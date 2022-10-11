ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

bizneworleans.com

Charles Mouton Promoted to Senior Project Manager at M2 Studio

NEW ORLEANS — M2 Studio, an architecture and interior design company, recently promoted Charles Mouton to senior project manager. Mouton recently passed all his licensing exams to be an architect in Louisiana. He graduated from the University of Louisiana in Lafayette with a degree in architecture in 2015. “I...
LAFAYETTE, LA
bizneworleans.com

Expansion to Debut in January at Kimpton Hotel Fontenot

NEW ORLEANS — Kimpton Hotel Fontenot, located in the Central Business District, has announced the anticipated January 2023 completion of a property expansion into the historic building next door located at 521 Tchoupitoulas Street. The new addition to the boutique hotel will include 33 new guestrooms and suites, more than 12,000 square feet of meeting and events space and King, a French brasserie with outdoor patio dining.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Louisiana ACT Scores Decrease for the Fifth Consecutive Year

BATON ROUGE (The Center Square) — Louisiana high schoolers followed a national decline in scores on the ACT college readiness test, posting the fifth lowest average composite score in the country. ACT numbers released on Wednesday show Louisiana’s Class of 2022 produced an average composite score of 18.1 out...
LOUISIANA STATE
bizneworleans.com

Volunteers of America to Support Families Affected by Substance Use

NEW ORLEANS – Volunteers of America Southeast Louisiana was recently awarded a $600,000 annual grant for a five-year project period by the Administration for Children and Families at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The regional partnership grants were designed to “increase the well-being, improve permanency and...
LOUISIANA STATE
bizneworleans.com

Obatala Sciences Closes $3 Million Series A Funding Round

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — Obatala Sciences, a New Orleans biotechnology company dedicated to speeding up therapies for obesity, diabetes and cancer across diverse populations, has announced the closing of a $3 million Series A finance round co-led by être Venture Capital and Ochsner Lafayette General Healthcare Innovation Fund II and joined by Benson Capital Partners, Elevate Capital Fund and the Hackett-Robertson-Tobe Group.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

WLAE-TV, Tipitina’s Record Club to Release Fats Domino Album

NEW ORLEANS – WLAE-TV and Tipitina’s Record Club will release a vinyl album called “Fats Domino: Live at Tipitina’s” in November. The music was recorded during a live May 2007 concert at Tipitina’s that was the centerpiece of the award-winning documentary “Fats Domino: Walkin’ Back to New Orleans.” The show was captured as New Orleans was still emerging from the devastation of Hurricane Katrina, which destroyed Domino’s home and all his music memorabilia.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

