ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Gabby Windey: Val Chmerkovskiy and I Are Working Ourselves ‘To Death’ Every Week on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

By Eliza Thompson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zntqd_0iUXzYMP00

Leaving it all on the dance floor! Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy have been at the top of the leaderboard for three weeks in a row on Dancing With the Stars — but it hasn't been easy.

'Dancing With the Stars' Winners Through the Years: Photos

Read article

"I think there's been a little bit of pressure all of these weeks knowing that we're sharing the leaderboard, but I feel like we have a system that kind of works," the Bachelorette alum, 31, exclusively told Us Weekly after the Monday, October 10, episode of the Disney+ series. "Which is just, like, work ourselves to death during the week and see what happens on Mondays."

As for how they plan to stay on top? "Just keep doing what we're doing," the Illinois native told Us .

For his part, the ballroom pro, 36, couldn't be happier with his and Windey's recent results. "It feels great," he gushed to Us . "It's great to be tied for the top of the leaderboard, especially with couples like Charli [D'Amelio] and Wayne [Brady] ."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lyZdW_0iUXzYMP00
Val Chmerkovskiy and Gabby Windey. ABC/Eric McCandless

For the past three weeks, the Bachelor alum and her partner have tied the TikTok star, 18, and Mark Ballas as well as the Masked Singer winner, 50, and Witney Carson . On Monday's episode, all three couples finished Disney+ Night with a score of 36 .

Every Bachelor Nation Star Who Has Competed on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Read article

While Windey and Chmerkovskiy have been excelling so far, the Ukraine native emphasized the fact that the duo still have a lot more routines to nail before they can claim the mirrorball trophy. "It's still early in the competition," he told Us . "There's still a lot of weeks left, and I don't think that we have shown our best yet."

After the September 26 episode, the dance champion praised his partner's skills , saying that she's a "great student" in the rehearsal studio. "She knows how to take direction and she doesn’t take things personally," he explained to Us . "With me, I think that’s, like, the biggest thing. There’s a very — and I wouldn’t say it’s a thin line — I think it’s a very clear difference between being hard and demanding accountability when it comes to the work that we do on the show."

1st Real Date! Bachelorette Gabby and Erich’s Relationship Timeline

Read article

That episode also marked a special occasion for Windey, who got engaged to Erich Schwer during the season 19 finale of The Bachelorette on September 20. One week later, the real estate analyst, 29, could finally support his fiancée in the audience at DWTS after the pair went public with their romance .

“Oh, my gosh, having him here was amazing,” the former Denver Broncos cheerleader told Us after the episode. “[I’m] excited to perform for him and [for] him to see a different side of me that … we don’t get to share with each other, you know, every day.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on Disney+ Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Says Finally Going Public With Fiance Erich Schwer Has Been a ‘Dream Come True’: It’s ‘So Cheesy’

Finally feels real! Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer couldn't be happier about being able to show off their romance in public after the Bachelorette finale. The New Jersey native, 29, cheered on his fiancée, 31, in the audience during the Monday, September 26, episode of Dancing With the Stars, which felt extra special for Gabby […]
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Gabby Windey’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Made as the Bachelorette vs. Her Real Job

As Bachelor Nation’s newest leading lady (one of which, anyways), it makes sense why fans want to know what Gabby Windey’s net worth is and how much she makes as The Bachelorette. Gabby, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, is one of two leads on The Bachelorette season 19, along with Rachel Recchia, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida. Gabby and Rachel were both contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
SheKnows

Are The Rumors True? Is Bold & Beautiful’s Thorsten Kaye Leaving?

Maybe you’ve heard: The more interesting the rumor, the faster it spreads — and the longer it keeps circulating. Which might explain why even now, years after a Q&A sparked fears that Thorsten Kaye might be leaving The Bold and the Beautiful, fans continue to wonder whether he’s on his way out as Ridge.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Kathy Hilton Says Sister Kyle Richards Is ‘Finally’ Seeing Truth Amid Feud: ‘Nobody’s Gonna Come Between Us’

Turning a corner? Amid Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards’ ongoing feud, the fashion designer is offering an update about their future relationship. “I think she's finally seeing true and the forest through the trees,” Hilton, 63, exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon 2022 on Friday, October 14. “I think that, sure, [there’s a chance at reconciliation]. I mean, […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Witney Carson
Person
Mark Ballas
Us Weekly

Bachelor Zach Shallcross Says Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones Still ‘Have a Spark’, Reveals Where He Stands With Her After Show

Spilling the tea! Zach Shallcross may not have found love with Rachel Recchia, but the newest Bachelor did give an update about her next potential romance.  "Last I saw, her and Aven [Jones] had a little bit of a spark on-camera," Shallcross, 26, told E! News in an interview published on Wednesday, October 5. "I love and […]
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL Stars Say Goodbye to William Ludel

Legendary GENERAL HOSPITAL director William Ludel retired in late September, and he was sent off to his seven-day weekends in style by the cast and crew with a day watching horseraces at Santa Anita Park!. Part of the GH directing team since 1993, Ludel has been nominated for Daytime Emmy...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Dancing With The Stars#Dance#Abc#Tiktok
Reality Tea

Erika Jayne Says Upcoming RHOBH Reunion Is The First Real Housewives Reunion That The Cast Didn’t Take A Group Photo

Wow, Erika Jayne and Andy Cohen are warning us to expect an intense Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion coming very soon. Andy asks Erika what she thought about the reunion on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live to which Erika replied, “It was a lot. I mean, it was really trying. And […] The post Erika Jayne Says Upcoming RHOBH Reunion Is The First Real Housewives Reunion That The Cast Didn’t Take A Group Photo appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

227K+
Followers
23K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy