Punk Using ‘Cult Of Personality’ Makes Zero Sense
During the latest edition of his “Oh You Didn’t Know” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James commented on CM Punk using Living Colour’s “Cult of Personality” as his official entrance theme song and why he doesn’t like it because it doesn’t define the personality of CM Punk. He said,
Dakota Kai Reveals How Her WWE Return Came Together, More
During a recent appearance on the “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” podcast, Dakota Kai commented on which NXT star she’d like to join Damage CTRL, how her WWE return came together, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On which NXT...
Has WWE Opened The Forbidden Door?, Top WWE Superstar Opens AAA TripleMania XXX
Is the “Forbidden Door” opening in WWE with Triple H at the helm?. The 30th annual AAA TripleMania event from Mexico City on Saturday night opened with a video of WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio congratulating the company on celebrating a huge milestone, referencing his own time in the company.
Dragon Lee & Dralistico Set To Face FTR, Date Unknown
Dragon Lee and Dralistico picked up a big win during a four-way tag team match at Saturday night’s TripleMania XXX: Mexico City event. The brothers faced off against Arez & Willie Mack, Myzteziz Jr. & Komander, and Latigo & Toxin, with the finish coming when Dralistico was able to overcome Toxin’s Double Underhook Piledriver.
The Undertaker & Chris Jericho Congratulate Matt Hardy, The Rock News
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker and Chris Jericho recently congratulated Matt Hardy on his thirty years in the wrestling business. You can check out several videos from both men below:. Warner Bros. Pictures posted the following video to promote The Rock’s upcoming Black Adam film:. You can keep...
Road Dogg: AEW’s TV Lacks Fluidity – “Things Don’t Connect”
WWE’s Senior VP of Live Events ‘Road Dogg’ Jesse James has hit out at AEW’s programming for lacking fluidity. James was brought back to WWE in August, after being released from his roles with NXT in January this year. Speaking with Superstar Crossover, Road Dogg hit...
News On Ronda Rousey, Xavier Woods, Shayna Baszler, NWA Powerrr, More
You can check out Ronda Rousey’s latest “Ronda on the Road” vlog below. This episode is titled, “New Feuds, New Beginnings”:. “With Charlotte Flair finally behind her, Ronda is rejuvenated and looking towards the future: getting whooped by Racquel Rodriguez and taking on the SmackDown women’s field. Too bad there are just a couple of women on the roster…”
Michael Cole Kept In Contact With Renee Paquette Following Her WWE Departure
According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Michael Cole regularly kept in contact with Renee Paquette following her WWE departure. For those unaware, Cole is the head man in charge of all of the announcers in WWE. Tickets for the AEW Winter is Coming event on December 7...
Ronda Rousey Reacts To Bray Wyatt’s Return To WWE, Praises Triple H
During the latest livestream on her YouTube page, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey commented on Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE at this past Saturday night’s Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view event. Rousey said,. “It was pretty awesome. I love the way Triple H has been doing things,...
Triple H Dropped Plans For Ezekiel Immediately After Taking Over WWE Creative
Plans for the Ezekiel character were reportedly dropped as soon as Triple H became WWE’s Head of Talent Relations. Ezekiel, the “brother” of Elias, debuted in April this year and feuded with Kevin Owens. Zeke has not competed since the August 8, 2022 episode of RAW, when...
Report – Vince McMahon Didn’t Want Netflix Documentary To Be A ‘Puff Piece’
As we’ve been reporting here on eWn, Netflix is still moving forward with their docuseries about former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Netflix has been working on the documentary for nearly two years. It was said that Vince McMahon was adamant he didn’t want it to be a ‘puff piece’ about him, believing that would be “boring.” The working plan is to air four one-hour episodes.
News & Notes On The Rock, Top 25 Kane Moments In WWE, More
The Rock took to Twitter on Thursday to post a video of himself paying tribute to wrestling photographer George Napolitano at the New York premiere of Black Adam. He captioned the video with,. “Very special man I was honored to raise a toast to. Photographer George Napolitano really took care...
Various News & Notes – Thunder Rosa Resurfaces, Top 10 SmackDown Moments, More
House of Glory will be holding its next event – Exodus – on October 29. The company announced over the weekend that NJPW wrestler El Phantasmo will be appearing at the show. You can check out the official announcement below:. Charles Mason will defend the HOG Crown Jewel...
WWE Has Big WrestleMania 39 Plans For Bray Wyatt
WWE has big plans at WrestleMania 39 for Bray Wyatt following his return to the promotion last week. Wyatt returned at last Saturday’s Extreme Rule Premium Live Event after weeks of teases of the ‘White Rabbit.’. In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it’s reported that WWE already has plans...
Mike Chioda Says Tony Khan Should Avoid Post-PPV Media Scrums
All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan may cut down on post-pay-per-view media scrums to avoid a similar situation as to what played out at AEW All Out 2022. After the September event, new-AEW World Champion CM Punk gave explosive comments about Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, and Colt Cabana.
