(Des Moines, IA) -- A City of Des Moines program called "Blitz on Blight" has removed its 100th condemned structure. The neighborhood revitalization effort began three years ago, but was interrupted by the pandemic and a court backlog. It has since started up again and is working its way thru abandoned structures. The program is funded by $2.5 million in Local Option Sales Tax revenue.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO