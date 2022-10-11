Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
IMF Countries Strengthen Calls to End Ukraine War, Russia Blocks Communique
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -International Monetary Fund member countries on Friday issued a near-unanimous call for Russia to end its war in Ukraine, the IMF's steering committee chair said, calling the conflict the single biggest factor fueling inflation and slowing the global economy. But Nadia Calvino, Spain's economy minister, told a news...
US News and World Report
Russia Rebukes Germany, Denmark, Sweden for Not Including It in Nord Stream Probe
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday it had summoned diplomats from Germany, Denmark and Sweden to complain that representatives from Moscow and Gazprom had not been invited to join an investigation into ruptures of the Nord Stream gas pipelines. "Russia will obviously not recognise the pseudo-results of such an...
US News and World Report
China Says It Reserves Right to Use Force Over Taiwan
BEIJING (Reuters) - China reserves the right to use force over Taiwan as a last resort in compelling circumstances, though peaceful reunification is its first choice, a Communist Party spokesman said on Saturday. Reunification of China and Taiwan meets the interests of all, including Taiwan compatriots, Sun Yeli told a...
US News and World Report
Brazil's Bolsonaro Trails Former President Lula Ahead of Runoff Vote-Poll
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is still lagging behind rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ahead of the runoff vote set for the end of the month, according to a poll by Genial/Quaest published on Thursday. Former President Lula currently has 49% voter support, up 1 percentage...
US News and World Report
Aid Worker Killed in Air Strike in Ethiopia's Tigray Region, IRC Says
NAIROBI (Reuters) - An aid worker was among three people killed during an air strike on the town of Shire in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, the International Rescue Committee said on Saturday. The aid worker, who worked for IRC's health and nutrition team, died of injuries sustained while delivering assistance...
US News and World Report
Uganda Introduces Lockdown Measures to Halt Spread of Ebola: President
NAIROBI (Reuters) -Uganda President Yoweri Museveni said on Saturday the government was implementing an overnight curfew, closing places of worship and entertainment, and restricting movement into and out of two districts affected by Ebola for 21 days. The measures aimed at curbing the spread of the disease will be introduced...
US News and World Report
Germany's Scholz Calls for Bigger European Union
BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday called for an expanded European Union, telling a gathering of European social democrats that it would then be able to better pull its weight in global affairs. Since assuming office, Scholz has made European Union expansion to include the Balkans and...
US News and World Report
Polish Foreign Ministry Summons Israeli Ambassador Over Student Trip Comments
WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's foreign ministry has summoned Israel's ambassador for Monday, a Polish deputy minister said on Friday, after the diplomat criticised the government for not allowing student trips from Israel to visit Holocaust memorial sites in Poland. In July, Poland and Israel vowed to improve relations that had...
US News and World Report
U.S. 'Deeply Concerned' Over Reports of Increasing Violence in Northern Ethiopia
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that the United States was "deeply concerned" about reports of increasing violence in the conflict in northern Ethiopia. "We call on the Ethiopian National Defense Forces and Eritrean Defense Forces to immediately halt their joint military offensive and...
US News and World Report
Khamenei Warns Islamic Republic Is a 'Mighty Tree' That Cannot Be Uprooted
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday said that no one should dare think they can uproot the Islamic Republic, in his toughest warning to protesters since Mahsa Amini's death in police custody ignited nationwide unrest now in its fourth week. Demonstrations by people from all walks...
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy: Ukraine Troops Hold Key Town, Russia Firing More Missiles
(Reuters) - Ukrainian troops are still holding the strategic eastern town of Bakhmut despite repeated Russian attacks while the situation in the Donbas region remains very difficult, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday. Zelenskiy, speaking in an evening address, also said Russian missiles and drones had continued to hit Ukrainian...
US News and World Report
Saudi Arabia Announces $400 Million Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine
(Reuters) - Saudi Arabia will provide $400 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, Saudi state news agency SPA said, adding that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made a phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday. The crown prince expressed the kingdom's readiness to continue efforts of mediation and...
US News and World Report
Russia's Putin in Kazakhstan for Meetings of Regional Bodies
ASTANA (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Kazakhstan on Thursday to attend meetings of several regional bodies, a Kazakh government source told Reuters. Putin is set to attend the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) on Thursday alongside a number of Asian leaders, including Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan.
US News and World Report
Putin Says He Sees No Need for Talks With Biden
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he saw "no need" for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden. Speaking at a news conference in the Kazakh capital Astana, Putin said that he had not yet taken a decision on attending a Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia next month.
