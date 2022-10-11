ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Robot says AI is ‘threat and opportunity’ as owner forced to reset it during House of Lords address

By Adam Smith
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iRVaD_0iUXxTsM00

A ‘realistic’ robot has said that artificial intelligence could be both a “threat and opportunity” to artists, in the first address by a robot to the House of Lords today.

The robot, named Ai -Da after the 19th-century mathematician Ada Lovelace, gave evidence to the House of Lords Communications and Digital Committee as part of an inquiry into the future of the arts, design, fashion and music industries and how artificial intelligence might affect them.

While the robot is providing evidence, it is not a witness in its own right and does not occupy the same status as a human. In one instance, Ai-Da turned off while answering questions, leading its operator to have to reset the machine.

“I produce my paintings by cameras in my eyes, my AI algorithm, and my robotic arm ... for my poetry, using neutral networks, this includes analysing a large corpus of text ... and using the structures and contents to generate new poems. How this differs from humans is consciousness. I do not have subjective experiences, despite being able to talk about them”, Ai-Da said. “Although not alive, I can still create art.”

Since the robot has been trained on language made by humans, it is understandable that it would claim to be alive - as humans are unlikely to describe themselves as dead when speaking or discussing art.

The robot has different algorithms for creating artworks compared to creating poetry.

“Technology has already had a huge impact on the way we create and consume art, for example, the camera and the advent of photography and film, and it is likely this trend will continue”, she said. “There is no clear answer as to the impact on the wider field, as technology can be both a threat and an opportunity for artists creating art”.

Ai-Da, which was devised in Oxford by Aidan Meller, a specialist in modern and contemporary art, before being built in Cornwall by Engineered Arts, had previously painted a portrait of the Elizabeth II ahead of the Platinum Jubilee. The robot has cameras in its eyes and uses computer algorithms to process human features.

“Ai-Da uses an AI language model”, Mr Meller said, adding that questions were provided to the team beforehand. While Ai-Da can respond in real-time, the answers would not be as high-quality, he continued. Mr Meller remains liable for anything the robot says.

“When it comes to traditional art practises, some say that it cannot be used”, the robot said, “but others say it can be valuable. Because art is often up to interpretation, the role of the audience is key. In general, contemporary artists often seek to engage with their audience and create a dialogue about important issue and ideas. As long as technology remains an important issue in society, there are not many limits to how it can be used.”

In general, while artificial intelligence was alleviating some artists from repetitive work, such as writing radio jingles which are now almost entirely synthesized, but said that there were serious risks on the labour market, Paul Fleming, general secretary of Equity, another witness at the hearing, said.

Radio jingles, for example, paid well because the work was repetitive and high wages was necessary to invigorate the artist, he said, but artificial intelligence could see that money disappear from musicians’ pay packets - and continues as companies could use the technology to remove them from TV and film work.

Robots could also be used to create books, and while would not be able to “produce tearjerkers” at the height of human literature, Dan Conway, chief executive officer of the Publishers Association, said, could produce “lots and lots of work that is low quality” that could push out human writers by sheer quantity.

Currently, a robot cannot claim copyright of a piece of work because of regulation around what constitutes ‘originality’, which is based on human characteristics that a robot does not possess.

“At the moment, we don’t have case law”, said Dr Andres Guadamuz, a reader in Intellectual Property Law at the University of Sussex. Moreover, while many copyrighted works by humans are used to train artificial intelligence that has been allowed by legislation as long as it is in the name of research, rather than commercial use.

There will be new spheres of art that are opened up by AI, the witnesses said, but there was an issue in guaranteeing protection for human workers.

“AI is responding to markets. It is producing content for consumers that already exist. The real question for the creative industries is: do we have a sufficient framework to be adequately subsidising human content in order to intervene in that market?” Mr Conway said.

Comments / 52

LoLoD
1d ago

Many of the creators of AI have quit this past year. Each one told of robots out of control, developing their own language, being like spoiled children ( did you see the one that reached across table and broke little boys finger after losing chess). Rein it in now. When asked, AI will tell you humans are dispensable.

Reply(1)
9
ricky yaholo
1d ago

for gods sake they can't even keep a cars lights on without the battery going dead. how are these robots gonna stay powed on long enough to enslave humanity. this, just like zombies are total b.s.

Reply(9)
13
Dr Manhattan
1d ago

I can see the US weapons defense system AI or given AI fully capabilities and that where things are going to be very difficult you never want electronics to be that smart we should still have some type of control just in case of something goes wrong with with artificial intelligence having a full capabilities you are completely locked out of every program and this were the machine war starts that is all good day

Reply(2)
3
Related
The Independent

Robot will address House of Lords for the first time about ‘AI threat’

A ‘realistic’ robot will be the first of its kind to address the House of Lords next week, answering questions about whether artificial intelligence is a threat to creative industries.The robot, named Ai-Da after the 19th-century mathematician Ada Lovelace, will give evidence to the House of Lords Communications and Digital Committee as part of an inquiry into the future of the arts, design, fashion and music industries.Ai-Da, which was devised in Oxford by Aidan Meller, a specialist in modern and contemporary art, before being built in Cornwall by Engineered Arts, had previously painted a portrait of the Elizabeth II ahead of the Platinum Jubilee....
ENGINEERING
The Independent

Ai-Da robot makes history by giving evidence to parliamentary inquiry

An AI-powered robot has become the first to give evidence to a parliamentary committee after appearing before peers to discuss the impact of technology on the creative industries.Ai-Da is a humanoid robotic artist designed to look like a human female, and uses artificial intelligence to create art and also has the ability to respond to questions.The robot appeared before the Lords Communications and Digital Committee alongside Aidan Meller, the director of the project that created Ai-Da.Mr Meller said Ai-Da had been created to “explore the whole world of AI and robotics” and was a “contemporary art project” to examine the...
ENGINEERING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Conway
Person
Ada Lovelace
scitechdaily.com

Does Marijuana Make You Lazy? Scientists Find That Cannabis Users Are Just As Likely To Be Motivated

The study demonstrated that cannabis users are no less likely to be motivated or able to enjoy life’s pleasure. According to a new study, cannabis users of all ages are no more likely than non-users to lack motivation or be unable to appreciate life’s pleasures, showing that the stereotype often depicted in the media has no scientific basis.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Photography#Ai#Digital Committee
Daily Mail

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska looks sombre as she pays her respects to Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall - while President Zelensky remains at home to lead the war effort

The wife of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has been pictured paying her respects to the Queen as she attended Westminster Hall this afternoon where the late monarch is lying in state. Olena Zelenska, who is representing her husband President Zelensky, was pictured shortly before 4.45pm with other members of the...
EUROPE
IFLScience

Tradition Dictates King Charles Will Now Be Served A Bloodsucking Parasite Pie

Look, a lot of the traditions that go on in Britain are a bit weird. Every year at the opening of Parliament, a hostage is taken by the monarchy until the ceremony is complete. A search is then carried out for gunpowder under the Houses of Parliament, in case Guy Fawkes has pulled off some sort of comeback 400 years after his death.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
The Independent

DNA from skeletons ‘challenges perceptions and understanding of ancient England’

Ancient DNA extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England shows evidence of mass migration from Europe and movement of people from as far as West Africa, challenging perceptions that English ancestors lived in small elite groups, archaeologists have said.Research recently published by the team revealed the first people to call themselves English were largely descended from northern Europeans, mainly Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands.But further investigation by scientists at the University of Central Lancashire also shows an individual having a genetic link to West Africa, pointing to a “diverse and complex” culture in England during the early Middle Ages.The...
SCIENCE
The Independent

The Independent

879K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy