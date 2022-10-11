NEW ORLEANS – WLAE-TV and Tipitina’s Record Club will release a vinyl album called “Fats Domino: Live at Tipitina’s” in November. The music was recorded during a live May 2007 concert at Tipitina’s that was the centerpiece of the award-winning documentary “Fats Domino: Walkin’ Back to New Orleans.” The show was captured as New Orleans was still emerging from the devastation of Hurricane Katrina, which destroyed Domino’s home and all his music memorabilia.

