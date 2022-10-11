Read full article on original website
Related
NYS Music
Westchester Producer Highlights Local Rap and Hip Hop Scene
When you think of Westchester, you may not picture a thriving rap and hip hop scene; one local producer is looking to change that. John Darling aka Poncho is a producer turned entrepreneur, who highlights local artists on his Youtube show, the Encore Podcast. Growing up in Cortlandt Manor, Poncho...
NYS Music
Dante Mazzetti’s Music, an Inferno from a Balcony
When you spy a fireman on a balcony, you pray for lives to be saved. When that fireman is Dante Mazzetti singing from a balcony, your ears perk up and your attention becomes fixed. With over forty-two thousand followers on Facebook, Dante Mazzetti must be doing something right. As both...
Comments / 0