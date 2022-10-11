Read full article on original website
Judge denies request to delay molestation trial of former mosque volunteer
CLEARWATER, Fla — A Pinellas County judge denied a request to delay the trial of a former youth program volunteer accused of drugging and molesting boys. Ehab Ghoneim’s trial is scheduled for Nov. 1 and had already been delayed once before. His trial was originally set for Aug. 23.
fox13news.com
Sarasota police: DNA connects suspect who died in jail to Tamiami Trail murders
SARASOTA, Fla. - When William Devonshire died in the Sarasota County Jail, he was only facing charges for one of two murder that police believed he was involved in. Now, they can confirm that DNA evidence links him to the deaths of two women. Back in March, Sarasota police detectives...
DUI driver arrested after crashing into Parrish convenience store, deputies say
Deputies said a driver suspected of driving under the influence was arrested Thursday after crashing into the side of a Parrish convenience store.
Man found dead at Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier
A man was found dead at the Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier on Friday afternoon, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said.
WESH
DUI suspected in Polk County crash that killed toddler, broke 5-year-old’s neck
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said DUI is suspected in an early morning crash that killed a 22-month-old child and left a 5-year-old with a broken neck. Deputies said they responded to the area of Deen Still Road and Old Grade Road – about...
Orlando Man Who Shot Polk County Deputy Says He Came Back To Commit “Second-Hand Suicide”
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The man who shot a Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy Wednesday night, October 12, 2022, has been arrested and is facing four felonies and a misdemeanor. 41-year-old Gabriel Batista of Orlando was charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder of LEO
2 fathers shoot each other’s daughters in Florida road rage incident, sheriff says
Two girls were shot over the weekend when their fathers opened fire at each other during a road rage incident in Nassau County, Florida, authorities said.
Mysuncoast.com
Two drivers killed in head-on crash on State Road 70
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were killed Thursday on State Road 70 in DeSoto County when a driver tried to pass another vehicle and hit an oncoming SUV head-on, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say at about 4:15 p.m., an SUV driven by a 68-year-old man from...
Tampa Man Charged In Federal Court After Shooting At Ex-Girlfriend Was Caught On Camera
TAMPA, Fla. – A Tampa man has been charged in federal court on firearms charges after a shooting incident that happened in July 2022. Thaddeus Timeaus Howard, 29, Tampa, has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. According to statements made in court, on
floridapolitics.com
Sheriffs in CD 15 offer backup for Laurel Lee
Chad Chronister, Grady Judd and Chris Nocco are all backing the GOP nominee. Republican congressional candidate and former judge Laurel Lee continues to focus on law and order on the campaign trail. Now, three Sheriffs in Florida’s 15th Congressional District are providing her with backup. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad...
Longboat Observer
OnDemand versus Uber: Worth it or a waste of time between downtown and Longboat?
When Lesley Dwyer found out about the Sarasota County OnDemand Service, she knew a story would be worth pursuing. With the cost of $1.25 per ride, it was worth finding out more about the quality of the service. She recruited fellow reporter Lauren Tronstad to aid in her story by...
2nd biker gang member arrested after man killed execution-style, deputies say
A second biker gang member was arrested Wednesday after a man was killed execution-style at his Palm Harbor home in April, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.
Bradenton postal worker indicted for allegedly trafficking kilos of cocaine through deliveries: DOJ
BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Bradenton residents have been indicted in a federal investigation into a cocaine trafficking operation, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida said USPS postal worker Nathasha Prieto, 33, and Angel Hernandez Coss, 37, distributed several kilograms of cocaine […]
fox13news.com
Bodycam video: Hillsborough deputy arrests man for stealing vehicle with children inside
In this body camera footage, a Hillsborough County deputy pursued a stolen truck and conducted a traffic stop. Inside, the suspect was in the driver's seat along with the truck owner's two small children.
Pasco Sheriff Searching For Missing Teen, Last Seen In Lutz, May Be In Wesley Chapel Area
LUTZ, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office deputies are currently searching for Liana Cadavieco, a missing-runaway 15-year-old. Deputies say Cadavieco is 5’3”, around 110 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen on Oct. 14 around 5:30 p.m., in the Cobbler Dr. area
Three St. Petersburg Men Get Life In Prison For Double Homicide, Murder For Hire
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Kermon Williams, a/k/a “The General”, 42, James Higgs, Jr., a/k/a “Hammer”, 40, and Jhaphre Higgs, a/k/a “Pre”, 35, all from St. Petersburg, were each sentenced to life in federal prison followed by 20 years’ imprisonment for a double homicide, murder for
995qyk.com
Terry Honors Son And Daughter-In-Law Who Are First Responders
Terry honors his son and daughter-in-law who are first responders for First Responder Friday this week. His son Tyler is a fire medic for Clearwater Fire Department. Tyler has been working there for six years now. Tyler’s wife, Jo, is a firefighter for Madeira Beach. Terry says that Tyler...
Man charged with attempted murder after alleged stabbing in Manatee County
A man has been charged with attempted murder after stabbing another man with a knife on Friday around 10:00 p.m., according to Manatee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).
3 sentenced to life in prison for St. Pete assassination plot
Three St. Petersburg men will spend the rest of their days in federal prison after murdering two people in an assassination plot following a decision by a U.S. district judge.
