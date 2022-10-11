You may be interested to know about a gizmo on your Apple Watch that will help if it takes forever to get everyone in the right position for that annual family picture. Your watch has a camera remote that you can use to get a preview of the upcoming shot on your iPhone and then a timer to take the actual photo. As a result, you don’t have to run from the camera to the group, then back again because Uncle Jim decided to pick his nose at the wrong moment. Here’s how to use your Apple Watch as a camera remote.

