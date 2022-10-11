ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Expansion to Debut in January at Kimpton Hotel Fontenot

NEW ORLEANS — Kimpton Hotel Fontenot, located in the Central Business District, has announced the anticipated January 2023 completion of a property expansion into the historic building next door located at 521 Tchoupitoulas Street. The new addition to the boutique hotel will include 33 new guestrooms and suites, more than 12,000 square feet of meeting and events space and King, a French brasserie with outdoor patio dining.
Obatala Sciences Closes $3 Million Series A Funding Round

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Obatala Sciences, a New Orleans biotechnology company dedicated to speeding up therapies for obesity, diabetes and cancer across diverse populations, has announced the closing of a $3 million Series A finance round co-led by être Venture Capital and Ochsner Lafayette General Healthcare Innovation Fund II and joined by Benson Capital Partners, Elevate Capital Fund and the Hackett-Robertson-Tobe Group.
WLAE-TV, Tipitina’s Record Club to Release Fats Domino Album

NEW ORLEANS – WLAE-TV and Tipitina’s Record Club will release a vinyl album called “Fats Domino: Live at Tipitina’s” in November. The music was recorded during a live May 2007 concert at Tipitina’s that was the centerpiece of the award-winning documentary “Fats Domino: Walkin’ Back to New Orleans.” The show was captured as New Orleans was still emerging from the devastation of Hurricane Katrina, which destroyed Domino’s home and all his music memorabilia.
Volunteers of America to Support Families Affected by Substance Use

NEW ORLEANS – Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana was recently awarded a $600,000 annual grant for a five-year project period by the Administration for Children and Families at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The regional partnership grants were designed to “increase the well-being, improve permanency and...
New Orleans, LA

