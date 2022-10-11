ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dillon Gabriel still in concussion protocol ahead of showdown with the Kansas Jayhawks

By John Williams
 4 days ago
It was evident how much this team missed Dillon Gabriel on Saturday in the Oklahoma Sooners’ 49-0 loss to the Texas Longhorns. Though Gabriel has had his own struggles this season, his passing ability provides something for this offense that the other quarterbacks on the roster can’t.

With player safety at the forefront of the discussion, Dillon Gabriel revealed after Monday’s practice that he’s still in concussion protocol as the Sooners prepare for their matchup with the Kansas Jayhawks.

Gabriel was disappointed that he couldn’t play in the Red River environment, but mostly that he couldn’t be out there with his teammates. “Yeah, it was tough. You know, obviously, I wanted to be out there,” Gabriel said after Monday’s practice. “You know, and be there for my guys, just because we put in all this work together. And it was tough to watch, but also tough because I’m a part of it, I’m on this team. And feel for them, just because I know how hard everyone works. So wasn’t easy, something that’s really tough.”

Though he practiced Monday with the team, he’s still not all the way back to a full go. While the assumption is that he’ll be available for Saturday vs. Kansas, so much of it depends on how he progresses through the week and if he remains symptom-free. Now 10 days removed from the hit that knocked him out against the TCU Horned Frogs, each day gets Gabriel closer to returning.

Gabriel also talked about what it would take for him to get out of the protocol to be available for Saturday’s game against Kansas.

“Having a good Tuesday and Wednesday, you know, just because those are hard days,” Gabriel said. “Continue to talk with the trainers. But like I said, I feel really good. And you know, me being out here on a Monday is you know, very positive news for me and like I said, I feel really good. So, just gotta keep stacking days.”

At the forefront of the discussion is the safety and health of Dillon Gabriel. He shouldn’t play until there’s 100% certainty and comfortability from Gabriel, the medical staff, and the coaching staff that he’s good to go. For better or worse, that’s the part of this story that matters the most.

