ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Baton Rouge Business Report

‘LaPolitics’: Hillar Moore for attorney general?

There were two new names officially folded into the developing race for attorney general this month, and they may not be the last, according to East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore. A Democrat whose current term ends in 2027, Moore told LaPolitics the race for attorney general next year...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Enticing downtown workers to stay past 5

Tourists visiting BRASS by Circa 1857 in the heart of downtown Baton Rouge often have the same question: Is it always this quiet?. “It is very quiet downtown, typically, after 5 o’clock,” says Luke Lognion, the gift and souvenir shop’s co-owner. “People are always getting in their cars in a rush to be the first people to sit in traffic.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Baton Rouge Tex-Mex restaurant marks six decades in business

Serving old school Tex-Mex from unassuming digs on Airline Highway, El Rio Grande Restaurant marks its 60th anniversary this Monday, a notable accomplishment amid Baton Rouge’s ever expanding culinary landscape. Known for homemade enchiladas and tamales, and secret menu items ordered by die-hard fans, the restaurant was founded by...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Baton Rouge, LA
Society
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Louisiana petrochemical sector betting big on carbon capture

For decades, mounting concerns about climate change and the growing scientific consensus that carbon dioxide emissions contribute to a warming planet were seen as existential threats to Louisiana industry. But in recent years, industry has sought to portray itself as part of the solution, and part of that is carbon capture initiatives.
LOUISIANA STATE
Baton Rouge Business Report

Livingston Parish moves forward with carbon capture moratorium

Livingston Parish Council members approved a 12-month moratorium on injection wells and disposal wells used for carbon capture at their meeting Thursday, WAFB-TV reports. It’s unclear what impact the moratorium might have, as the federal government, not the parish, has the primary authority to regulate carbon capture wells. But...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Two downtown BR buildings slated for demolition for potential nine-story project

Two vacant buildings in the heart of downtown Baton Rouge appear headed for demolition, potentially to make room for a major residential development with retail. Plans for the new construction are preliminary, and the New Orleans-based developer declined to comment. But the initial concept calls for nine stories with more than 100 residential units, a gym, a fourth-floor terrace with a pool, a parking garage and first-floor retail.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy