Business Insider
Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake repeats claims about voter fraud as CNN's Dana Bash pushes back: 'There was no evidence of any of that'
"Dana, there's plenty of evidence. You can find it. I'm happy to send it to your team. The problem is the media won't cover it," Lake said on CNN.
Business Insider
Iowa GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley, who's seeking his eighth term in office, has a slim lead over Democratic challenger Mike Franken, poll says
In the latest Iowa Poll, Grassley earned 46% support among likely voters, compared to Franken's 43%; three percent said they were undecided.
iheart.com
Des Moines Program Chewing Thru Condemned Buildings
(Des Moines, IA) -- A City of Des Moines program called "Blitz on Blight" has removed its 100th condemned structure. The neighborhood revitalization effort began three years ago, but was interrupted by the pandemic and a court backlog. It has since started up again and is working its way thru abandoned structures. The program is funded by $2.5 million in Local Option Sales Tax revenue.
