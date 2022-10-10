Read full article on original website
MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell defends Democrat Senate candidate Mandela Barnes from claims he wants to defund police
MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell defended Democrat Senate candidate Mandela Barnes's record on his opposition to the police and portrayed Republicans who criticize him in a negative light.
Tulsi Gabbard plans to campaign for GOP Senate candidate Don Bolduc after suddenly leaving Democratic Party
Former Democratic representative and 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard will hit the campaign trail with Republican New Hampshire Senate nominee Don Bolduc, after announcing her shocking exit from the Democratic Party because she believes they are "controlled by fanatical ideologues who hate freedom." The unconventional pairing comes just 24 hours...
Tulsi Gabbard, who sought 2020 Democratic nomination, says she’s leaving party
Washington CNN — Former congresswoman and 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard announced on Tuesday that she is leaving the Democratic Party. For Gabbard, the announcement is the culmination of years in which she has been increasingly at odds with the Democratic Party and its policies. “I can no longer...
Democrat Senate candidate calls Obama for help after slipping in polls: report
Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes called on former President Barack Obama for help after he began slipping in the polls for his Wisconsin Senate race against incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, Politico reported Thursday. Members of Barnes' political campaign reached out to Obama's team in recent days in hopes of...
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
Washington's surprising Senate race: Dem Patty Murray seems vulnerable against GOP newcomer Tiffany Smiley
The surprise competitive race for the 2022 midterm elections is in Washington state, between Democratic Sen. Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley.
How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?
When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
Rep. Liz Cheney says she won't vote for Harriet Hageman, the Trump-endorsed Republican who defeated her in the Wyoming GOP primary
Cheney said that she would work to ensure that candidates like Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake are unsuccessful at the ballot box.
Joe Biden Impeachment a 'Priority,' Says Matt Gaetz as GOP Set to Win House
Gaetz said Republican voters could feel "betrayed" if the GOP doesn't carry out impeachment inquiries should they retake the House.
A busload of migrants — which included a 1-month-old baby — was dropped off near VP Kamala Harris' official residence by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as he battles Democrats over immigration
A busload of migrants were dropped off near VP Harris' official residence on Saturday morning. The migrants included women, men and children, according to reports, and were sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. It comes amid a bubbling war between Republicans and the Biden administration's border policies. A busload of...
Washington Examiner
Tulsi Gabbard is not alone
Tulsi Gabbard is leaving the Democratic Party because it no longer reflects her values. In a Twitter thread and accompanying video, Gabbard cited the party’s adherence to a woke, alienating agenda. Gabbard discussed her concerns about racial division and anti-white racism, the abandonment of the rule of law, the prioritization of the well-being of criminals over the safety of law-abiding citizens, and the rejection of objective reality, particularly in the realm of biological sex.
Sen. Ted Cruz Votes Against Changing Law That Made Him Center Of Attention On Jan. 6
The Texas Republican falsely suggested voter fraud swings presidential elections to Democrats.
Former Democrats echo Tulsi Gabbard on why they left the party: 'They shut down' opposing views
Former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard joined the Democratic Party exodus, emboldening the voices of other former Democrats Jim Neil, Beth Ann Rosica and Rosa Arellano, who urged others to walk away on Wednesday's"Fox & Friends First." "You've got to understand Tulsi's background. She served our country in the military, she...
Tulsi Gabbard scorches 'woke' Dems, takes aim at Kamala Harris: 'Perfect example of everything wrong' with DC
Former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard spoke out against the 'woke Democratic Party on Brian Kilmeade's radio show Wednesday and slammed Vice President Kamala Harris.
GOP Chances of Beating Democrats for Senate Control With 50 Days to Midterm
Tight races in these states will determine which party holds a Senate majority during the second half of President Biden's term.
Democrats think GOP governors may torpedo Republicans with immigrant moves
Democrats say GOP governors sending migrants to liberal cities in blue states are making a political mistake, potentially turning the issue of immigration and the border into a loser for Republicans. They say sending plane- and busloads of men, women and children to unfamiliar cities with the promise of jobs...
The Arizona Senate race is slipping from Republicans
CNN — Republicans’ chances of beating Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona are fading, a sign of the broader struggle the party is experiencing of late as it fights to retake the Senate majority, according to one prominent political handicapper. On Thursday, the Cook Political Report with Amy...
Cheney's revenge: Ousted lawmaker takes shots at Trump as Jan. 6 hearings wind down
Outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) took aim at former President Donald Trump during what's expected to be the final televised hearing of the committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. “The vast weight of evidence presented so far has shown us the central cause of January 6 was...
Tulsi Gabbard, who has held several offices and ran for president as a Democrat, said she is leaving the party
Tulsi Gabbard, a former congresswoman from Hawaii and 2020 presidential candidate, says she's no longer a member of the Democratic Party. In a video statement posted to Twitter, Gabbard explained her decision to leave, despite holding several offices as a Democrat since 2002, including vice chair of the Democratic National Committee from 2013 to 2016.
Biden begins 3-state western swing with midterms weeks away
President Biden's three-state swing out West this week will capture, in a nutshell, the White House's midterm strategy for a president who remains broadly unpopular: promote his administration's accomplishments and appear where he can effectively rally the party faithful — all while continuing to rake in campaign cash. Mr....
