sent-trib.com
Development booming in Wood County
Several economic development projects, including one that could bring $1 million annually to the Rossford school district, are in the works in Wood County. Wood County Economic Development Commission Director Wade Gottschalk told the commissioners on Thursday that economic development is continuing to boom in the area. “We haven’t seen...
13abc.com
City of Toledo hosts Housing Assistance workshops for residents
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Department of Housing and Community Development is hosting Housing Assistance workshops for residents. The workshops will address rooftop repairs as well as rental and mortgage assistance programs. The workshops will run throughout the entire month of October. City staff will be present to answer...
13abc.com
Glass City River Wall unveiling set for Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After more than a year later and 2,800 gallons of paint used, the Glass City River Wall is set to be officially unveiled this weekend. The event will be held on Oct. 15 at 4 p.m. to celebrate the official completion of the Glass City River Wall, which is the largest mural in the United States.
wlen.com
New Light Poles to be Installed in Downtown Adrian
Adrian, MI – The 100 blocks of downtown Adrian will be experience intermittent street, parking, and sidewalk closures as we begin to remove and install new light poles. A news release by the City of Adrian said that the work will begin Monday, October 17th at 7 AM on the west side of Main St. between Church and Maumee. The intermittent closures will continue to move through town as needed and are expected to take several weeks.
sent-trib.com
$5.75 million phase of Slater renovation will start in the spring
A Columbus company has been selected to lead the next phase in the renovation of the Slater Family Ice Arena. The project budget will be $5.75 million. Moody Nolan has been hired, according to a Friday Bowling Green State University press release. “This is exciting news for Bowling Green State...
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs
There have been 36,515 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update. There have been 111 cases in the last seven days, according to a Friday Wood County Health Department. There have been 85 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days. There have...
sent-trib.com
Leaf collection begins in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG — The city will begin its fall leaf collection on Monday. City crews will begin collection on the east side and work their way west. City crews will collect leaves several times. ·A final sweep will commence on Nov. 28. A supervisor will follow the crews to ensure...
sent-trib.com
History in the making: Wells is new museum director
Everything in Annette Wells’ history has led to her new job as director of the Wood County Museum, started in August. Her first job was at the Edison Birthplace Museum in Milan, the former home of inventor Thomas Edison. “That was my job on the weekends in high school....
13abc.com
TRCC, City of Toledo announce launch of The Ramp
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce and the City of Toledo announced the launch of The Ramp on Wednesday. The Ramp, presented by Kroger, is a resource website for small business owners and entrepreneurs in Toledo. It’s a technology-enabled solution that integrates the tools, knowledge and support that entrepreneurs need to start and grow a business.
Columbia Gas customers could see utility bills triple in price
TOLEDO, Ohio — Utility bills could triple for Columbia Gas customers. The company asked the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio for $212 million, which could increase customers' bills by 27%. The commission held a public hearing Friday afternoon in downtown Toledo for people to voice their thoughts about the...
EHOVE Career Center employee under investigation
The Huron County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a complaint involving an employee of the EHOVE Career Center.
13abc.com
Columbus Ave. remains closed, train traffic resumes after Sandusky train derailment
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Nearly a week after a train derailed in Sandusky, the Columbus Ave. is still closed but train traffic is back in motion. An update from the City of Sandusky on Friday said engineers found the railroad bridge is structurally sound, allowing train traffic to resume, but the underpass structure and storm water lift station need repairs before Columbus Ave. can be safely reopened to pedestrian and vehicular traffic. The city is asking drivers to avoid the barricaded area until further notice.
sent-trib.com
Library’s Gibson awards go to Children’s Place staff, Babcock
The Wood County District Public Library has awarded the John M. Gibson Award for 2020 and 2022. The winners of the 2020 award are the Children’s Place staff: Maria Simon, Cassie Greenlee, Ali Hultz, and Bailee Sigman. The winner of the 2022 award is Administrative Coordinator Angie Babcock. Since...
EHOVE Career Center investigating alleged 'unprofessional conduct' by school employee
MILAN, Ohio — An investigation is underway at EHOVE Career Center in Milan, Ohio, after school officials were made aware of "unprofessional conduct by a school employee," according to Superintendent Chris McCully. He said "proper authorities were notified" and "district protocols, procedures and policies were immediately followed." But due...
13abc.com
Hittin’ The Town: Getting crafty at a downtown Toledo church
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This is the time of year when a lot of you like to get crafty. A church might not be the first place you think of when it comes to making things, but the leaders of a downtown Toledo church are thinking outside the box when it comes to activities and offering up a whole lot of wholesome fun for the whole family.
13abc.com
City of Toledo announces multiple road closures this weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced multiple road closures that will be in place this weekend. The City says in conjunction with the Toledo Museum of Art “Welcome Back” Celebration, it will be necessary to close the following:. Monroe Street from Collingwood Blvd. to...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: People on Erie Street uncomfortable living near “scary” overgrown house
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Neighbors living on Erie Street in Toledo say they are uncomfortable living near an extremely overgrown house. The overgrowth is so bad they can’t even see the roof, let alone walk in the front yard. Jenifer Booth has lived across the street for four years, she said she doesn’t know what else to do.
wlen.com
Tecumseh Police Issue Statement on Traffic Flow Change at Evans St. and Chicago Blvd.
Tecumseh, MI – The Tecumseh Police Department issued a statement on a traffic flow change in the downtown area. A ‘no turn on red’ signs have been installed at the Evans Street and Chicago Boulevard intersection. They are posted on Evans Street, prohibiting turning onto the boulevard...
'Every parent in the state should be offended by it': TPS opposes state Title IX proposal
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools' Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to pass a resolution opposing a state proposal that defines gender as being born male or female, and not something that can be assigned or changed. The proposal, introduced by Ohio Board of Education member Brendan Shea,...
sent-trib.com
Reading didn’t take summer off at library
WALBRIDGE — Summer reading surged at the Wood County District Public Library. At the September board meeting, which was held at the Walbridge branch, Director Michael Penrod said circulation usually slumps before school starts. “We had phenomenal, record circulation in August. We were up 28%,” he said. “August is...
