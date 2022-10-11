The Knox County Sheriff’s Department reports a traffic stop led to a drug bust. Deputy Jesse Smith pulled over 39-year-old Darrell Eversole because of canceled tags on Highway 1232. Deputy Smith says Eversole appeared to be nervous and moving around before being asked to get out of his vehicle. As he was getting out, he laid a loaded handgun in the driver’s seat. Eversole was determined to be a convicted felon. With the help of Corbin Police Detective Robbie Hodge and Sergeant Jeff Hill, a search was conducted. During the search, they found a black bag under a back seat containing a large amount of Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Heroin, digital scales, brass knuckles and ammunition. Fentanyl pills were also found in the center console. Eversole was arrested and charged with multiple counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, no insurance and no registration plates. He was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

KNOX COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO