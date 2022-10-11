Coinbond Token (CBD) is a Binance Smart Chain powered BEP-20 token with multiple utilities. It is now available for trade on P2B, an international centralized exchange based in Lithuania, which has successfully launched over 1,000 crypto projects over the past 5 years. Trading officially opened on October 12th with a 50 million CBD supply for the session. The listing is an important milestone for CoinBond on its journey to become a key player in Metaverse, NFT, and the virtual gaming ecosystem. After the successful completion of the IEO round, the team is in process of listing CBD on other tier-1 exchanges.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO