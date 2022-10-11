This message is to advise you that beginning 7:00 am Monday October 17, 2022, the Town will commence removal of yard waste from Hurricane Ian. Although Governor McMaster declared a State of Emergency on September 28 and the storm came ashore north of Sullivan’s Island in Georgetown County, the level of damage in Charleston County did not qualify for natural disaster relief BY FEMA. Therefore, Charleston County did not activate it debris clean-up contractor as with previous storm events. Hence, the Town has contracted with All Green Landscape Services LLC to remove all organic material. The work is expected to take 4 to 5 days to complete using two grapple trucks working 10-hour days.

