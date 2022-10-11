Read full article on original website
Will November’s election show the hidden potential of young voters?
Voter Suppression is Violence by coolrevolution on Flickr CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. With the November election just weeks away, communities are working to ensure that neighbors, friends, and loved ones are ready when the polls open. Young city residents are not only working to prepare city residents to navigate the voting process, but also represent a powerful voting block all their own. It’s something that members of Leaders Igniting Transformation (LIT) have realized as the group conducts its own voter outreach efforts.
Wisconsin Gov. Evers receives $26.1 million, with the Democratic Party of Wisconsin as top donor
In Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers is the number one fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to campaign finance reports made to the Wisconsin Ethics Commission, the governor received $26,110,543 in total contributions and spent $23,324,064 between January 1, 2021 and August 31, 2022. Evers is running for re-election in 2022.
Minnesota employment ranked first place in nation
(The Center Square) – When it comes to employment, Minnesota is best in the nation, according to a new report from TOP Data. The market research firm ranked states across seven key dimensions for its “Happiest States in the US” report: employment, leisure activities, mental health, personal finance, personal relationships, physical health and social policies.
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (twelve, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight)
Report outlines North Dakota's challenges in serving mentally ill patients
(The Center Square) - North Dakota is taking a hard look at its rural hospitals and how beneficial they could be in closing the gap in the state's mental health crisis. The worry is if those hospitals can handle this type of specialty care. "Rural hospitals in North Dakota serve...
Pheasant opener set for this weekend in Minnesota
(Undated)--Minnesota's pheasant opener is this Saturday. The DNR's Dan Ruiter is optimistic heading into the season. He says overall the state pheasant index shows "an increase of 18% from last year." He goes on to say that “the prospects are looking pretty good.” This year's pheasant index is reportedly 18% above the ten-year average as well.
Fine line separates some robust corn yields from poor ones
Trucks deliver recently harvested grain in western Iowa. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) There’s an area of Humboldt County where farmers planted the same variety of corn in fields six miles apart, and one site had respectable yields of 200 bushels per acre. The other site had 140...
South Dakota's school report card shows drop in attendance
(The Center Square) - The South Dakota Department of Education's 2021-2022 school report card shows a drop in attendance from prior years while graduation rates remain stable. The statewide attendance rate dropped from a pre-pandemic rate of 92% to 86% during the 2021-2022 school year, according to the report released Thursday.
After five ‘rather shocking’ drug arrests, Iowa attorney faces disciplinary action
After five drug arrests in the space of 13 months, an Iowa lawyer is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. (Photo courtesy of Iowa Judicial Branch) After five drug arrests in a little more than a year, an Iowa lawyer is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license.
Authorities looking for murder suspect in central Minnesota
(Minneapolis, MN)--Authorities in Minneapolis are looking for a woman charged in a fatal shooting in March. Minneapolis police say 36-year-old Erica Shameka Roberts is wanted on an arrest warrant for the shooting death of Tanasha Austin. Roberts is reportedly Black, about five-foot tall and weighs around 125 pounds. She is...
Counties most concerned about climate change in North Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of the counties most concerned about climate change in North Dakota using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Portions of Minnesota under Red Flag Warning for today (Wednesday)
(Sioux Falls, SD)--The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for several counties in southwest Minnesota due to extreme fire risk conditions. Other areas in central and west central Minnesota should also use caution as it is dry across the state. Affected counties in Minnesota include: Cottonwood, Jackson,...
Critical fire weather conditions exist for today in the area
(Chanhassen, MN)--The National Weather Service says that critical fire weather conditions are expected Thursday afternoon due to gusty winds and low humidity. This includes the counties of: Douglas, Stevens, Pope, Lac Qui Parle, Swift, Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Yellow Medicine, Renville, Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Martin, and Faribault. Officials ask...
4-year-old child dies after being struck by vehicle in Dodge County, authorities say
TOWN OF BEAVER DAM — A 4-year-old child was pronounced dead at Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam after being struck by a vehicle on private property outside of Beaver Dam on Wednesday, authorities reported. Dispatchers received a 911 call shortly after 5 p.m. reporting that a child...
