Cryptocurrency Price Today: Kusama (KSM), Algorand (ALGO), Harmony (ONE), BitTorrent (BTT), Internet Computer (ICP)
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – The latest CPI report exacerbated the crypto market’s selloff incentive and could send digital assets downward. Here are several cryptocurrencies that mimicked Bitcoin’s price action and eyed more losses ahead. #1 Kusama (KSM) Polkadot’s canary network Kusama (KSM) traded at $41 on Oct 14,...
Earn With Oryen 90% Fixed APY, While Bitcoin And Cardano Struggling With Market Conditions
Market conditions are choppy. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average have broken below June lows. The macroeconomic situation gets uglier and with Bitcoin’s coupling to traditional markets it, looks like more pain is on the way. Will Bitcoin go on to set another low?. Investors wait...
CYF develops a community-driven token for African crypto traders.
CYF has established a Community Yield Farming that serves as the World’s BEST Community Cantered & Powered Utility Token. In the recent expansion, the digital platform launched a BEP20 token with a unique algorithm designed to provide value to its community while fostering Crypto Adoption through a Vibrant ECOSYSTEM.
Better fall SOL! How holding Solana token is bad bet long-term
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Solana (SOL), a layer-one blockchain that was hailed the “Ethereum killer,” suffered heavy losses year-to-date. However, there are other troubling factors aside from the broader economic headwinds. Here are three reasons why holding Solana for the long haul could backfire. #1 Solana is plagued...
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction: 10% Pump Could Take It To $1
MATIC price started a major increase from the $0.720 support zone. It is approaching a major bearish trend line with resistance near $0.820 on the 4-hours chart. The price could rally further if there is a clear move above $0.820 and $0.850. Polygon’s MATIC is up over 10% and trading...
Blockchain.com Gets License From Singapore, Uniglo.io Asian Marketing Timing Couldn’t Be Better
The crypto exchange Blockchain.com, based in London, has been pre-approved a ‘Digital Payment Token’ license by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), as first reported by Reuters. This comes as good news for the exchange that has also recently received similar approval to operate in Dubai. Of the...
UNI Rallies 15% After Uniswap Secured $165M in New Funding
LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — Uniswap’s UNI price surged nearly 15% in the last 24 hours after the protocol secured $165 million in a Series B funding round, led by Polychain Capital. In detail, the decentralized exchange’s ERC-20 token broke its bearish trading pattern to reclaim the $6 benchmark. Data...
Multi-Utility Coinbond Token (CBD) goes live on P2B
Coinbond Token (CBD) is a Binance Smart Chain powered BEP-20 token with multiple utilities. It is now available for trade on P2B, an international centralized exchange based in Lithuania, which has successfully launched over 1,000 crypto projects over the past 5 years. Trading officially opened on October 12th with a 50 million CBD supply for the session. The listing is an important milestone for CoinBond on its journey to become a key player in Metaverse, NFT, and the virtual gaming ecosystem. After the successful completion of the IEO round, the team is in process of listing CBD on other tier-1 exchanges.
Now Is The Best Time To Invest In Uniglo.io, Maker And Kucoin To Reach Financial Freedom
Many believe that to obtain financial freedom, they must earn a substantial income. However, this is not always the case. While a solid salary is vital for financial independence, other variables might also assist. Among them is investing in cryptocurrencies. Investing is a terrific strategy to build money over time...
