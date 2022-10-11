Read full article on original website
Russia Turns To Stablecoins In Droves As Sanctions Bite Even Harder
Russians have hopped on stablecoins to circumvent Western sanctions to send trading volumes to new highs. The decision by SWIFT to kick out Russian banks from the network plays a role in the spike in stablecoin use. A recent study shows that Eastern Europe has recorded the highest number of...
DAODAO: Coinbase-Backed DeSo Launches Breakthrough Cross-Chain Fundraising Platform
DeSo, a new blockchain, has launched DAODAO, which promises to change the fundraising process for entrepreneurs. Built on the DeSo blockchain, DAODAO is a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform. The platform allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins that are immediately tradable on an on-chain order book exchange. Founders can use any currency, including fiat cash, Ethereum, Bitcoin, Solana, DeSo, and USDC.
Flasko (FLSK) Reveals Technical Details of its Alternative Crypto Platform to Presale Investors
The enduring appeal of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) has confounded the expectations of some industry experts – with emerging use cases no other protocols have gone before. It’s safe to say that the genie is out of the bottle – NFTs will play a crucial role in revolutionizing business across various industries.
Binance Pool Launches A $500 Million Lending Facility For Cash-Strapped BTC Miners
Binance Pool has launched a $500 million lending project aimed at helping crypto miners keep their heads above water amidst the devastating crypto winter. The project, which is the first of its kind for Binance Pool, was designed “to provide debt financing services” to public and private blue-chip bitcoin miners and global digital asset infrastructure companies.
Discover More About Market Leaders Binance, Axie Infinity, and BudBlockz
Since cryptocurrency was introduced to the world, the crypto space has always been a buzz with activity. Here is the latest on Binance, Axie Infinity, and BudBlockz. An exclusive rewards program for merchant partners, Binance Gift Card, has just been introduced. When they sell Binance gift cards as crypto assets on supporting exchanges, eligible merchants will get gift cards worth up to 5,000 BUSD per month during the activity period.
NuriFlex Concludes First Round Of The NuriTopia $NBLU Token Private Sale
The first round of private sales for the $NBLU token was completed, according to a statement from NuriFlex Holdings Inc. The $NBLU token is intended to be used as a native token in NuriTopia, a metaverse platform for social interactions between users worldwide. NuriFlex is planning to concentrate on developing...
Russians Can Kiss NFTs Goodbye As Dapper Labs Restricts Russian Users Citing EU Sanctions
As sanctions between Russia and the EU tighten, Dapper Labs has restricted the accounts of Russian users. Russian users are now unable to sell, purchase or gift their digital assets on the platform, although the firm has assured users that they would not lose their assets. The restriction comes into...
