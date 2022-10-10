VP Harris says ‘nobody’ should go to jail for marijuana use despite overseeing pot convictions as DA

C. J. Rice was 17 when he and another teenager were charged with attempted murder for a shooting in Philadelphia in 2011. The court-appointed lawyer assigned to Rice’s case spent barely any time with her client, did not consult with witnesses for the defense, and committed a series of grave errors before, during, and after the trial. Despite thin evidence and a dubious eyewitness account, Rice was convicted and sentenced to at least 30 and as many as 60 years in prison. (His co-defendant, who had a different lawyer, was acquitted of all charges.)

