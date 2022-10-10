ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

kidsburgh.org

10 great family events in the Pittsburgh region this weekend, most of them free!

Photo above by Timothy Eberly used by permission via Unsplash. It’s officially the height of fall festival season, giving families several great events (so many of them free) to choose from any given weekend for the remainder of October. So put on some fuzzy boots, grab a sweater and enjoy this gorgeous crisp fall weather as you explore these family events in the Pittsburgh region.
pittsburghmagazine.com

Two Restaurant Openings: Tacos and Lebanese Street Eats Coming to Cranberry

Condado Tacos, an Ohio-based build-your-own-taco chain with restaurants in Lawrenceville, South Hills Village and Downtown, is opening another joint this month in Cranberry. When the 4,000-square-foot eatery at 20430 Route 19 debuts on Oct. 20, it will be the company’s 36th restaurant. There will be seating for 132 in the main dining room and bar and a patio that can accommodate 34 diners. Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Gentleman

Gentleman was rescued by our Humane Investigations Department from a neglectful situation where he lacked human contact. As a result, our volunteers and staff have been helping him gain confidence when interacting with people. He is making progress and has started soliciting attention from others, as well as enjoying car rides. Gentleman requires an adult-only home with patient and loving adopters willing to take their time getting to know this handsome dog. He also would like a canine roommate to help him thrive in his new environment. As part of our foster-to-adopt program, this pup and his new family will have the support of our foster trainer team while Gentleman adjusts to his surroundings.
WPXI Pittsburgh

First flakes of the season likely to arrive next week

PITTSBURGH — The strongest push of cold air so far this season is expected early next week. A cold front will pass through western Pennsylvania on Monday. The front will spark rain during the day Monday. Behind the cold front will be unseasonably cold air. Precipitation is expected to transition into snow Monday night through Tuesday morning.
pghcitypaper.com

Touch God's finger at the Sistine Chapel exhibit in Pittsburgh

Apparently, you don't have to visit Italy to see great Renaissance art. Soon, Pittsburgh residents will get to experience the awe-inspiring work of Michelangelo like never before: in a mall. A traveling exhibition will transform the second floor of the Ross Park Mall JCPenney into the Sistine Chapel as a...
pghcitypaper.com

Sistas Of The City shakes up Pittsburgh music scene with all-Black femme lineup

Kiearra Williams feels lucky. As the marketing manager at Opus One Productions, she regularly puts together incredible evenings of entertainment at venues like Mr. Smalls Theatre, Stage AE, Club Cafe, PPG Paints Arena, and the Benedum Center. But as a Black woman working in the music industry where women of color aren’t adequately represented, she felt it was time to do something close to her heart.
kidsburgh.org

The Moonshot Museum is opening on Pittsburgh’s Northside

Photo above courtesy of the Moonshot Museum. Pittsburgh kids have a unique chance to be a part of history at the city’s new Moonshot Museum, set to open on Oct. 15 on the Northside. In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, the local company Astrobotic has partnered with the newly created nonprofit museum to put kids in the center of the space race.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Balloon Rosary makes annual flight above Bethel Park school

A longtime tradition continued this year at Ave Maria Academy’s Bethel Park campus, albeit with a slight change of venue. To help celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary each year, the campus — formerly St. Thomas More School, before its merger with St. Bernard in Mt. Lebanon to create Ave Maria — celebrates morning Mass outdoors with a series of balloons shaped like a Rosary floating nearby.
pghcitypaper.com

Former WYEP host, listeners call for station changes after show cancellation

It didn’t take Mike Canton long to find a new home in Pittsburgh. A month after local listener-supported radio station WYEP canceled his long-running weekly program The Soul Show in August, it was picked up by Pittsburgh jazz channel WZUM. But while Canton says he’s honored to stay on local airwaves, he’s joining others — including listeners, musicians, supporters, and a current on-air personality — in calling for changes at his old station over racial diversity and equity issues he claims go back years.
pghcitypaper.com

InHospitable goes scorched earth on UPMC, U.S. health care system

The Pittsburgh skyline is an easy sell. Show someone the view of downtown from PNC Park or Mt. Washington, and they’ll gravitate towards the pocket nestled against the water, a booming metropolis tucked along rivers, a city that makes perfect sense and no sense at all. Standing out among...
Pitt News

Neighborhood Flea brings Pittsburgh together to support small businesses

Crowds of antique collectors, vintage enthusiasts and those looking to find one-of-kind pieces traveled to the Strip District Sunday for the Neighborhood Flea’s final flea market of the season. The flea typically runs from May to October at The Stacks in Pittsburgh’s Strip District on every second Sunday of...
pghcitypaper.com

Latino entrepreneurs in Monroeville are forming businesses to sustain a growing community

Before Marlene and José Jaramillo Valdez moved to the area, they had come to know Pittsburgh as a city devoid of Latino eateries, stores, and culture. But since leaving Philadelphia to start a new life in Penn Hills three years ago, the couple have witnessed an emerging Latino business community, which they’ve fed into by opening the area’s first Latino grocery store, Orquidea Latin Market in Monroeville, earlier this year.
PITTSBURGH, PA

