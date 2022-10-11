Read full article on original website
Pretium hires leadership for growing real estate platform
Former PGIM executive Frank Garcia will spearhead portfolio management for Pretium’s single-family rental (SFR) fund strategy while engaging and informing the firm’s global client relationships. Garcia joins officially on Oct. 17 as managing director and head of fund portfolio management. “Frank is deeply respected by his clients and...
Clearview’s Fund V closes at hard cap
Clearview Capital closed its latest private equity fund at its $850 million hard cap. The Clearview Capital Fund V carries on the firm’s lower middle market growth strategy to invest $25 million – $100 million per transaction in companies in the business services, consumer, healthcare services, manufacturing and specialized distribution sectors that have $4 million to $20 million of EBITDA.
New Mexico fund to shift $1.5bn to alts strategies in FY23
The staff at the $36.6 billion New Mexico State Investment Council (NMSIC) recently unveiled its proposed FY 2023 annual investment plan, which included additional allocations across private markets. Trustees heard presentations on inflation expectations, supply chain disruptions, Fed’s monetary policy, interest rates, productivity, demographics, and growth along with write-ups from...
Sunstone Partners adds third tech services/software fund
Sunstone Partners is furthering its technology-enabled services and software company strategy with the $925 million close of its third fund. The latest close is the largest in the firm’s seven-year history with Fund I closing at $310 million and Fund II attracting $475 million. Sunstone Partners III will focus...
Hackman Capital closes media fund
Hackman Capital Partners raised $1.6 billion to invest in media assets in top production markets globally. The HCP Studio Fund closed at $1.4 billion and attracted another $200 million in co-investment commitments from a diverse mix of global institutional investors. Focused on acquiring studio and media assets, the fund leverages...
