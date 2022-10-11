Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers retirement plans revealed
The question for every Packers fan this season has been, how long will Aaron Rodgers play? While Rodgers has not avoided any questions about retirement, he has also not been extremely clear. He has said he is not going to play as long as Tom Brady but Brady is an anomaly. However, some news today may have shed some light on the situation. Aaron Rodgers’ retirement plans may have just been revealed.
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady on roughing the passer calls: 'Just complain to the refs like I do'
Roughing the passer calls have dominated much of the NFL conversation in recent days after a pair of controversial penalties were called against defensive tackles in Week 5. Now, the "GOAT" -- who was directly involved in one of the plays in question -- has given his input on the issue.
John Elway Had His Eye on Vikings Coach
When the Denver Broncos sought a new head coach nine months ago, Kevin O’Connell was front and center, nearly becoming Denver’s skipper. President of Football Operations for the Broncos, John Elway, affirmed his franchise’s ardor for O’Connell this week while talking to the Pioneer Press. Elway told Chris Tomasson from the Pioneer Press about O’Connell’s interview in Denver, “We interviewed him last year, and we were really, really impressed with his interview, so it does not surprise me he’s having good success [with the Vikings]. He was very, very impressive in the interview process, and it was nip and tuck which way we wanted to go.”
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Yardbarker
Steelers Owner Art Rooney II Is The Victim Of A Vicious Rant By Mike Florio Heading Into Week 6
The Pittsburgh Steelers are not having a very good start to the 2022 season. The Steelers were embarrassed by the Buffalo Bills 38-3 and now they are an 8.5-point underdog to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at home. Mike Tomlin and Matt Canada have come under fire this week for the state of the black and gold and the fans want an organizational scalp so they can assess blame.
Former Vikings WR Lands in Las Vegas
The Las Vegas Raiders are trying to remain relevant in 2022, frantically treading water with a 1-4 record through 5 games. Now, they’ve signed a former Minnesota Vikings WR. He’s Albert Wilson, who was a member of the Vikings for about three months. The Vikings onboarded Wilson at...
Miami Dolphins: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Vikings
The Miami Dolphins are reeling. Without their top two quarterbacks, the Dolphins will host the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 6. The Dolphins are coming off back-to-back losses and hope to recover some lost ground in the AFC East. Here are our Dolphins Week 6 predictions as they take on the Vikings.
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
saturdaytradition.com
Thursday Night Football is getting hammered for Commanders vs. Bears game
Thursday Night Football was not good last week. Somehow, it’s gotten even worse this week. During last week’s broadcast, the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts slogged through a disappointing and bogged-down matchup. That game featured 7 total field goals and zero touchdowns while producing a 12-9 final score.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 6 of 2022
We’re back for another round of picks and kicking it off with a BANGER between the Bears and Commanders. Oh, that was literal ... this game is going to make the same sound as your car engine when it starts knocking and it’s about to die. Horrible Thursday...
NFL・
Banged up Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s defiant statement amid injury woes
The Los Angeles Rams suffered a disappointing Week 5 loss at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, 22-10. Not only did the defending champs end up losing their third game of the season, but it also looks like star quarterback Matthew Stafford came out of the battle a bit banged up.
NFL・
Report reveals why Wisconsin OL Logan Brown was kicked off team
A report published on Thursday revealed why Wisconsin kicked offensive lineman Logan Brown off the team. Brown tweeted on Wednesday night that he would be entering the transfer portal and continuing his “academic and football career” elsewhere. Interim coach Jim Leonhard spoke with the media on Thursday and...
Packers No Longer Favored to Win NFC North
The Minnesota Vikings (4-1) have replaced the Green Bay Packers (3-2) as the betting front-runners in the NFC North.
Packers.com
StatusPRO and Green Bay Packers bring NFL PRO ERA experience to fans at 2022 London Games
Miami, FL – October 13, 2022 – Packers fans gathered ahead of the London game to enjoy an array of NFL team activities, including a demonstration of StatusPRO's NFL PRO ERA, the first NFL and NFLPA-licensed virtual reality (VR) simulation gaming title. The activities were part of a series of special events designed to bring the spirit of the NFL and Green Bay to London in advance of the team's first-ever regular season international match-up with the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the 2022 London Games.
Opinion: Davante Adams's shove is a symptom of a much bigger problem
Sure, it's a multi-billion dollar game, but still a game. It's important enough that you should feel crappy when you lose. It's not soo important that you stop being responsible for your actions. The Davante Adams situation just reminded a lot of people of that fact.
profootballnetwork.com
Thursday Night Football Tonight: Who Plays, TV Channel, Start Time, Live Stream Options, and More
Well, Thursday Night Football returns tonight, just in time for us all to have finally gotten over the travesty that was Denver vs. Indianapolis from last week. Now, we get to cleanse our pallet with… oh. Sorry. Let’s look at who is playing tonight, what time the game starts, and how you can watch it.
NY Jets defense owns a colossal mismatch over Packers offense
Robert Saleh’s New York Jets must maximize their biggest mismatch vs. Matt LaFleur’s Green Bay Packers. The Green Bay Packers are 7.5-point favorites (per FanDuel) over the New York Jets for good reason. Despite his team’s somewhat disappointing 3-2 start, Matt LaFleur’s Packers are a well-coached, championship-contending football team until proven otherwise. Plus, Lambeau Field is an extremely difficult place to play. And did I mention they have a future Hall-of-Fame quarterback?
Packers.com
Former Packers DB Bill Whitaker dead at 63
Bill Whitaker, who played with the Green Bay Packers in 1981 and '82, died on Oct. 2, 2002. Whitaker, 63, died unexpectedly in Prairie Village, Kan., according to the Dignity Memorial website. Selected by the Packers in the seventh round of the 1981 draft, Whitaker was a backup defensive back...
