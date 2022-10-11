ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Floribama Shore’ Star Gus Smyrnios Marries Samantha ‘Sami’ Carucci: Excited for ‘The Rest of Our Lives’

By Julia Emmanuele
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CJ5s6_0iUXyoQW00
Gus Smyrnios, Samantha ‘Sami’ Carucci Courtesy of Gus Smyrnios/Instagram

They do! Floribama Shore star Gus Smyrinos married Samantha "Sami" Carucci nearly one year after their romantic beachside proposal.

Celebrity Weddings of 2022: See Which Stars Got Married

Read article

"Here’s to a lifetime with you, Mrs. Smyrnios 💍," the reality TV personality, 27, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, October 9, alongside several snapshots from the big day , including one of him kissing his new bride on their way back down the aisle. "[This is] the start to the rest of our lives 💍❤️," he wrote in another post.

"Yesterday was magical I love you for ever husband 😉😚💖🫶🏽🥂," the aesthetician gushed in the comments of her new husband's post.

Carucci also reminisced about the romantic day on her own social media account, noting that she "dreamed of this day my whole life," while sharing a photo of her and Smyrnios gazing lovingly at one another. "I love you forever." Smyrnios responded, "My everything ❤️ I love you."

Couples Who Survived the Reality TV Curse (So Far)

Read article

The couple tied the knot in Tampa, Florida, in front of their family, friends and some of Smyrnios' Floribama Shore costars. "I had so much fun," Codi Butts wrote in the comments of one of the model's wedding day posts. "Congratulations y’all. Love y’all!"

Smyrnios first opened up about his relationship with Carucci in September 2021, nearly nine months after he first began dating his now-wife. “I’ve been super hesitant to put my love life out there for the world because my last 2 relationships were put on broadcast and my heart broke for people to watch them fall apart and watch me crumble,” he wrote via Instagram at the time, adding that they had "had just started going steady" when the second half of Floribama Shore 's fourth season began filming . “Break ups are hard, even harder when a show is made out of it and u spiral like usually everyone does after break ups."

He continued: "Also in my position, not knowing if girls love you for you or because you’re on a Show, or using u for their benefit had scarred me."

Smyrnios added that keeping his romance with Carucci under wraps for so long only made their relationship stronger. “I’ve let go of all that anger from the past and started looking for a pure kind soul to spend my days with. I found it,” he wrote at the time. “Also I’ve wanted to keep the happiness we’ve created between us, without strangers trying to ruin it. I thank you Sami for being so sweet and understanding . You’re a true blessing to me, I love you and thanks for accepting my craziness ❤️.”

The MTV personality popped the question in January. “When I met you on this beach a year ago today, I knew I wanted nothing less but to spend every day I had left with you ❤️ I love you forever Sami 💍,” Smyrnios gushed via Instagram, while sharing several photos from his romantic proposal in Indian Shores, Florida. “Thank you for showing me what true love is #engaged."

Floribama Shore's Gus Smyrnios Is Engaged to 'True Love' Samantha Carucci

Read article

Prior to meeting Carucci, the Florida native was linked to his Floribama Shore costar Nilsa Prowant . She welcomed son Gray in May 2021 with Gus Gazda and the couple tied the knot in November of that year .

Comments / 4

Related
Reality Tea

The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day”

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars is in full swing, and although she and her partner are kind of killing it, former Bachelorette Gabby Windey has opened up about how she really feels about the competition. Spoiler alert: She wants to quit. In an interview with E! News, the nurse-turned-reality star admitted she’s ready to […] The post The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day” appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SHOWS
urbanbellemag.com

Mendeecees Harris’ Baby Mama Samantha Wallace Shows Yandy Smith Some Love

Yandy Smith has clashed with Mendeecees Harris’ baby mommas. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Yandy Smith has been approached with the possibility of healing co-parenting relationships. In fact, this was discussed on the current season. However, longtime fans remember how much drama unfolded on the New York show. And for years, Yandy just couldn’t get along with Mendeecees Harris’ exes. Samantha Wallace and Erika DeShazo accused Yandy of being disrespectful. And they felt like Yandy preferred to throw her relationship with Mendeecees in their faces than get along. As for Yandy, she thought Erika and Samantha were the disrespectful ones. And she wanted them to respect her position in order to co-parent peacefully.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Hollywood Gossip

Is Tammy Slaton Dead? 1000-Lb Sisters Fans Fear the Worst

For many weeks in early 2022, fans of 1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton were concerned because the veteran cast member continued to post videos on TikTok … despite having checked in late last year to a rehab facility. It seemed to critics as if Slaton was not taking the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Reality Tv#Wedding#Floribama Shore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Says Kody Brown Is ‘No Longer Acting as My Husband’ Amid RV Moving Drama: First Look

Not seeing eye to eye! Sister Wives‘ Janelle Brown and Kody Brown can’t stop arguing over the logistics of her RV being on their family land. “We should’ve never bought the RV because we’re going to be moving it all the time,” Kody, 53, says in Us Weekly’s exclusive clip from the Sunday, October 9, episode of the TLC series. “I’m struggling because I’m not optimistic about how this is going to come together.”
RELATIONSHIPS
realitytitbit.com

My 600-lb Life's Robin now looks unrecognisable with transformed body

Robin McKinley decided enough was enough, and went to pay Dr. Nowzaradan on My 600-lb Life a visit in Houston. She initially weighed 648 pounds on the scale before embarking on a weight loss journey. The TLC show follows the lives of people in America weighing over 600 lbs, and...
WEIGHT LOSS
OK! Magazine

Showing Skin! Joy-Anna Duggar Defies Family's Strict Dress Code By Wearing A Short Black Frock

Doing things her way! Though Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar enforced a strict dress code while raising their pack of kids, daughter Joy-Anna went against their guidelines when attending a friend's nuptials the other night.In a photo from the Sunday, October 2 bash, the reality star donned a cute black dress that had a V-shaped neckline and an above-the-knee hem. She accessorized with a gold necklace and a pair of beige ankle-strap heels."It was a gorgeous wedding! Congratulations Trace & Lydia!" the 24-year-old captioned the picture in which she and husband Austin Forsyth posed with the bride and groom.While the...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Kathy Hilton Says Sister Kyle Richards Is ‘Finally’ Seeing Truth Amid Feud: ‘Nobody’s Gonna Come Between Us’

Turning a corner? Amid Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards’ ongoing feud, the fashion designer is offering an update about their future relationship. “I think she's finally seeing true and the forest through the trees,” Hilton, 63, exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon 2022 on Friday, October 14. “I think that, sure, [there’s a chance at reconciliation]. I mean, […]
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

227K+
Followers
23K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy