Read full article on original website
Related
Is This the Most Scenic Route in Minnesota?
The Fall colors are in full swing. And actually are hitting peak in some places. So, it might be a great idea to plan a road trip. Or, if you just want to get away over the weekend, this is a great scenic road trip while staying in Minnesota. Highway...
9 Important Winterizing Steps to Take Now as Suggested by Minnesotans
Any new home owners out there? Better question any new Minnesotans out there who are living here for the first time and have never experienced our winters? One new Minnesotan who is also a first time homeowner in the area, was smart and asked other Minnesota home owners:. Because if...
Anniversary of Minnesota’s Worst Ever Natural Disaster
UNDATED (WJON News) -- October 12th marks the start of what is still known as the worst natural disaster to ever hit Minnesota. The Minnesota Historical Society says more than 450 people died in the Cloquet, Duluth and Moose Lake fires. More than 1,500 square miles were scorched and towns and villages burned flat.
Fall Activities to Explore In Minnesota
The weather has gotten cooler in Minnesota but that doesn't mean Minnesotans need to stay exclusively indoors in the fall. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She highlights some fall activities for Minnesotans to enjoy. Corn mazes include the Stoney Brook Farm in Foley, which is vying...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What You Need to Know About Pheasant Hunting in Minnesota
The Minnesota Pheasant hunting season starts Saturday at 9 a.m. and goes through January 1st throughout the state. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says this is one of the traditional openers that draws a lot of interest from hunters. Schmitt explains that the Central Minnesota population of pheasants is good but the best places to pheasant hunt in the state would be the southwestern and western portions. He says pheasant hunting in Minnesota is good but not quite at the level it is in South Dakota and North Dakota. Glen says western Stearns county and portions of Benton county are good spots to have success pheasant hunting.
43 States Are “More Sinful” Than Minnesota, Really?
Okay, I'm not a big proponent of sin but I have to admit it can sure spice up life a bit. I guess, it just depends on how you look at it. On the bright side, a little sin keeps the churches in business. So there's that. WalletHub is at...
Minnesota Brewery Truck Proves Company Has a Good Sense of Humor
Craft beers continue to grow in popularity across the country. It seems that there's a new brewery every other day and another flavor to try. For that reason it's important for any brewery to stay relevant and stay top of mind. Looks like one longtime Minnesota Brewery is helping to stay memorable by using a bit of humor on their delivery trucks.
Hey Minnesota, Mondays Aren’t So Bad
Most sane people dread Mondays like the plague. Starting that 5 day/40+ hour countdown from zero can be a bit demoralizing. More people call in sick on Mondays, more than any other day of the work week. Of course there are those people, we all know at least one, that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minnesota City Closer to Hosting World EXPO 2027
The World's Fair, otherwise known as EXPO 2027 could be held in Minnesota. A description on the City of Bloomington's website says the World EXPO would be like a combination of a state fair, Disney's EPCOT center, a science museum and a kind of trade show as well. Along with...
A Less Traveled Must See Spot in Northern Minnesota
I'm always interested in seeing what cool and new places I can check out. This one would be worth the drive to the North shore. Either do a day trip, or take a weekend and go exploring for a bit. Might be a great idea to do when the Fall colors are in full force.
MN FarmLink Working To Connect Retiring Farmers and Beginning Farmers
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A website that connects beginning farmers with farmers considering retirement is getting a facelift. Minnesota FarmLink is a listing service where beginning farmers can connect with farmers that are considering retirement and have land to rent or sell. The website also has a section where...
Is Minnesota “Gang” Still Wearing Certain Gear That’s in Your Closet?
For years I had a co-worker, who is still a good friend of mine, that always has a hard time adjusting from summer to cooler weather, because he hates wearing pants. There was a guy I went to college with at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota who I never actually met, but everyone knew him as "shorts guy". Because even in the middle of blizzards he'd be rocking his shorts around campus.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
6 Halloween Candies Minnesotans Find Scary Good in Candy vs. Candy
Halloween creeps closer and closer and at every store you stop at there are piles of candy to buy for trick-or-treating. Have you been tempted to buy yet or are you waiting, like me, so the temptation isn't in the home? Regardless, if you wait or are ahead of the game in purchasing, the question is what candy is beloved by Minnesotans?
When Is Minnesota’s “Golden Hour” & How Do I Enjoy It?
Have you ever heard of the 'Golden Hour" before? As I was checking out social media this weekend, specifically Twitter, I kept running into the phrase "Golden Hour". Sheepishly I had to Google it to figure out what it meant, as it seemed like something REALLY important this time of year. So before I share the answer as to what the 'Golden Hour" is, what do you think it is referencing?
Storms Possible Tuesday Night Followed by Much Cooler Temps
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A strong cold front may spark a few severe thunderstorms Tuesday evening. Large hail will be the main threat. Western Wisconsin has the best chance of seeing thunderstorms with chances diminishing to the west. Storms come to an end by midnight. We're expecting a high close...
Any Other Minnesotans Hitting The “Fall Wall?” Here Are Some Tips.
Man, Tuesday sure was nice wasn't it? It got up to 80 degrees in Sartell, families were out and about walking around and playing outside. It was great. Now we are facing the bleak reality that fall is upon us. Temperatures will soon struggle to reach 40 degrees, then 30 degrees then... well, you get the idea. I don't know about you but I had a hard time just getting out of bed this morning!
This “Good Enough” Parking in St. Cloud is Inconsiderate
When you pull into a busy parking lot and it's hard to find a space and you see someone who has parked like a jerk, it's super annoying. I'm talking about someone who just ignores the parking space lines, parks over the line, crooked and then creates a chain reaction of other people having to park over further because of the first person's bad park job.
Queen of Norway to Visit Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Queen of Norway is coming to Minnesota for a visit. Her Majesty Queen Sonja will visit the state Thursday through Sunday to mark Norway's strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in the U.S. The Queen's program includes a visit to St. Olaf College in Northfield...
Is Your Vehicle Ready For Another Minnesota Winter?
I certainly don't want to bum anyone out but Winter is coming and having your vehicle dependable in frigid temps can make the Winer go by a bit easier. Cars have come a long way in the last few decades. With most all cars using fuel injection, those cold winter starts aren't nearly as iffy. Jumper cables used to get a real workout back in the day.
Stearns County Hosting Family Fall Fling in Waite Park Saturday
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Central Minnesotans can enjoy some outdoor activities and check out the fall colors at an event in a local park this weekend. The Stearns County Parks Department is hosting the Family Fall Fling at Quarry Park on Saturday. The event will have a variety of activities including fishing, disk golf, hiking, rock climbing, and crafts.
MIX 94.9
St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0