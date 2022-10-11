ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers retirement plans revealed

The question for every Packers fan this season has been, how long will Aaron Rodgers play? While Rodgers has not avoided any questions about retirement, he has also not been extremely clear. He has said he is not going to play as long as Tom Brady but Brady is an anomaly. However, some news today may have shed some light on the situation. Aaron Rodgers’ retirement plans may have just been revealed.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

John Elway Had His Eye on Vikings Coach

When the Denver Broncos sought a new head coach nine months ago, Kevin O’Connell was front and center, nearly becoming Denver’s skipper. President of Football Operations for the Broncos, John Elway, affirmed his franchise’s ardor for O’Connell this week while talking to the Pioneer Press. Elway told Chris Tomasson from the Pioneer Press about O’Connell’s interview in Denver, “We interviewed him last year, and we were really, really impressed with his interview, so it does not surprise me he’s having good success [with the Vikings]. He was very, very impressive in the interview process, and it was nip and tuck which way we wanted to go.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew 'Apart' After He Returned to the NFL—Here's If 'Cheating' Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
Yardbarker

Steelers Owner Art Rooney II Is The Victim Of A Vicious Rant By Mike Florio Heading Into Week 6

The Pittsburgh Steelers are not having a very good start to the 2022 season. The Steelers were embarrassed by the Buffalo Bills 38-3 and now they are an 8.5-point underdog to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at home. Mike Tomlin and Matt Canada have come under fire this week for the state of the black and gold and the fans want an organizational scalp so they can assess blame.
PITTSBURGH, PA
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings WR Lands in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Raiders are trying to remain relevant in 2022, frantically treading water with a 1-4 record through 5 games. Now, they’ve signed a former Minnesota Vikings WR. He’s Albert Wilson, who was a member of the Vikings for about three months. The Vikings onboarded Wilson at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Miami Dolphins: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Vikings

The Miami Dolphins are reeling. Without their top two quarterbacks, the Dolphins will host the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 6. The Dolphins are coming off back-to-back losses and hope to recover some lost ground in the AFC East. Here are our Dolphins Week 6 predictions as they take on the Vikings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Person
Aaron Rodgers
saturdaytradition.com

Thursday Night Football is getting hammered for Commanders vs. Bears game

Thursday Night Football was not good last week. Somehow, it’s gotten even worse this week. During last week’s broadcast, the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts slogged through a disappointing and bogged-down matchup. That game featured 7 total field goals and zero touchdowns while producing a 12-9 final score.
CHICAGO, IL
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 6 of 2022

We’re back for another round of picks and kicking it off with a BANGER between the Bears and Commanders. Oh, that was literal ... this game is going to make the same sound as your car engine when it starts knocking and it’s about to die. Horrible Thursday...
NFL
#Romeo#American Football#Acl#Giants#Wr Randall Cobb
Packers.com

StatusPRO and Green Bay Packers bring NFL PRO ERA experience to fans at 2022 London Games

Miami, FL – October 13, 2022 – Packers fans gathered ahead of the London game to enjoy an array of NFL team activities, including a demonstration of StatusPRO's NFL PRO ERA, the first NFL and NFLPA-licensed virtual reality (VR) simulation gaming title. The activities were part of a series of special events designed to bring the spirit of the NFL and Green Bay to London in advance of the team's first-ever regular season international match-up with the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the 2022 London Games.
GREEN BAY, WI
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Jets X-Factor

NY Jets defense owns a colossal mismatch over Packers offense

Robert Saleh’s New York Jets must maximize their biggest mismatch vs. Matt LaFleur’s Green Bay Packers. The Green Bay Packers are 7.5-point favorites (per FanDuel) over the New York Jets for good reason. Despite his team’s somewhat disappointing 3-2 start, Matt LaFleur’s Packers are a well-coached, championship-contending football team until proven otherwise. Plus, Lambeau Field is an extremely difficult place to play. And did I mention they have a future Hall-of-Fame quarterback?
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Former Packers DB Bill Whitaker dead at 63

Bill Whitaker, who played with the Green Bay Packers in 1981 and '82, died on Oct. 2, 2002. Whitaker, 63, died unexpectedly in Prairie Village, Kan., according to the Dignity Memorial website. Selected by the Packers in the seventh round of the 1981 draft, Whitaker was a backup defensive back...
GREEN BAY, WI

