Public Safety

Cryptocurrency Price Analysis Today: SushiSwap (SUSHI), Ethereum Name Service (ENS), Terra Classic (LUNC), Reef Finance (REEF)

LUCKNOW (CoinChapter.com) — Cryptocurrency price across the board enjoyed a relief rally on Friday as Bitcoin (BTC) prices inched above $19,500. In addition, Ethereum (ETH) prices also moved above $1,300 on a day that saw most cryptocurrencies register gains. However, the markets need to continue their uptrend over the weekend to increase investor confidence in the market’s price action.
Better fall SOL! How holding Solana token is bad bet long-term

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Solana (SOL), a layer-one blockchain that was hailed the “Ethereum killer,” suffered heavy losses year-to-date. However, there are other troubling factors aside from the broader economic headwinds. Here are three reasons why holding Solana for the long haul could backfire. #1 Solana is plagued...
CYF develops a community-driven token for African crypto traders.

CYF has established a Community Yield Farming that serves as the World’s BEST Community Cantered & Powered Utility Token. In the recent expansion, the digital platform launched a BEP20 token with a unique algorithm designed to provide value to its community while fostering Crypto Adoption through a Vibrant ECOSYSTEM.
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction: 10% Pump Could Take It To $1

MATIC price started a major increase from the $0.720 support zone. It is approaching a major bearish trend line with resistance near $0.820 on the 4-hours chart. The price could rally further if there is a clear move above $0.820 and $0.850. Polygon’s MATIC is up over 10% and trading...
Cardano (ADA) risks a 70% drop amid Daedalus 5.1.0 updates

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Cardano (ADA) traded at $0.37 after a Bitcoin-copycat week. While Daedalus mainnet 5.1.0 introduced new upgrades, ADA charted within a pattern dubbed the ‘descending triangle’ since June 2022, which could cost the digital asset nearly 70% of its valuation. ADA in a descending triangle.
UNI Rallies 15% After Uniswap Secured $165M in New Funding

LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — Uniswap’s UNI price surged nearly 15% in the last 24 hours after the protocol secured $165 million in a Series B funding round, led by Polychain Capital. In detail, the decentralized exchange’s ERC-20 token broke its bearish trading pattern to reclaim the $6 benchmark. Data...
