‘Floribama Shore’ Star Gus Smyrnios Marries Samantha ‘Sami’ Carucci: Excited for ‘The Rest of Our Lives’

Gus Smyrnios, Samantha ‘Sami’ Carucci Courtesy of Gus Smyrnios/Instagram

They do! Floribama Shore star Gus Smyrinos married Samantha "Sami" Carucci nearly one year after their romantic beachside proposal.

"Here’s to a lifetime with you, Mrs. Smyrnios 💍," the reality TV personality, 27, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, October 9, alongside several snapshots from the big day , including one of him kissing his new bride on their way back down the aisle. "[This is] the start to the rest of our lives 💍❤️," he wrote in another post.

"Yesterday was magical I love you for ever husband 😉😚💖🫶🏽🥂," the aesthetician gushed in the comments of her new husband's post.

Carucci also reminisced about the romantic day on her own social media account, noting that she "dreamed of this day my whole life," while sharing a photo of her and Smyrnios gazing lovingly at one another. "I love you forever." Smyrnios responded, "My everything ❤️ I love you."

The couple tied the knot in Tampa, Florida, in front of their family, friends and some of Smyrnios' Floribama Shore costars. "I had so much fun," Codi Butts wrote in the comments of one of the model's wedding day posts. "Congratulations y’all. Love y’all!"

Smyrnios first opened up about his relationship with Carucci in September 2021, nearly nine months after he first began dating his now-wife. “I’ve been super hesitant to put my love life out there for the world because my last 2 relationships were put on broadcast and my heart broke for people to watch them fall apart and watch me crumble,” he wrote via Instagram at the time, adding that they had "had just started going steady" when the second half of Floribama Shore 's fourth season began filming . “Break ups are hard, even harder when a show is made out of it and u spiral like usually everyone does after break ups."

He continued: "Also in my position, not knowing if girls love you for you or because you’re on a Show, or using u for their benefit had scarred me."

Smyrnios added that keeping his romance with Carucci under wraps for so long only made their relationship stronger. “I’ve let go of all that anger from the past and started looking for a pure kind soul to spend my days with. I found it,” he wrote at the time. “Also I’ve wanted to keep the happiness we’ve created between us, without strangers trying to ruin it. I thank you Sami for being so sweet and understanding . You’re a true blessing to me, I love you and thanks for accepting my craziness ❤️.”

The MTV personality popped the question in January. “When I met you on this beach a year ago today, I knew I wanted nothing less but to spend every day I had left with you ❤️ I love you forever Sami 💍,” Smyrnios gushed via Instagram, while sharing several photos from his romantic proposal in Indian Shores, Florida. “Thank you for showing me what true love is #engaged."

Prior to meeting Carucci, the Florida native was linked to his Floribama Shore costar Nilsa Prowant . She welcomed son Gray in May 2021 with Gus Gazda and the couple tied the knot in November of that year .