Free iPhone upgrade coming for millions this month – and it’s so easy to claim
APPLE is gearing up to drop a huge iPhone upgrade for millions of users. A major iOS update is now just weeks away – and will add loads of new features. It's called iOS 16.1 and will introduce four key changes that you need to be excited about. Live...
Android Authority
How to use your Apple Watch as a camera remote
You may be interested to know about a gizmo on your Apple Watch that will help if it takes forever to get everyone in the right position for that annual family picture. Your watch has a camera remote that you can use to get a preview of the upcoming shot on your iPhone and then a timer to take the actual photo. As a result, you don’t have to run from the camera to the group, then back again because Uncle Jim decided to pick his nose at the wrong moment. Here’s how to use your Apple Watch as a camera remote.
Android Authority
How to scan documents on an iPhone or iPad
No more need to hunt for a photocopier. Before everybody had a smartphone in their pocket, copying a document usually entailed looking for a Xerox machine and hunting for loose change. Now that everyone has a phone, the Xerox machine has been supplanted in favor of a scanning app. Not only do you not need to pay to scan something, but you can do it anywhere and have the results instantly saved on your device. Kids these days have it so easy. Here’s how to scan documents on an iPhone or iPad.
How to use Apple’s new iOS 16 photo cutout feature that has users amazed
APPLE has introduced a background remover to its photo editing library for precision cut outs and fans are thrilled with the new tool. With iOS 16, taking out the background is as easy as hold-slide-send. iOS 16 has been lauded for adding a functional lock screen, clever security measures, and...
5 iOS 16 widgets you need on your iPhone lock screen
The most significant visual change in iOS 16 is the new Lock Screen experience. You can make the Lock Screen your own by customizing everything about it. You can now change the wallpaper, color choices, and fonts. But the best part about the iOS 16 Lock Screen is that it supports widgets that can provide handy at-a-glance information from various apps.
Android Authority
How to take astrophotography photos and time-lapses on Pixel phones
You may not see all the stars, but your Pixel phone can capture them. Pixel phones are known for their excellent cameras and computational photography. But AI improvements aren’t exclusive to general shots. Google’s algorithmic magic also makes interesting features like astrophotography mode possible. Shooting in astrophotography mode isn’t as easy as picking a mode and shooting, though. It’s a bit of a hidden feature, so we’re creating this tutorial for shooting astrophotography photos and time-lapses on Pixel phones.
Android Authority
Display specs leak for Google's foldable phone, but be skeptical
A leak reveals new details about Google's foldable phone. New details about the display on Google’s upcoming foldable phone have leaked. Sources claim the internal screen may support a resolution of 1,840 x 2,208. The internal display may also support a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s been a while since...
Android Authority
How to change the Windows boot drive in BIOS
Just needs a tweak in the BIOS. No biggie. If you have Windows installed on your computer and then installed a Linux distro next to that, your computer may not boot from the correct drive. If you would like your computer to have a default boot drive, you would need to change the boot drive in BIOS. Sounds difficult? Not really. We’ll show you how. We’ll also show you how to boot from a USB stick, DVD, or CD-ROM if you’re trying to install something.
Android Authority
Has Google fixed the reception problems for the Pixel 7 series?
We tested the Pixel 7 series across three continents to see if the Pixel 6 series' network demons have been exorcized. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are finally available to buy in 17 markets around the world. That means many of you who had pre-orders locked in from day one will likely have already unboxed your precious new Pixels and admired the polished design, tested their stellar cameras, and breathed a sigh of relief that the in-display fingerprint scanner is totally fine this time.
iPhone makes major change to smartphone by tweaking well-used feature – and Apple users are confused
APPLE'S updated iOS 16 has a new feature that was unheard of until iPhone users recently discovered its inconvenience. iPhone users found its new feature to be unnecessary, and they prefer the old version instead. For people who aren't aware, there are a couple of keyboard layouts Apple already has...
Android Authority
How to change your Google Pixel Watch band
Google's first-ever smartwatch is meant for making an impression. Learn how to change your Pixel Watch band and seamlessly slip into a new style. From sporty to upscale, the new Google smartwatch already boasts tons of accessories for mixing up your look. QUICK ANSWER. To change your Pixel Watch band,...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 📱 Key Pixel 7 questions answered
☀️ Hey there! We gave our cat some fish as a treat a couple of times and she seems to love it. The only problem is that she now seems to take umbrage with her usual pureed treats. She used to attack her old treats and now she stares at it for 30 seconds before sauntering over to her bowl.
Android Authority
Got a new Pixel Watch? An update is already waiting for you
The first Pixel Watch update brings enhanced GPS accuracy and more. Welcome to the Google Pixel Watch update hub. Here you’ll find the latest information on software releases for Google’s first smartwatch. We’ll detail the current firmware versions for the Pixel Watch and alert you if there’s a new update rolling out.
Android Authority
Face unlock: How does the Google Pixel 7 compare to the Pixel 4?
How does the Pixel 7's camera-based biometric solution fare against the Pixel 4's 3D-driven approach?. Google announced the Pixel 7 series last week, and there are plenty of nifty features worth knowing. Between voice note transcription, Photo Unblur, and faster Night Sight, there’s a lot to like here. Google...
Android Authority
How to block or unblock someone on BeReal
Looking to shrink your friends list? BeReal makes it really easy. The idea behind BeReal is that, by limiting you to a singular primary and selfie photo, this one app satisfies that modern primal urge to “over-interact” with social media. Now, if you post publicly or have a discrepancy with someone you’re friends with, you may be wondering whether you can block someone on BeReal. Let’s review how that’s done.
Android Authority
A Lenovo ThinkPad smartphone could be on the way
This might just be a rebranded Motorola phone rather than an all-new offering. Lenovo could be working on a ThinkPad smartphone. The so-called ThinkPhone might be rebranded Motorola device, though. Lenovo’s ThinkPad series of laptops have been around for years now, but it looks like the company might soon leverage...
Android Authority
How to cancel Discovery Plus
How to cancel depends on how you created your account in the first place. Discovery Plus comes with some considerable clout behind it, but it’s not for everyone — especially if you don’t care about renovations, cooking, or reality TV. If you’d rather spend your hard-earned streaming money elsewhere, here’s how to cancel Discovery Plus in a hurry.
Android Authority
Oops! Microsoft may have accidentally given us a peek at Windows 12.
During Microsoft’s Ignite 2022 conference, it showed off a screenshot of a desktop running Microsoft Teams. The screenshot appeared to show a different version of Windows than we’re familiar with. What was shown may be a prototype of Microsoft’s next operating system. Microsoft may have shown us...
Android Authority
You told us: Robust zoom or realistic portraits? Here's what you prefer.
This was a relatively close race, but only one pick could be the winner. We’ve seen some impressive zoom tech on smartphones in recent years, with 3x, 4x, 5x, and even 10x cameras popping up. Google has also stepped up with the Pixel 7 Pro, going from a 48MP 4x camera to a 5x shooter.
