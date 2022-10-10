Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I-295 NB Double Lane Closure FridayMorristown MinuteMercer County, NJ
Local Sponsors Help NJ Charity Event Make Chemo-Related Hair Loss Treatment Accessable To More Cancer PatientsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Red Gables: Elevating the Standard for Food FestivalsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
NJs $26M Launch of First Phase of Universal Preschool Strategic Plan Announced at West Long Branch Elementary SchoolMorristown MinuteWest Long Branch, NJ
This New Jersey Restaurant is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenCranbury Township, NJ
Related
Toms River Teacher Honored As State Teacher Of The Year
TOMS RIVER – Christine Girtain, teacher and Authentic Science Research director at Toms River High School South and High School North, has been named the state’s Teacher of the Year by the New Jersey Department of Education. This achievement makes history, as it’s the first time ever an...
21-year-old Gloucester County, NJ, Native Found Dead in College Dorm
The Gloucester County community is in mourning following news of the death of a 21-year-old college student from the area. Andrew 'Drew' Ruelicke, of Harrison Township, was reportedly found dead in his Pennsylvania dormitory approximately 10 AM on October 8th, according to The Courier Post. Ruelicke, who graduated from Bishop...
Jackson zoners deny subdivision for Swanborne homes, house of worship
JACKSON — A 3-3 vote among members of the Jackson Zoning Board of Adjustment has resulted in the denial of an application seeking the subdivision of a property on which market rate single-family homes, affordable housing apartments and a house of worship were proposed to be constructed. Following a...
WINNER: One of the Greatest Italian Dishes in NJ is in Mercer County
I love Italian food. I can say with certainty it's my favorite type of cuisine. It's hard to find someone who isn't a fan. Everything from spaghetti and meatballs to lasagna, baked ziti, stuffed shells, vodka rigatoni, chicken parmesan and eggplant parmesan can send my mouth into watering mode. I've...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC New York
‘Central Jersey' Exists, and a New Law Would Require State to Promote It
It's one of the oldest debates in New Jersey - there's North Jersey, there's South Jersey, but is there really a Central Jersey? And if so, where is it?. A new bill introduced in the state legislature Tuesday would formally define the once-nebulous region, and require the state to promote tourism there accordingly.
N.J. family gets help with mortgage after father dies of cancer
WALL, N.J. -- A New Jersey family is getting a much needed boost following a painful loss. Margie Moorman was presented with a year of mortgage payments in a surprise ceremony. The gift was made possible through a partnership with McLaughlin Financial Group and the Gradient Gives Back Foundation. Moorman's husband, Jim, passed away from an aggressive form of mouth cancer last December. "I just never thought that I would be facing life -- not to say alone, but alone," she said. "It's just everything is a struggle. And for you guys to do this, they're like family."This is the second time McLaughlin and Gradient have helped with family with a year of mortgage payments. They also helped last year after learning about Jim Moorman's cancer battle.
Racist graffiti at NJ’s Rowan University was not bias crime
Police have identified the three people responsible for racist graffiti written on a dorm room door at Rowan University, but they will not be charged with a bias crime. A note was left on the door that read "I hate N-word." However, investigators say the young men responsible did not...
Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in N.J.
HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- We're possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates -- is Central Jersey real?A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties.But, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, it aims to do much more than that.READ MORE: Click here to read the billIf you live in New Jersey, you know there are many items up for debate. Pork roll or Taylor ham? Hoagie or sub? Pump your gas or have it pumped for you?But perhaps one of the oldest debates is whether Central...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thesandpaper.net
Pine Barrens Jamboree Celebrates Nature, Culture, Folk Traditions
Onstage at Wells Mills County Park in Waretown during Saturday’s 28th annual Pine Barrens Jamboree, the Libby Prison Minstrels took listeners back in time, as they said, “playing the hits of the ’60s – the 1860s, that is!”. The foursome specialized in way-back Americana, Civil War...
Clark whistleblower threatens to sue township as racism probe stretches into third year
A whistleblower who documented racism at Clark’s town hall is again threatening to sue the township, saying officials have retaliated against him, disrupting his life and preventing him from securing new employment. Former police Lt. Antonio Manata’s potential lawsuit represents the latest development in a scandal thrust into the...
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
These Two Ocean County Diners Made the Best of NJ List
We have so many incredible diners in Ocean County. Only two made the list of Best Diners in New Jersey, from bestofnj.com. The list comes from bestofnj.com throughout the state of New Jersey. North Jersey, Central Jersey, Jersey Shore, and South Jersey were all part of the latest in Best Diners in New Jersey.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These Houses Are So Cool Decorated for Halloween in Ocean County, NJ
Halloween is so close and the decorations are fantastic for Halloween. I never remember front lawns looking as impressive as they do now for Halloween. These yards throughout Ocean County are just incredible. The hours that families spend putting everything up is just amazing. Thank you all for sharing with us.
Jerk destroys beloved dinosaur sculptures at NJ state park (Opinion)
If this were a dinosaur movie it would be called "Jerkasskick Park" because whoever this jerk is definitely deserves to get his ass kicked. At Allaire State Park for several years now families with kids have been discovering something truly magical and special hidden in the woods. Dinosaurs. Sculptures of dinosaurs made all from branches, twigs and twine. It's been the work of artist Robin Ruggiero and her work has been loved by many.
Comedy benefit for NJ father in need
On Oct. 21, there will be a Comedy Night Fundraiser along with a gift auction at the Fiorendo Sigismondi Community Center in Cliffwood Beach benefiting Anthony Yepez of Keyport. Anthony is a 36-year-old dad to a 10-year-old daughter and along with his fiancé recently welcomed a baby girl in July....
Low Turnout as NJ Voters Approve Borrowing $600M for School Projects
Ten of 11 school referendums were passed by voters in Thursday’s special election with one vote so far tied. A yes vote allows the projects to move forward and to be funded by up to 40% debt service aid from the state, which offsets property taxes in the school district.
Hole-in-the-wall NJ restaurant with a soaring view
If you look hard enough, you might find a gem of a spot to eat not too far from where you live. On the back roads through Medford on my daily drive to get to Interstate 295, I would often notice small white and blue signs for the Runway Cafe.
Insidious Zelle Money App scams target NJ consumers
More than $490 billion in money transfers were processed by Zelle money payment app in 2021, and while the vast majority were legitimate and secure, the number of scams using the app has been rising. In Jersey City on Tuesday, several New Jersey victims told their stories. Alex Carranzana says...
Jackson council adopts ordinances to purchase, preserve two parcels
JACKSON — The members of the Jackson Township Council have adopted two ordinances that will authorize the municipality’s acquisition of vacant properties and prevent the development of those parcels. During a meeting on Oct. 11, council members adopted ordinances No. 24-22 and No. 25-22. Township Council President Martin...
trendingwork.com
New Jersey’s Anthony Cavallo was killed in a motorcycle crash!
Anthony Cavallo, of Clark, New Jersey, reportedly died in a motorcycle accident. Many people who knew Anthony Cavallo mourn his untimely loss because he was such a wonderful friend to so many. Many people in Anthony Cavallo’s local community have resorted to social media to express their grief over his...
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0