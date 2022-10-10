ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Blake Masters to headline national security event, says Mark Kelly ‘fooled’ voters on border position

By Brandon Gillespie
foxwilmington.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Daily Mail

I will shut down the government to force Biden to reverse course and address the chaos at the border, Arizona's Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters says

Trump-backed Blake Masters said Republicans need to be willing to 'play hardball' when it comes to immigration and warned that if elected to the Senate he is prepared to force a government shutdown if President Joe Biden does not address the southern border crisis. The 36-year-old Republican Arizona candidate told...
Scottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
The Hill

Five takeaways from the Kelly-Masters debate in Arizona

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Republican candidate Blake Masters offered viewers on Thursday night perhaps the only opportunity this fall to see both candidates side-by-side as they squared off in a televised debate hosted by Arizona PBS. Kelly emphasized his ability to work across the aisle with Republicans while also...
