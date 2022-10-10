Colorado secretary of state says office accidentally sent 30,000 voter registration notices to noncitizens

Read full article on original website
Related
foxwilmington.com
Florida was wrecked by Ian because DeSantis doesn’t believe in climate change, claims NY Times guest essay
A New York Times guest essay blasted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ strategy to protect Florida from massive storms like Hurricane Ian because it ignores how climate change works. In the essay, author Craig Pittman argued that DeSantis, R-Fla., insisted on using taxpayer money to shore up Florida’s heavily developed...
foxwilmington.com
Most Wisconsin voters worried about crime as Dem who called police budgets ‘bloated’ falls in poll
The majority of registered voters in Wisconsin are deeply concerned about crime in their state as Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., takes the lead in a fiery Senate matchup against Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. Johnson took the lead with 52% support in the Wisconsin Senate race over Barnes, who was...
foxwilmington.com
Hurricane Ian displaced scores of pets in Florida: Where are they now?
Hurricane Ian‘s onslaught put many Floridians — including their beloved pets — in helpless and even tragic situations. While some cats and dogs were swept out of their homes during the major storm that hit southwest Florida on Sept. 28, all kinds of furry friends had to be left behind when their owners were forced to evacuate.
foxwilmington.com
Fetterman defends pulling shotgun on Black jogger in 2013, but explains why he would would not do it now
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, in an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer’s editorial board, addressed and defended the now-infamous 2013 incident in which he chased a Black jogger with a shotgun while he was mayor of the city of Braddock. Fetterman, who is Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, went after...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxwilmington.com
Fayetteville man turns $20 lottery ticket into $100,000 prize
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville man who bought a $20 lottery ticket is now $100,000 richer. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday that Tamangus McKinnon is the latest big winner in the Platinum game. McKinnon bought his ticket at the Ponderosa Exxon on Yadkin Road in Fayetteville.
Comments / 0