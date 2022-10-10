ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

VP Harris says ‘nobody’ should go to jail for marijuana use despite overseeing pot convictions as DA

By Houston Keene
foxwilmington.com
 3 days ago
Reason.com

Better Late Than Never on Weed, Kamala

In the wake of President Joe Biden's drug policy announcement last week, Kamala Harris crowed that the Biden administration is "changing the federal government's approach to marijuana." According to Harris, "The bottom line there is nobody should have to go to jail for smoking weed." Her statement was met by...
The Atlantic

“This Is Not Justice”––In Cover Story, Jake Tapper Reports on a Philadelphia Teenager and the Empty Promise of the Sixth Amendment

C. J. Rice was 17 when he and another teenager were charged with attempted murder for a shooting in Philadelphia in 2011. The court-appointed lawyer assigned to Rice’s case spent barely any time with her client, did not consult with witnesses for the defense, and committed a series of grave errors before, during, and after the trial. Despite thin evidence and a dubious eyewitness account, Rice was convicted and sentenced to at least 30 and as many as 60 years in prison. (His co-defendant, who had a different lawyer, was acquitted of all charges.)
