PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown women's soccer team will host Harvard for an Ivy League showdown this Saturday, Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. The Bears and Crimson currently sit in first and second place in the league respectively. The winner of Saturday's game will hold sole possession of first place with the clearest path to claiming the Ivy League title. In the event of a draw, Brown would remain in first place.

