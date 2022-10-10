Read full article on original website
Some N.J. gun owners could be forced to buy liability insurance under new plan to toughen laws
New Jersey lawmakers want to solidify the state’s standing of having some of the toughest gun laws in the nation by requiring people to have liability insurance for concealed carry and add to the list of places firearms would be banned in public here. The new legislation announced Thursday...
LAW・
NJ real estate firm president arrested for $650M Ponzi scheme, co-conspirator at-large
The CEO and president of a New Jersey real estate investment firm were both charged for running a Ponzi scheme worth about $650 million and avoiding taxes, the DOJ announced Thursday.
‘Huge increase in taxes’ looming in NJ because of health benefits
TRENTON – Property owners across the state face huge tax hikes, officials warned Wednesday. Local officials say the state must intervene to reduce the impact of roughly 22% increases in state health plan premiums for local government workers. The State Health Benefits Plan increases were approved by a state...
Huge health insurance increase could spur N.J. property tax hikes, layoffs, local leaders warn Murphy
Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy is under fire from local government leaders and some state lawmakers as municipalities and counties in New Jersey grapple with an unprecedented double-digit rate increase on premiums for state health benefit plans. New Jersey’s State Health Benefits Commission in September voted 3-2 to approve rate hikes...
NJ considers sending criminals to mental health treatment, not jail
A proposed law advanced by a panel of New Jersey legislators aims to create a statewide program for steering certain criminals with mental illness away from incarceration and toward mental health treatment. Under the bill as it's written currently, eligible offenders would include those who commit non-violent disorderly offenses or...
Puerto Rican Man Sentenced For Conspiring to Bring Massive Amounts of Cocaine Into NJ
Federal authorities say a man from Puerto Rico was sentenced on Tuesday to a decade in prison for conspiring to distribute over 250 kilograms of cocaine. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says 29-year-old Mariano Enrique Arroyo Perez, a.k.a. “Humilde,” previously pleaded guilty to a superseding indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.
More NJ Renters Falling Behind, Facing Eviction – There is Help
New Jersey residents are increasingly falling behind on their rent payments. With economic pressures mounting amidst four-decade-high inflation, nearly one-in-four state residents admit they are behind in their rent. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the website MyEListings.com computed that 24% of New Jerseyans are "not caught up on...
thecentersquare.com
New Jersey has push to 'scale up' penalties with size, severity of riots
(The Center Square) – Led by state Sens. Joe Pennacchio and Bob Singer, New Jersey Republicans want to put a stop to “pop-up” riots like the fatal H2Oi rally by scaling up penalties for crimes committed during a riot. Two people died in Wildwood on Sept. 24.
N.J. cop cleared of remaining charge in debt collection case
The last remaining charge has been dismissed against a Gloucester County cop who was accused of using his position as a police officer to collect an acquaintance’s debt eight years ago. In 2019, Deptford Police Sgt. Rudy Ruiz was charged in a 2014 incident in which he allegedly intervened...
‘High rates’ of Underage Tobacco Sales Uncovered in NJ Study
Even after presenting identification that shows they're under the age of 21, many individuals were able to purchase tobacco as part of an undercover study in New Jersey. The Rutgers study, which sent people aged 18 to 20 to more than 80 licensed tobacco merchants within a 25-mile radius of New Brunswick, found "high rates of non-compliance" by convenience stores and gas station kiosks.
NJ braces for new COVID variant that evades most vaccines
New Jersey health officials are bracing for the arrival of a new COVID-19 variant that appears to be more easily transmitted and evades many of the existing vaccine protections. Scientists are still learning about this latest strain, identified as XBB, but it appears to combine elements of multiple strains, including...
N.J. reports 1,605 COVID cases, 5 deaths. Seven-day average for positive tests ticks down.
New Jersey on Thursday reported another 1,605 COVID-19 cases and five confirmed deaths as transmission levels remained steady. The statewide rate of transmission was 0.91 on Thursday, state health officials reported. A transmission rate of 1 means cases have leveled off at the current numbers, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
njgamblingsites.com
Biggest Slot Wins In New Jersey 2022
Players often find themselves asking “how much could I really win playing at online casinos in NJ?” While there’s no solid ceiling for a maximum win (that’s a good thing), we wanted to explore some of the biggest New Jersey online casino jackpot wins of 2022 to give you an idea of what’s possible.
phillyvoice.com
Republican Bob Healey looks to unseat Andy Kim in N.J.'s 3rd Congressional District
Bob Healey knows he's an unconventional candidate. A former punk rocker for the Philadelphia-based band The Ghouls, Healey's resume doesn't scream member of Congress, but he's folded it into his campaign for New Jersey's 3rd District. "While my mosh pit days may be behind me, I still know how to...
‘I’d rather stay here.’ NJ commuters balk at proposal to charge $50 fee to enter Manhattan
Some New Jersey drivers say that they are frustrated with a new plan that could cost them more money to drive into New York City.
Hey, Slackers: Experts Say These are the 10 Laziest Towns in NJ
A website has released a list of the top ten laziest cities in New Jersey and depending on which end of the state you live in, you, apparently, either work really hard or not at all. That's because eight of the ten laziest places in the Garden State are in...
Investigative agency finds big problems at NJ drug rehab centers
TRENTON – The State Commission of Investigation has its sights set on problems in the addiction rehabilitation industry – from self-dealing to double billing to rigging drug tests to keep people from leaving treatment. The SCI’s final report and legislative recommendations are still months away, but the Legislature’s...
wrnjradio.com
Electric vehicle fires spark New Jersey lawmaker to introduce bill requiring further training for firefighters, EMTs
NEW JERSEY – South Jersey EMT and lawmaker, Assemblywoman Bethanne McCarthy Patrick, is concerned about the growing number of electric vehicle fires as sales soar and storms surge. The risks these fires pose to firefighters and EMTs prompted her to introduce a bill that would require New Jersey’s Division...
How do I get my ANCHOR property tax benefit if I moved?
Q. What happens to the ANCHOR property tax rebate if I move before I get my money from the state?. A. The ANCHOR property tax benefit replaces the Homestead Rebate, and more people are eligible. If you owned a home in New Jersey on Oct. 1, 2019, but you’ve since...
New Jersey considering bill to warn tenants, homebuyers of flood risks on properties
A new bill is being considered in New Jersey that would warn tenants or home buyers of any flood risks on properties before contracts are signed.
