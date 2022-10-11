Read full article on original website
Women's soccer set for pivotal clash with Harvard
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown women's soccer team will host Harvard for an Ivy League showdown this Saturday, Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. The Bears and Crimson currently sit in first and second place in the league respectively. The winner of Saturday's game will hold sole possession of first place with the clearest path to claiming the Ivy League title. In the event of a draw, Brown would remain in first place.
Field Hockey Heads to Philadelphia to Take on Penn, Temple
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown Bears (8-3, 1-2 Ivy League) hit the road to take on the Penn Quakers (3-8, 1-2 Ivy League) on Saturday (Oct. 15) before taking on the Temple Owls (10-3, 3-1 Big East) on Sunday (Oct. 16). Saturday's game is scheduled to begin at 12...
Men's water polo hosting four games over the weekend
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown men's water polo will host four games this weekend as part of the Harvard Invitational. The Bears will play two games on both Saturday (Oct. 15) and Sunday (Oct. 16). Brown (9-7) will begin the weekend with a matchup against Gannon on Saturday at 10...
Brown Bears Podcast: Bench Press for Cancer with Jack Kosar and Judson Utgard
The Brown Bears Podcast this week features Jack Kosar and Judson Utgard from the Brown football team as they talk about the team's Bench Press for Cancer, coming up on October 24. BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORTS FOUNDATION. The Brown University Sports Foundation (BUSF) is the lifeblood of the athletics program, and...
Volleyball hosts Penn and Princeton over weekend
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's volleyball returns home for two matches to close out the first half of Ivy League play this weekend. The Bears will start the weekend taking on Penn on Friday (Oct. 14) at 7 p.m. before hosting Princeton on Saturday (Oct. 15) at 5 p.m.
Sailing readies for four events this weekend
A full breakdown of the events and who will be competing can be found below. October 15-16 Women's Atlantic Coast Champs @ King's Point, NY (Z420s/FJs) October 15-16 NEISA Match Race Champs @ Coast Guard (J/70s, 660 wt limit) - Winner receives Automatic Berth to Nationals. October 15-16 Captain Hurst...
Men's Lacrosse Adds Leeds as Volunteer Assistant; Rounds Out Staff for 2023
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Rothman Head Coaching Chair for Men's Lacrosse Mike Daly has announced the addition of volunteer assistant coach Aaron Leeds ahead of the 2023 campaign. Leeds rounds out the staff alongside assistant coaches Brett Holm and John Svec as well as Operations Coordinator Alec Tocco. "I'm excited...
