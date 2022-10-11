It's been five years since the #MeToo movement shook Hollywood to its core. Though it began in the US film industry, it started a worldwide conversation about sexism, sexual harassment and misogyny. To talk about how things have changed, the FRANCE 24 programme about women, the 51% and culture, Encore! joined up for a special show to talk about the legacy of #Metoo, a hashtag that started a revolution.

