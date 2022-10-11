Read full article on original website
New Match Announced For WWE SmackDown
WWE has announced a fatal four-way match for a future shot at the Intercontinental title that will be taking place on tonight’s episode of SmackDown. The match will feature Sheamus, Ricochet, Karrion Kross, and Solo Sikoa. Sheamus has been feuding with Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER as of late. You can...
Report – Jimmy Uso Not Backstage At SmackDown, Who Was Backstage?
Jimmy Uso was not backstage at Friday night’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings. According to a report from Pwinsider, Jimmy is scheduled to work this weekend’s SmackDown live event in Phoenix, Arizona so this could be a storyline. For what it’s worth, Jimmy was not in New Orleans, LA...
Rhea Ripley Says Goodbye To Rey Mysterio, Meet Dominik Mysterio
WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio will be doing an autograph signing at the Cricket Wireless store in Oklahoma City on Monday, October 17 at 10:00 AM local time. Following last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to say goodbye to Rey Mysterio after he left RAW to join the SmackDown brand:
Road Dogg Says CM Punk Using ‘Cult Of Personality’ Makes Zero Sense
During the latest edition of his “Oh You Didn’t Know” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Brian “Road Dogg” James commented on CM Punk using Living Colour’s “Cult of Personality” as his official entrance theme song and why he doesn’t like it because it doesn’t define the personality of CM Punk. He said,
Renee Paquette Discusses Possibly Doing Segments With Jon Moxley In AEW
Renee Paquette signed with All Elite Wrestling earlier this week. During the latest edition of her “The Sessions” podcast, Paquette commented on possibly working on-screen with her husband Jon Moxley, enjoying being able to work in a different space than Moxley, and more. You can check out some...
Rhea Ripley Returned To In-Ring Action at Saturday’s WWE House Show
Rhea Ripley hadn’t been seen in action since the June 6, 2022 episode of Raw, but that changed on Saturday night. Ripley suffered an injury when she defeated Alexa Bliss, Doudrop and Liv Morgan in a four-way to earn a shot at Bianca Belair’s Raw Women’s Championship at Money In The Bank that resulted in her being pulled and replaced by Carmella.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results For October 14, 2022
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Friday Night SmackDown results for October 14, 2022!. We kick things off with The New Day making their way to the ring. They prop themselves up as the longest reigning tag team champions in WWE history. They say the record will last forever. We head...
Kayla Braxton Wishes She Was Still Working With Renee Paquette
Kayla Braxton is pleased to see Renee Paquette back in the world of professional wrestling, but wishes that they were in the same company. Paquette debuted for AEW during this week’s episode of Dynamite, which marked the show’s debut in Canada. In a tweet, Braxton said she’s excited...
Mike Chioda Says Tony Khan Should Avoid Post-PPV Media Scrums
All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan may cut down on post-pay-per-view media scrums to avoid a similar situation as to what played out at AEW All Out 2022. After the September event, new-AEW World Champion CM Punk gave explosive comments about Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, and Colt Cabana.
Latest On Gable Steveson’s WWE Status
It was previously reported that plans to get Chad Gable on TV were delayed because he wasn’t progressing in training as well as WWE had hoped. It was later revealed that he made the move to training full-time at the WWE Performance Center after undergoing heart surgery. Dave Meltzer...
The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett & Maria Kanellis) Make AEW Debut
The Kingdom have arrived in All Elite Wrestling. At the end of this week’s episode of AEW Rampage, the duo of Matt Taven and Mike Bennett (along with Maria Kanellis) came out to confront FTR. Kanellis cut a promo where she referred to her team as the real “top...
News On Ronda Rousey, Xavier Woods, Shayna Baszler, NWA Powerrr, More
You can check out Ronda Rousey’s latest “Ronda on the Road” vlog below. This episode is titled, “New Feuds, New Beginnings”:. “With Charlotte Flair finally behind her, Ronda is rejuvenated and looking towards the future: getting whooped by Racquel Rodriguez and taking on the SmackDown women’s field. Too bad there are just a couple of women on the roster…”
Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Bray Wyatt On Tonight’s SmackDown
WWE will air a new episode of SmackDown tonight on FOX. The promotion has already announced a few matches for the show. Fightful Select has learned of some additional early plans for the event. Bray Wyatt is advertised to appear on the show. The report noted, “Wyatt is set to...
Rousey And Baszler Go Into Creative Business For Themselves Over Title
Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey share a common background thanks to their combat fighting experience. Recently, the two collaborated in another way – booking their own creative for a storyline in WWE. Two of the four UFC Horsewomen were on-screen together regularly during the Rousey-Natalya Women’s Title story arc....
Eric Bischoff Says He Should Have Booked Raven Differently
During a “What About Raven” special for AddFreeShows, Eric Bischoff commented on a previous clip from his “83 Weeks” podcast where he said Raven would have benefitted from having some additional context when he first joined WCW. For those unaware, Raven used to sit in the...
Road Dogg: AEW’s TV Lacks Fluidity – “Things Don’t Connect”
WWE’s Senior VP of Live Events ‘Road Dogg’ Jesse James has hit out at AEW’s programming for lacking fluidity. James was brought back to WWE in August, after being released from his roles with NXT in January this year. Speaking with Superstar Crossover, Road Dogg hit...
The Undertaker & Chris Jericho Congratulate Matt Hardy, The Rock News
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker and Chris Jericho recently congratulated Matt Hardy on his thirty years in the wrestling business. You can check out several videos from both men below:. Warner Bros. Pictures posted the following video to promote The Rock’s upcoming Black Adam film:. You can keep...
Gabe Sapolsky Reportedly In Charge Of Extras On RAW & SmackDown
As we previously reported here on eWn, Gabe Sapolsky was brought back to WWE in September and is working on the creative team. Prior to his release from the company, he had been working in NXT as a consultant and producer. Now, per a report from WON, the EVOLVE founder has additional responsibilities upon his return.
USA Network ‘Thrilled’ With Improved WWE RAW Ratings
WWE’s flagship show Monday Night RAW has shown improvement in regard to viewership since Vince McMahon departed from the company in mid-July. The show has averaged 1.886 million viewers since the post-McMahon episode. It’s an improvement from the 1.735 average the show had prior to the first episode without McMahon at the helm.
Kurt Angle Explains His Current Contract Status With WWE
Kurt Angle has explained the terms of his ongoing ‘nostalgia contract’ with WWE. Despite being released from the promotion in April 2020, Angle has made a handful of appearances for WWE in recent years. Kurt’s most recent appearance came on the August 29, 2022 episode of Monday Night...
