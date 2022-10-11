ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Shop the 15 Best Gifts for Women From the Amazon Prime Day Sale — Up to 60% Off

By Hannah Kahn
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Part two of Amazon Prime Day is finally here! If you missed out on the first sale over the summer, this is your second chance to score some epic deals thanks to the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. We can’t resist retail therapy, especially when there are discounts involved. One extra perk of this savings event is that the holidays are only two months away! So, now is the perfect opportunity to get a head start on all your seasonal shopping. Make a list and check it twice with these major markdowns!

We combed through all of the best deals from this limited-time sale and selected our favorite 15 gifts for gals. Whether you’re celebrating a birthday or another big day, these presents are perfect for women on any occasion. Stock up now so you’re ready for the future!

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3143jA_0iUXcP5z00
Amazon

My sister got me this Laneige Sleeping Mask as a gift last year, and I’ve been obsessed ever since. And I’m not the only fan of this bestselling balm! Celebs from Brooke Shields to Kendall Jenner reportedly swear by this hydrating mask that leaves lips smooth and never sticky. This popular product sold out last Amazon Prime Day, so make sure to shop ASAP this time around!

Was $24 On Sale: $17 You Save 29% See It!

Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i2YXv_0iUXcP5z00
Amazon

Rise and shine! Wake up and smell the coffee with this single-serve coffee maker from Keurig. An absolute must-have in any coffee lover’s kitchen, this machine brews fresh cups of joe in just minutes! Shoppers say that this portable coffee maker is easy to use.

Was $190 On Sale: $110 You Save 42% See It!

Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27hPzI_0iUXcP5z00
Amazon

Once my hair stylist introduced me to Olaplex, I’ve never looked back. A cult-favorite brand of beauty insiders, Olaplex creates formulas that repair damaged hair for enhanced health, texture and shine. The Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector is an iconic hair treatment that professionals swear by. If you or one of your female friends has been struggling with brittle hair, this product will be a lifesaver.

Was $30 On Sale: $24 You Save 20% See It!

ASAKUKI Premium Essential Oil Diffuser

Amazon

Treat yourself or a loved one to some self-care with this essential oil diffuser! Using the power of aromatherapy, this large device also acts as a humidifier. This diffuser comes with a remote control with adjustable settings, including seven LED light colors.

Was $36 On Sale: $26 You Save 28% See It!

COSORI Electric Kettle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fDp9b_0iUXcP5z00
Amazon

Even though this electric kettle is the no. 1 bestseller in coffee servers, it’s actually an ideal gift for tea drinkers too! Who needs a barista when you have this at-home teapot?

Was $70 On Sale: $57 You Save 19% See It!

Fossil Women's Scarlette Stainless Steel Quartz Watch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24YEru_0iUXcP5z00
Amazon

It’s always cute o’clock when you’re rocking this rose gold stainless steel watch! Time to invest in this gorgeous jewelry that will elevate any outfit. Whether you wear your watch as an accessory or a timepiece, this Fossil find is a gem.

Was $140 On Sale: $56 You Save 60% See It!

Hot Tools 24 Gold One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RXwyW_0iUXcP5z00
Amazon

Good as gold! This Hot Tools hair dryer device is a beauty game-changer. Get a salon-style blowout from the comfort of your own home with this top-rated tool that dries and smooths hair simultaneously. Peace out, frizz! Hello, bouncy volume!

Was $70 On Sale: $32 You Save 54% See It!

BAGSMART Toiletry Bag Travel Bag with Hanging Hook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28BK6Z_0iUXcP5z00
Amazon

The no. 1 bestseller in beauty and personal care, this water-resistant cosmetics case is ideal for travel. Ideal for organization, this makeup bag includes four separate compartments with zippers and a back open pocket to store all of your skincare essentials.

Was $29 On Sale: $23 You Save 21% See It!

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lh4gQ_0iUXcP5z00
Amazon

These Beats by Dr. Dre noise-cancelling headphones are the best in the business! We’re absolutely smitten with the fresh white colors with gold accents. Enjoy the premium sound of music, podcasts and more with these comfortable headphones that allow you to block out external noise.

Was $350 On Sale: $170 You Save 51% See It!

The Drop Women's Avery Square Toe Two Strap High Heeled Sandal

Amazon

While putting together my Emmys look last month, I needed to find a pair of gold heels in a pinch. I quickly ordered these strappy square-toe sandals from The Drop, and they exceeded my expectations! I was on my feet the entire night without pain. Highly recommend!

Was $50 On Sale: $35 You Save 30% See It!

BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36XHjM_0iUXcP5z00
Amazon

In the mood for a spa day? Give your girl the gift of relaxation with this jade roller and gua sha set. Both facial massagers help relax your muscles and relieve tension. Plus, they reduce puffiness and contour your bone structure to make you look snatched!

Was $10 On Sale: $8 You Save 20% See It!

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D4nMk_0iUXcP5z00
Amazon

My sister owns this viral down jacket, and I always borrow it when I’m home on the East Coast. Not only is this coat unbelievably cozy, but it’s also super stylish. “Comfy, stylish, warm and affordable,” one shopper declared.

Was $160 On Sale: $88 You Save 45% See It!

LILLUSORY Womens Turtleneck Oversized Tunic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NIsVV_0iUXcP5z00
Amazon

Sweater weather, anyone? This cozy turtleneck tunic is going to play a starring role in our fall and winter rotation. We’re swooning over the split-hem, batwing sleeves and relaxed fit. Plus, there are 22 stunning shades to choose from!

Was $60 On Sale: $27 You Save 55% See It!

Amika Perk Up Talc-Free Dry Shampoo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FGPDh_0iUXcP5z00
Amazon

Introducing my all-time favorite dry shampoo! In addition to the adorable packaging, this award-winning hair product makes my dirty hair feel fresh and clean without any white residue. Plus, it smells absolutely divine!

Was $26 On Sale: $21 You Save 19% See It!

Bubble Candle Cube Soy Wax Candles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gKyQ2_0iUXcP5z00
Amazon

How cute are these cubed Bubble Candles? Each set of soy wax candles comes in two pastel colors that also serve as chic home decor. Breathe in the sweet smell of these floral fragrances!

Was $20 On Sale: $14 You Save 30% See It!

15 Zara-Style Fashion Deals for Amazon Prime Day — Shop Now!

Read article

Looking for additional gift ideas? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
People

Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off

“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day.  To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
SHOPPING
People

These Flowy Pants with Pockets Are Topping Amazon's Charts Right Now, and They're on Sale

Shoppers are calling them the most comfortable pants they’ve ever owned When the cold weather hits, cozy pants are key to staying warm and comfortable. And shoppers just found a pair that you can wear while lounging on the couch, and also at work.  The Ueu Wide-Leg Lounge Pants have been topping Amazon's Movers and Shakers charts this week because of their incredibly soft fabric and flattering fit. Plus, the flowy pants are 30 percent off right now and have an additional coupon that can be applied at...
SHOPPING
People

10 Seriously Big Deals to Grab at Amazon Right Now — All Under $10

Save up to 58 percent on Hanes tights, Neutrogena face wash, Dr. Scholl’s socks, and more After searching for furniture or cleaning gadgets and seeing those costs quickly add up, it's nice to do a bit of online shopping that's guaranteed not to break the bank. That's why we've taken it upon ourselves to round up some of the best deals at Amazon right now —  and everything will only set you back $10 or less.  Shoppers will discover a slew of on-sale items including  a long-handled shower...
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Yahoo!

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%

Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Gifts#Amazon Prime Day#Retail Therapy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

227K+
Followers
23K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy