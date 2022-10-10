ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘He’s a good football coach’: Kirk Ferentz defends offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz

By Josh Helmer
Iowa heads into its bye week on a two-game losing streak after stumbling on the road at Illinois, 9-6. Afterwards, Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz was asked to share his defense of current offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz.

“He’s a good football coach. I thought Greg Davis was good in ’14. He got killed and we ended up, you know, having a pretty good year the next year, so, you know, he’s a good football coach. We’ve had three good coordinators now in my opinion and we’ve got to play better. We have to do what we can to help our players. As coaches, we have to do better to try to help them and we’ll try to move forward. It’s easy to point fingers and just call people out. I don’t think I’ve ever operated that way in 23 years and don’t intend to right now,” Ferentz said.

Brian Ferentz and the Iowa offense’s performance has been a common critique of the Hawkeyes dating back to the end of last season. It intensified throughout the spring and offseason and it feels as if it’s at its boiling point within the fan base now.

The media and fan base wants answers for why the Hawkeyes have scored seven or fewer points on six different occasions within the past calendar year. Ultimately, the fan base wants change from an offense that currently ranks 127th out of 131 teams nationally in scoring offense and dead last in total offense.

Asked if he would reconsider an in-season coaching change as Iowa heads into the bye, Kirk Ferentz pointed to the Hawkeyes’ success from last season as one reason why it’s unnecessary.

“Making the change? No, no, no, no. I mean, we won 10 games last year. I don’t know if you’re aware of that, but…so, I look at that, and we’ve won a lot of games since 2015. So, you know, we’re not doing well enough right now. I think that’s fairly obvious and we’re going to work on solutions, figure out what we can do to get better,” Ferentz said.

It’s not as though Kirk doesn’t acknowledge Iowa’s offensive shortcomings, he’s just not going to be making any wholesale changes following the Illinois loss any time soon.

“I’ll just say like every season’s a new season. Every team’s a new team and these guys have a good football team. So, and we knew that coming in. We knew that. Got a lot of respect for them and so it’s a loss. It’s a tough loss, but, no, we are who we are right now and we can’t change dramatically but hopefully we can find some ways to be more effective. To the point earlier, I think you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to understand we need to score more points,” Ferentz said.

Everything Kirk Ferentz said after the Iowa Hawkeyes disappointed again in 9-6 loss at Illinois

Social media reacts to the Iowa Hawkeyes' latest offensive nightmare, 9-6 loss to Illinois

5 takeaways from Iowa's Week 6 loss at Illinois

Report Card: Grading the Iowa Hawkeyes' 9-6 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini

247Sports

Iowa Football: Everything offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said during Wednesday's press conference

On Wednesday, Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz met with the media for the first time since the Hawkeyes faced South Dakota State in week one. Ferentz directly addressed the criticism surrounding his offense, next steps to fix it, if he would consider stepping down and much more. Here's everything that Ferentz said during the 33-minute press conference.
The Associated Press

Next wave of Big Ten stars primed to shine after many exits

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Iowa has had a first team All-American in three consecutive seasons, two for Luka Garza and one for Keegan Murray, raising the natural question about who the next star will be for the Hawkeyes and how quickly he can emerge. Kris Murray, predictably, has everyone who follows the program staring straight at him. The third-year forward has the sleek frame at 6-foot-8 and 220 pounds, the unflappable demeanor on the court and the track record of sharp improvement after increasing his scoring average by more than nine additional points per game. But the tendency for comparison is unavoidable for the human brain, never more in the analysis of sports, and the fact that Kris Murray is Keegan Murray's identical twin brother will hover over him as long as he puts on a Hawkeyes uniform.
Daily Iowan

'They're completely different human beings': Iowa men's basketball players compare Keegan, Kris Murray

MINNEAPOLIS — Keegan Murray was the face of the Iowa men's basketball team a season ago. By default, Kris Murray was, too. But looks are where Kris — and Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery — wish the comparison between the identical twin brothers would stop. Instead, ever since Keegan was picked No. 4 overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2022 NBA Draft, Kris and Fran have answered constant questions about Kris stepping into Keegan's shoes this year.
104.5 KDAT

Wilson's Orchard And Farm To Open Second Iowa Location

This time of year, there is no better way to spend a fall afternoon than going to an apple orchard. The fall colors, delicious food, and time outdoors are the favorite activities of many here in Eastern Iowa. One of the most popular spots to visit is Wilson's Orchard and Farm in Iowa City. You can pick apples, check out all the pumpkins, and enjoy some food and craft beverages while you're there. And now, Wilson's has announced that they are going to be opening a second Iowa location!
98.1 KHAK

Pickers Star And Iowa Native Impaired Following Severe Stroke

Back in July, American Pickers star Mike Wolfe took to social media to ask fans to pray for Iowa native and his Pickers co-star Frank Fritz. Wolfe revealed that Fritz had suffered a stroke and was hospitalized. He asked fans to send their prayers to Fritz. We are now learning details on just how severe Fritz's stroke was.
cdrecycler.com

Iowa juvenile home slated for demolition

DW Zinser Co., based in Walford, Iowa, has reportedly won a bid to demolish the former Iowa Juvenile Home in Toledo, Iowa. The institution, at times called either the Iowa Juvenile Home or Girls State Training School, closed in early 2014. An report by the Times-Republican says the city council...
KCRG.com

Iowans to vote on gun amendment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks and Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner expressed their concerns about "Measure #1″ on the election ballot at an Iowa For Responsible Gun Laws meeting. "Possession of firearms as a felon or domestic abuse offender here in...
ourquadcities.com

Bettendorf family says goodbye to 18-year-old angel

Nineteen days before her 19th birthday, Bettendorf's Charly Erpelding departed this earth, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. "Andy and I got to see her off to heaven in our arms reassuring her and letting her know how much we love her, and the unending pride we have in her," Charly's mom Tara Erpelding posted on Facebook. "She was brave and courageous as she's always been. Our hearts are shattered, but we do take comfort in the many stories you've shared of how she's touched your lives, just as she has touched ours."
Western Iowa Today

Teens Involved In Stabbing At Vinton-Shellsburg High School

(Vinton, IA) An investigation's underway after a stabbing involving two teenagers outside Vinton-Shellsburg High School northwest of Cedar Rapids. Police say a 16-year-old boy stabbed a 15-year-old boy just after 7:30 Monday. Police say both teens are from Center Point-Urbana and were attending a driver's ed class at the school. The suspect is charged with felony willful injury.
