Louisiana State

Weekend Lottery Prizes Almost $1 Billion for Louisiana Players

By this time next Tuesday, October 18th I can almost guarantee you that a ticket sold in Louisiana for the Powerball Lottery game or the Mega Millions Lottery game will produce a winner of more than $10,000. No, I don't have a crystal ball but I do have math and statistics and both of those applied sciences tell me to tell you, this is the weekend to buy a lottery ticket if you don't normally buy them.
LOUISIANA STATE
19 Scary Movies With Louisiana As The Setting

Its always fun to catch glimpses of places you know when you're watching a movie or tv show. Of course we all know major landmarks like the Statue of Liberty or the White House, so seeing those type of locations isn't the same as seeing a bridge you know, or a neighborhood you've driven through.
LOUISIANA STATE
Opelousas Man Ticketed for Illegal Possession and Release of Invasive Apple Snails

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents cited an Opelousas man for the alleged possession and release of invasive apple snails into his neighborhood pond. LDWF said it received a call from a homeowner in the Townsouth Neighborhood in St. Landry Parish who believed the man released the snails into the pond. Upon investigation, agents found several egg bundles around the banks of the pond.
OPELOUSAS, LA
Louisiana State
Four-Day School Weeks Could Be Coming To Acadia Parish Schools

A growing trend in parts of the country - including some parishes in Louisiana - is a shift to shortened work weeks. Avoyelles Parish was one of the first in the state to make the shift back in 2019. Their school board voted to eliminate classes on Mondays. Caldwell and Franklin Parishes have adopted the new 4-day model, and others have considered it.
ACADIA PARISH, LA
Banned by Some Louisiana Schools, How Hot is the Paqui Chip?

The Paqui "one chip challenge" is the latest social media endeavor that is sweeping the nation and apparently filling up emergency rooms and walk-in clinics too. The "challenge" requires that an individual eat a Paqui chip that boasts a season made with Carolina Reaper peppers and Scorpion Peppers. And yes, it's extremely hot.
LOUISIANA STATE
Jim Donelon
Gas Saving Tips – 3 You Need to Try, One You Need to Do Right Now

Gas prices are once again on the rise and as we head into the holiday season those higher prices are going to impact the way some of us celebrate the season. A recent survey found that about 25% of us are already downsizing our holiday travel plans while another 24% of us say we won't be hitting the road as much as we did when gas wasn't so expensive.
LOUISIANA STATE
Rain Finally in Forecast for South Louisiana

The weather in South Louisiana from late summer into the early months of fall has been a roller coaster of extremes. We've had days of extremely hot temperatures in the afternoon. We have had weeks where it rained almost every day. And, we've had almost a month, that's our most recent scenario, where there hasn't been any rain falling at all.
LOUISIANA STATE
Headline-Catching Armed Robberies Across Acadiana in 2022

Of the crimes that have headlined 2022, armed robberies have been among the most prevalent. They have especially been on the rise since the lockdowns implemented during the COVID pandemic have been lifted. Armed robberies - as they become more prevalent in a community - steal peace from the citizens...
LOUISIANA STATE
3 Boaters Who Went Missing After Fishing Trip Rescued Off Coast of Louisiana While Fighting Off Sharks

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three boaters who were stranded approximately 25 miles off the coast of Louisiana. According to a release from the Coast Guard, the boaters left for a fishing trip on Saturday but never returned. After concerns over the boaters' whereabouts began to mount, authorities began a wide-spanning search off the Louisiana coast.
LOUISIANA STATE
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana.

