coinchapter.com

Cryptocurrency Market Price: Disctrict0x (DNT), Status Network Token (SNT), SingularityNET (AGIX), Tech Trees Coin (TTC), SpookyShiba (SPKY)

NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market continued its downtrend on Oct 13, as Bitcoin (BTC) prices dropped below $19,000 for the second consecutive day. In addition, Ethereum (ETH) prices also failed to move above $1,300. Moreover, with analysts speculating the US dollar would continue its uptrend, bearish headwinds for the crypto sector abound.
coinchapter.com

Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction: 10% Pump Could Take It To $1

MATIC price started a major increase from the $0.720 support zone. It is approaching a major bearish trend line with resistance near $0.820 on the 4-hours chart. The price could rally further if there is a clear move above $0.820 and $0.850. Polygon’s MATIC is up over 10% and trading...
coinchapter.com

Beware Bitcoin Bulls (For the US Dollar Might Hurt Y’all More in 2022)

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Bitcoin (BTC) struggled below $19,000 on Oct 13 after dropping nearly 6% in the previous week. Despite the hopes for the Bitcoin bottom, the bulls should expect more pain ahead for the flagship crypto, based on hedge funds betting on another horse in the race. Hedge...
coinchapter.com

US inflation jumps 8.2% — stocks, Bitcoin (BTC) tank

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report is out and sending shockwaves in the markets. Overall inflation in the United States jumped to 8.2% through September, more than the 8.1% expected by economists. Although it comes as a slight moderation from the 8.3% increase in the year through August, the rate remains high.
coinchapter.com

Ethereum Supply In Circulation Drops Significantly Since Oct 8

LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — The Ethereum ecosystem transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism has not had the desired effect, as the network token has turned deflationary in the past five days. In detail, the Ethereum network has entered its most extended period of token deflation since the Merge. Data from...
The Independent

Drop in sterling adds 7p per litre to fuel bills

Sterling’s fall in value has added 7p per litre to drivers’ fuel bills over the past year, according to Government-commissioned analysis.A review by regulator the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) found that the “principal drivers” of high fuel costs are rising oil prices and increased profit margins at oil refineries.The report, published this week, stated that the growing cost of oil – which is generally priced in US dollars – accounted for around a 20p per litre hike in UK fuel prices in the past 12 months.There seems little prospect of another duty cut anytime soonSteve Gooding, RAC FoundationThe drop...
coinchapter.com

ETH/BTC: Ethereum Price Shows Signs of Bullish Reversal Vs Bitcoin

Ether price is currently consolidating losses below the 0.0700BTC resistance zone. ETH/BTC is trading above a major bullish trend line with support at 0.0660BTC on the daily chart. The price might start a fresh increase unless there is a clear move below 0.0630BTC. Ethereum’s ETH is consolidating above the 0.065BTC...
The Independent

Revealed: Energy theft reports soar amid rising gas and electricity bills

Reports of energy theft have soared as Britons face rising bills for electricity and gas, figures show.With the cost of living crisis mounting, the number of reports made to the Crimestoppers charity has almost trebled since 2017-18 – with a rise of more than 20 per cent in just six months.The chair of an influential select committee of MPs warned the increase shows the “desperation” of households hit by rocketing electricity and gas prices.Electricity theft, which pushes up bills for customers, carries a maximum prison sentence of five years, while gas theft is also illegal. Crimestoppers figures show 8,289 reports...
WGAU

China's Xi calls for military growth amid tension with US

BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Sunday called for faster military development and announced no change in policies that have strained relations with Washington and tightened the ruling Communist Party's control over society and the economy. China’s most influential figure in decades spoke as the...
coinchapter.com

BIGA Group leads the market with 3 main products BIGA CONS, BIGA PANEL, BIGA WINDOW.

BIGA PANEL PRODUCTION JSC (BIGA PANEL) Products such as roof panel, outer wall panel, panel partition, panel ceiling, sliding door, panel door…. Functions such as heat-proof, noise-proof, soundproof, heat-insulation, fireproof. BIGA WINDOW PRODUCTION JSC (BIGA WINDOW) Folding door. Awning Window. Automatic glass door. Casement Window. Louver. Sliding window. Edge glass.
coinchapter.com

Germany Inflation Hits Record Highs As Energy Prices Surge

German Consumer Price Index (CPI) reached an all-time high in September. New Delhi (CoinChapter.com): The German Consumer Price Index (CPI) reached an all-time high in September, according to the latest data released by Destatis. The rising prices of Energy and Food played a significant role in this change. Consumer price...
coinchapter.com

Longer You Wait To Buy The More Uniglo.io, Iron and Shiba Inu Profit Will Slip Away

Crypto markets move faster and behave more in a more volatile manner than traditional markets. It is tough to succeed, and crypto investment requires a specific constitution to be done well. However, the rewards are far greater than conventional markets, and this is what continues to attract the brightest minds to the digital asset space.

