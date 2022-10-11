Reports of energy theft have soared as Britons face rising bills for electricity and gas, figures show.With the cost of living crisis mounting, the number of reports made to the Crimestoppers charity has almost trebled since 2017-18 – with a rise of more than 20 per cent in just six months.The chair of an influential select committee of MPs warned the increase shows the “desperation” of households hit by rocketing electricity and gas prices.Electricity theft, which pushes up bills for customers, carries a maximum prison sentence of five years, while gas theft is also illegal. Crimestoppers figures show 8,289 reports...

GAS PRICE ・ 42 MINUTES AGO