Jackson, NJ

Jackson, NJ
Education
Jackson, NJ
Government
City
Jackson, NJ
CBS New York

N.J. family gets help with mortgage after father dies of cancer

WALL, N.J. -- A New Jersey family is getting a much needed boost following a painful loss. Margie Moorman was presented with a year of mortgage payments in a surprise ceremony. The gift was made possible through a partnership with McLaughlin Financial Group and the Gradient Gives Back Foundation. Moorman's husband, Jim, passed away from an aggressive form of mouth cancer last December. "I just never thought that I would be facing life -- not to say alone, but alone," she said. "It's just everything is a struggle. And for you guys to do this, they're like family."This is the second time McLaughlin and Gradient have helped with family with a year of mortgage payments. They also helped last year after learning about Jim Moorman's cancer battle.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS New York

Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in N.J.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- We're possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates -- is Central Jersey real?A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties.But, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, it aims to do much more than that.READ MORE: Click here to read the billIf you live in New Jersey, you know there are many items up for debate. Pork roll or Taylor ham? Hoagie or sub? Pump your gas or have it pumped for you?But perhaps one of the oldest debates is whether Central...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Pine Barrens Jamboree Celebrates Nature, Culture, Folk Traditions

Onstage at Wells Mills County Park in Waretown during Saturday’s 28th annual Pine Barrens Jamboree, the Libby Prison Minstrels took listeners back in time, as they said, “playing the hits of the ’60s – the 1860s, that is!”. The foursome specialized in way-back Americana, Civil War...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

These Two Ocean County Diners Made the Best of NJ List

We have so many incredible diners in Ocean County. Only two made the list of Best Diners in New Jersey, from bestofnj.com. The list comes from bestofnj.com throughout the state of New Jersey. North Jersey, Central Jersey, Jersey Shore, and South Jersey were all part of the latest in Best Diners in New Jersey.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
New Jersey 101.5

Jerk destroys beloved dinosaur sculptures at NJ state park (Opinion)

If this were a dinosaur movie it would be called "Jerkasskick Park" because whoever this jerk is definitely deserves to get his ass kicked. At Allaire State Park for several years now families with kids have been discovering something truly magical and special hidden in the woods. Dinosaurs. Sculptures of dinosaurs made all from branches, twigs and twine. It's been the work of artist Robin Ruggiero and her work has been loved by many.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Comedy benefit for NJ father in need

On Oct. 21, there will be a Comedy Night Fundraiser along with a gift auction at the Fiorendo Sigismondi Community Center in Cliffwood Beach benefiting Anthony Yepez of Keyport. Anthony is a 36-year-old dad to a 10-year-old daughter and along with his fiancé recently welcomed a baby girl in July....
KEYPORT, NJ
trendingwork.com

New Jersey’s Anthony Cavallo was killed in a motorcycle crash!

Anthony Cavallo, of Clark, New Jersey, reportedly died in a motorcycle accident. Many people who knew Anthony Cavallo mourn his untimely loss because he was such a wonderful friend to so many. Many people in Anthony Cavallo’s local community have resorted to social media to express their grief over his...
CLARK, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
