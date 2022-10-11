ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
NYS Music

Westchester Producer Highlights Local Rap and Hip Hop Scene

When you think of Westchester, you may not picture a thriving rap and hip hop scene; one local producer is looking to change that. John Darling aka Poncho is a producer turned entrepreneur, who highlights local artists on his Youtube show, the Encore Podcast. Growing up in Cortlandt Manor, Poncho...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
NYS Music

Dante Mazzetti’s Music, an Inferno from a Balcony

When you spy a fireman on a balcony, you pray for lives to be saved. When that fireman is Dante Mazzetti singing from a balcony, your ears perk up and your attention becomes fixed. With over forty-two thousand followers on Facebook, Dante Mazzetti must be doing something right. As both...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy