KTSA
Asian Americans are one of Texas’ fastest-growing demographics. But they feel ignored by politicians.
Alex Pham, center, receives help registering to vote during a voter registration drive at the University of Texas at Austin on Tuesday. Credit: May-Ying Lam for The Texas Tribune. Xin Huang is unhappy about the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, and there are few things that could...
KTSA
Bexar County sheriff certifies that migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard are crime victims, clearing path for special visas
Martha's Vineyard, MA - September 15: Volunteers and migrants tossed a soccer ball around at the St. Andrew's Parrish House in Edgartown, where migrants were being fed lunch with donated food from the community. Two planes of migrants from Venezuela arrived suddenly Wednesday night on Martha's Vineyard. (Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
