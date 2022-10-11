ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CYF develops a community-driven token for African crypto traders.

CYF has established a Community Yield Farming that serves as the World’s BEST Community Cantered & Powered Utility Token. In the recent expansion, the digital platform launched a BEP20 token with a unique algorithm designed to provide value to its community while fostering Crypto Adoption through a Vibrant ECOSYSTEM.
Better fall SOL! How holding Solana token is bad bet long-term

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Solana (SOL), a layer-one blockchain that was hailed the “Ethereum killer,” suffered heavy losses year-to-date. However, there are other troubling factors aside from the broader economic headwinds. Here are three reasons why holding Solana for the long haul could backfire. #1 Solana is plagued...
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction: 10% Pump Could Take It To $1

MATIC price started a major increase from the $0.720 support zone. It is approaching a major bearish trend line with resistance near $0.820 on the 4-hours chart. The price could rally further if there is a clear move above $0.820 and $0.850. Polygon’s MATIC is up over 10% and trading...
UNI Rallies 15% After Uniswap Secured $165M in New Funding

LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — Uniswap’s UNI price surged nearly 15% in the last 24 hours after the protocol secured $165 million in a Series B funding round, led by Polychain Capital. In detail, the decentralized exchange’s ERC-20 token broke its bearish trading pattern to reclaim the $6 benchmark. Data...
Multi-Utility Coinbond Token (CBD) goes live on P2B

Coinbond Token (CBD) is a Binance Smart Chain powered BEP-20 token with multiple utilities. It is now available for trade on P2B, an international centralized exchange based in Lithuania, which has successfully launched over 1,000 crypto projects over the past 5 years. Trading officially opened on October 12th with a 50 million CBD supply for the session. The listing is an important milestone for CoinBond on its journey to become a key player in Metaverse, NFT, and the virtual gaming ecosystem. After the successful completion of the IEO round, the team is in process of listing CBD on other tier-1 exchanges.
