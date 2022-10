Demetrius Hill has impressed fans on the field, but what he does in class counts too. FIU star defensive back Demetrius Hill has had a busy season so far, showing up all over the field with big plays. The Panther has started all five games to date and looks forward to Friday night's showdown at 7 p.m. against the University of Texas, San Antonio, at FIU Stadium. This season, the redshirt freshman has been turning heads and making a name for himself, amassing 43 total tackles, a stat in which he leads the team.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO