ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Michelle Obama kicks off Get Her There education initiative

By Judy Kurtz
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j9vFB_0iUXwe6C00

Michelle Obama is launching a new girls education initiative that she says aims to “help clear away all that’s standing in the way of girls achieving their dreams.”

The Obama Foundation unveiled its Get Her There campaign on Tuesday, which it described as a “global call to action to support thousands of adolescent girls over the next five years.”

The campaign will fund more than 100 organizations working to improve girls’ education around the world, the foundation said. It will also give support to 12 additional community-based organizations, working in countries such as Colombia, Kenya and India.

The effort, timed to coincide with the International Day of the Girl, comes after the former first lady created the Girls Opportunity Alliance Campaign in 2018, a program within the Obama Foundation.

“When we launched the Girls Opportunity Alliance four years ago today, we knew the key to advancing our work was an alliance of stakeholders coming together to support girls completing their education,” Obama said in a statement.

“And that is exactly what the Get Her There campaign was created to do,” Obama said.

Organizers said the campaign, buoyed by sponsors including Comcast NBCUniversal, Saks Fifth Avenue, Lululemon and others, represented an expansion of the Girls Opportunity Alliance’s “reach and impact.”

“The barriers our girls face today are steep and are leaving millions of girls out of school,” Obama said, adding in a statement that her hope is that “everyone will join us on our mission to get every girl to the place she wants to be.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Nearly 20 arrested in TBI gang, drug sting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 20 people, including a murder suspect, were arrested after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an operation in Jackson. The TBI says it launched the operation “in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in the Jackson area.” Seventeen people were taken into custody on charges ranging from drug […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YourErie

Thousands of air fryers recalled due to fire, burn hazards

(WHTM) — A brand of air fryers has been recalled due to potential fire and burn hazards. According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, Newair’s Magic Chef Digital Air Fryers ovens with model numbers MCAF56DB (black) and MCAF56DW (white) may overheat, causing fire and burn hazards. Magic Chef is printed on the top […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Obama
YourErie

Driver rescued from vehicle in median on I-79 overnight

An accident delayed traffic along I-79 overnight. The accident happened in the southbound lanes of I-79 at mile marker 159. Calls went out just past midnight Friday for the traffic collision. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle in the median of the highway and the driver entrapped. Additional manpower and emergency […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Rollover accident with stolen truck leaves one in critical condition

One person is in critical condition after a truck they were driving rolled over and totaled several parked cars at West 8th and Chestnut streets. The first calls came in around 8:45 a.m. on Saturday for a rollover accident, after a high-speed chase through the City of Erie resulted in the driver being ejected and […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombia#The Obama Foundation#Comcast Nbcuniversal#Saks Fifth Avenue
YourErie

One person dead after rollover accident with stolen truck

One person has died after a truck they were driving rolled over and totaled several parked cars at West 8th and Chestnut streets. The first calls came in around 8:45 a.m. on Saturday for a rollover accident, after a high-speed chase through the City of Erie resulted in the driver being ejected. A witness on […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
YourErie

Love Your Block returns, community comes together to clean up neighborhoods

Community members fixed up their neighborhoods and worked together on home improvements. On Saturday, community members came together to clean up city neighborhoods and focused their efforts on homes on Dunn Boulevard. Volunteers also removed trash from Lighthouse Street Park. It’s part of a service grant program called “Love Your Block.” One organizer explained how […]
POLITICS
YourErie

Doug Mastriano holds rally in Erie in Pa. Gov. race

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Senator Doug Mastriano made a stop in Erie Friday as he looks to become the state’s next governor. Many supporters there were anxious to hear his plans for the commonwealth. The Republican senator laid out his plan when he took the stage, his message was “We are ready for new leadership.” […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Could Erie be host to cruise ships again?

It’s been decades since cruise ships docked on Erie’s Bayfront. But some are optimistic that Erie could become a cruise ship destination again, possibly as soon as next year. Briaunna Malone was live in the studio to explain. City officials are confident on a possible return of cruise ships to Erie’s Bayfront that they say could […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Crawford County volunteer fire department shut down, under investigation

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Crawford County volunteer fire department is closed down and under investigation, and county leaders say “a complete lack of financial responsibility” is to blame. Brian Wilk was live in the studio with the story. You wont be seeing any firetrucks coming out of the Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Department #27 any time soon. County […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy