Indiana State

Fox News

Tulsi Gabbard plans to campaign for GOP Senate candidate Don Bolduc after suddenly leaving Democratic Party

Former Democratic representative and 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard will hit the campaign trail with Republican New Hampshire Senate nominee Don Bolduc, after announcing her shocking exit from the Democratic Party because she believes they are "controlled by fanatical ideologues who hate freedom." The unconventional pairing comes just 24 hours...
The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
Insider

A busload of migrants — which included a 1-month-old baby — was dropped off near VP Kamala Harris' official residence by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott as he battles Democrats over immigration

A busload of migrants were dropped off near VP Harris' official residence on Saturday morning. The migrants included women, men and children, according to reports, and were sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. It comes amid a bubbling war between Republicans and the Biden administration's border policies. A busload of...
Washington Examiner

Tulsi Gabbard is not alone

Tulsi Gabbard is leaving the Democratic Party because it no longer reflects her values. In a Twitter thread and accompanying video, Gabbard cited the party’s adherence to a woke, alienating agenda. Gabbard discussed her concerns about racial division and anti-white racism, the abandonment of the rule of law, the prioritization of the well-being of criminals over the safety of law-abiding citizens, and the rejection of objective reality, particularly in the realm of biological sex.
CNN

The Arizona Senate race is slipping from Republicans

CNN — Republicans’ chances of beating Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona are fading, a sign of the broader struggle the party is experiencing of late as it fights to retake the Senate majority, according to one prominent political handicapper. On Thursday, the Cook Political Report with Amy...
CBS Denver

Tulsi Gabbard, who has held several offices and ran for president as a Democrat, said she is leaving the party

Tulsi Gabbard, a former congresswoman from Hawaii and 2020 presidential candidate, says she's no longer a member of the Democratic Party. In a video statement posted to Twitter, Gabbard explained her decision to leave, despite holding several offices as a Democrat since 2002, including vice chair of the Democratic National Committee from 2013 to 2016.
CBS News

Biden begins 3-state western swing with midterms weeks away

President Biden's three-state swing out West this week will capture, in a nutshell, the White House's midterm strategy for a president who remains broadly unpopular: promote his administration's accomplishments and appear where he can effectively rally the party faithful — all while continuing to rake in campaign cash. Mr....
OREGON STATE

