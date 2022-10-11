Bag up to 25% off the Positive Grid Spark and Spark bundles in Amazon’s Prime Day Early Access Sale

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Almost all OnePlus devices are on sale right now. From the OnePlus 10 Pro to last year's OnePlus 9, you can get the flagship products at up to 42% discount. For instance, you can buy the OnePlus 10 Pro for $650, which is down from $800. An already affordable flagship now undercuts the Apple offering by $50. If you want an Android phone with reliable connectivity, a strong build, an amazing display, superfast charging and good cameras, the OnePlus 10 Pro is the way to go.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO