Tourists in Italy are behaving badly this year: Here’s why
Swimming in UNESCO-protected canals. Breaking into historic sites. Driving down the world’s most famous staircase. And just when you thought that was as bad as it gets: smashing priceless sculptures in a fit of pique. As travel restrictions dropped this summer and tourists flooded back to Europe, the news...
This Italian icon looks like you’ve never seen it before
For over 500 years, Michelangelo’s sculpture of David in Florence has stood unchanged, the marble icon of masculinity, and one of the world’s most famous works of art. But as Italy emerges from the pandemic, the David has got a whole new look. A new lighting system has...
Fossil fuel protesters throw tomato soup on Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ in London gallery
Anti-fossil fuel protesters threw soup over Vincent van Gogh‘s famous 1888 painting “Sunflowers” at London’s National Gallery on Friday. Two young women from the campaign group Just Stop Oil threw the contents of two tins of Heinz tomato soup over the painting, which, the group said, has an estimated value of $84.2 million.
Adidas confirms Moroccan art inspired Algerian soccer jersey
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — The sports apparel company Adidas says it has resolved a dispute with Morocco over the new jersey collection for Algeria’s national soccer team. Morocco’s Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication accused the German company of “cultural appropriation” last month, saying that the design on the jerseys is a rip off of a traditional mosaic pattern of colored earthenware tiles, known in Morocco as zellige. Adidas acknowledged in a statement on Friday that the design on the rival North African team’s jerseys was “inspired indeed by the zellige mosaic pattern and was at no time intended to offend anyone.”
