Couple finds over $850,000 worth of rare coins underneath floorboards
ELLERBY, England — A British couple ripping up floorboards during a kitchen renovation project might decide to buy a new home instead after discovering treasure worth more than $850,000 buried in the dirt. The couple first thought the bright gold disc burrowed in the ground might have been an...
U.K.・
Indiana Home Renovation Ends With Cat Behind Drywall
A home renovation fail in Noblesville, Indiana goes crazy viral. Last week Ashlin Hadden uploaded a TikTok about her bathroom DIY. I have to say, the backsplash surrounding the bathtub looks amazing. But there was one very serious problem. There was meowing coming from behind the wall. Hadden told Today.com...
