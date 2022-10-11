Tourists visiting BRASS by Circa 1857 in the heart of downtown Baton Rouge often have the same question: Is it always this quiet?. “It is very quiet downtown, typically, after 5 o’clock,” says Luke Lognion, the gift and souvenir shop’s co-owner. “People are always getting in their cars in a rush to be the first people to sit in traffic.”

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO