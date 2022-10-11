ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remember worrying about Arkansas? Not anymore

By E. Wayne
 3 days ago

For a while, early in the season, some fear existed. The magic may have been over.

Not so fast, my friends, as Lee Corso would say.

The Arkansas soccer team has ripped off five straight victories, all by shutout , and climbed to No. 9 in the country with just two weeks left in the regular season. The Razorbacks (10-2-1, 5-1) are second in the SEC West, trailing Alabama by a game. Incidentally, they travel to Tuscaloosa on Sunday for maybe the nation’s biggest showdown against the No. 4 Crimson Tide.

Anna Podojil is tied for fifth in the SEC in goals with six. Ava Tankersley is tied for fourth in points with 18. Grace Barbara’s eight shutouts are third in the league.

It all adds up to giving the Hogs another shot at a high seed for the NCAA Tournament come November.

In the meantime, Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss, Kentucky and the SEC Tournament await last year’s regular-season and conference-tournament champions.

