2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
kidsburgh.org
10 great family events in the Pittsburgh region this weekend, most of them free!
Photo above by Timothy Eberly used by permission via Unsplash. It’s officially the height of fall festival season, giving families several great events (so many of them free) to choose from any given weekend for the remainder of October. So put on some fuzzy boots, grab a sweater and enjoy this gorgeous crisp fall weather as you explore these family events in the Pittsburgh region.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Café on the Corner Serves Soul Food in Pittsburgh With A Side of Community Service
Michael Blackwell makes the best gumbo this side of The Big Easy. There’s always a pot of seafood stew simmering at Café on the Corner, the North Side eatery he opened with his wife, Lateresa Blackwell, in 2014. Folks from all walks of life stop by for soul...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Two Restaurant Openings: Tacos and Lebanese Street Eats Coming to Cranberry
Condado Tacos, an Ohio-based build-your-own-taco chain with restaurants in Lawrenceville, South Hills Village and Downtown, is opening another joint this month in Cranberry. When the 4,000-square-foot eatery at 20430 Route 19 debuts on Oct. 20, it will be the company’s 36th restaurant. There will be seating for 132 in the main dining room and bar and a patio that can accommodate 34 diners. Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
New food and beverage options at PPG Paints Arena for upcoming season (Photos)
PITTSBURGH — In addition to the news that Caliente Pizza and Drafthouse will be serving up its signature pizza offerings at PPG Paints Arena, home of the Pittsburgh Penguins, there are also several other new food and beverage options coming to the arena that fans can look forward to this season.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Gentleman
Gentleman was rescued by our Humane Investigations Department from a neglectful situation where he lacked human contact. As a result, our volunteers and staff have been helping him gain confidence when interacting with people. He is making progress and has started soliciting attention from others, as well as enjoying car rides. Gentleman requires an adult-only home with patient and loving adopters willing to take their time getting to know this handsome dog. He also would like a canine roommate to help him thrive in his new environment. As part of our foster-to-adopt program, this pup and his new family will have the support of our foster trainer team while Gentleman adjusts to his surroundings.
First flakes of the season likely to arrive next week
PITTSBURGH — The strongest push of cold air so far this season is expected early next week. A cold front will pass through western Pennsylvania on Monday. The front will spark rain during the day Monday. Behind the cold front will be unseasonably cold air. Precipitation is expected to transition into snow Monday night through Tuesday morning.
Animal Friends rescues 61 cats from house in Carnegie
PITTSBURGH — Animal Friends, an animal rescue in the Pittsburgh area, rescued 61 cats from a house in Carnegie on Tuesday night. According to a social media post, the rescue said all of the cats were living in a single residence. Since the cats arrived at the rescue, they...
Group to buy Hambone's location in Lawrenceville, promises to maintain spirit of former bar
When longtime bar Hambone’s closed down in Lawrenceville, the neighborhood lost a beloved institution known for cheap drinks, greasy food and a venue that fostered small, local acts. Now after two years of sitting empty, a group on the verge of purchasing the space said it plans to give...
pghcitypaper.com
Touch God's finger at the Sistine Chapel exhibit in Pittsburgh
Apparently, you don't have to visit Italy to see great Renaissance art. Soon, Pittsburgh residents will get to experience the awe-inspiring work of Michelangelo like never before: in a mall. A traveling exhibition will transform the second floor of the Ross Park Mall JCPenney into the Sistine Chapel as a...
pghcitypaper.com
Sistas Of The City shakes up Pittsburgh music scene with all-Black femme lineup
Kiearra Williams feels lucky. As the marketing manager at Opus One Productions, she regularly puts together incredible evenings of entertainment at venues like Mr. Smalls Theatre, Stage AE, Club Cafe, PPG Paints Arena, and the Benedum Center. But as a Black woman working in the music industry where women of color aren’t adequately represented, she felt it was time to do something close to her heart.
kidsburgh.org
The Moonshot Museum is opening on Pittsburgh’s Northside
Photo above courtesy of the Moonshot Museum. Pittsburgh kids have a unique chance to be a part of history at the city’s new Moonshot Museum, set to open on Oct. 15 on the Northside. In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, the local company Astrobotic has partnered with the newly created nonprofit museum to put kids in the center of the space race.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Balloon Rosary makes annual flight above Bethel Park school
A longtime tradition continued this year at Ave Maria Academy’s Bethel Park campus, albeit with a slight change of venue. To help celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary each year, the campus — formerly St. Thomas More School, before its merger with St. Bernard in Mt. Lebanon to create Ave Maria — celebrates morning Mass outdoors with a series of balloons shaped like a Rosary floating nearby.
pghcitypaper.com
Former WYEP host, listeners call for station changes after show cancellation
It didn’t take Mike Canton long to find a new home in Pittsburgh. A month after local listener-supported radio station WYEP canceled his long-running weekly program The Soul Show in August, it was picked up by Pittsburgh jazz channel WZUM. But while Canton says he’s honored to stay on local airwaves, he’s joining others — including listeners, musicians, supporters, and a current on-air personality — in calling for changes at his old station over racial diversity and equity issues he claims go back years.
pghcitypaper.com
The story behind El Campesino’s owner and the restaurant’s origins
Maurilio Alva, one of the co-owners of chain Mexican restaurant El Campesino, saw an opportunity in the Pittsburgh area to start his own restaurant franchise and he did just that. Alva is originally from Mexico and says he came to the U.S. for a better life for him and his...
nextpittsburgh.com
It doesn’t stink anymore: a century of recreation and business on Herr’s Island
In the 1980s, the City of Pittsburgh rebranded Herr’s Island as Washington Landing. The new name accompanied redevelopment to transform the 42-acre Allegheny River industrial wasteland into a housing, business and recreational hub. But for much of the 20th century, the island had served as the city’s central stockyards,...
wtae.com
Telehandler forklift falls in Jefferson Hills, injuring two
JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — A Skytrak Telehandler toppled over in Jefferson Hills on Wednesday, injuring two workers. Watch above for Sky 4 video from the scene. Allegheny County 911 confirmed the fall occurred at 4:24 p.m. Sky 4 flew over the scene on Royal Court. Video from Sky 4...
pghcitypaper.com
InHospitable goes scorched earth on UPMC, U.S. health care system
The Pittsburgh skyline is an easy sell. Show someone the view of downtown from PNC Park or Mt. Washington, and they’ll gravitate towards the pocket nestled against the water, a booming metropolis tucked along rivers, a city that makes perfect sense and no sense at all. Standing out among...
Pitt News
Neighborhood Flea brings Pittsburgh together to support small businesses
Crowds of antique collectors, vintage enthusiasts and those looking to find one-of-kind pieces traveled to the Strip District Sunday for the Neighborhood Flea’s final flea market of the season. The flea typically runs from May to October at The Stacks in Pittsburgh’s Strip District on every second Sunday of...
pghcitypaper.com
Latino entrepreneurs in Monroeville are forming businesses to sustain a growing community
Before Marlene and José Jaramillo Valdez moved to the area, they had come to know Pittsburgh as a city devoid of Latino eateries, stores, and culture. But since leaving Philadelphia to start a new life in Penn Hills three years ago, the couple have witnessed an emerging Latino business community, which they’ve fed into by opening the area’s first Latino grocery store, Orquidea Latin Market in Monroeville, earlier this year.
nextpittsburgh.com
Maxo Vanka’s murals in Millvale win $471,670 Save America’s Treasures grant
At one time the blackened, soot-stained skies of Pittsburgh were the promised land for thousands of immigrants. Fleeing poverty, persecution and famine, they willingly became cogs in the industrial machine because the mills and mines of Pittsburgh were still better than the dire conditions back home. Perhaps no artist has...
