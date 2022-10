Texas swept both the men’s and women’s swimming and diving awards this week as the Longhorns kicked off their season at the Dust Your Boots Off Invitational and SMU Classic. Emma Sticklen (Swimmer), Dakota Luther (Newcomer) and Bridget O’Neil (Diver) took home the women’s awards while Carson Foster (Swimmer), Alec Enyeart (Newcomer) and Noah Duperre (Diver) took home the men’s awards.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO